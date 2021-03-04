2021 MotoE Jerez Test

The first Official FIM Enel MotoE World Cup test of the 2021 season has come to an end and the duo that dominated the timesheets throughout ended the three days clear of the chasing pack – Granado and Aegerter.

Eric Granado’s (One Energy Racing) 1:47.553 was enough to see off Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) by just 0.030s, with 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Team Gresini MotoE) third fastest, 0.647s adrift.

Eric Granado

“I’m very happy, since we have evolved and improved every day. I’m satisfied with our results at this first test. I’ve adapted very well to the way the team works; my technicians and mechanics are very professional and have helped me a lot with developing and understanding their way of working. We have to continue working, but we are on the right track. This has been a positive few days and I feel good about it, but this doesn’t give me points in the championship, so we have to keep looking for the best way to reach the end of the race as close as possible to the front. There are things we have in mind to try out at the next test, but the first contact has been great, and I am already looking forward to next time.”

Thankfully the weather stayed dry at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto to allow the teams and riders to enjoy three full days of valuable dry track time, as riders either got reacquainted or first acquainted with their Energica Ego Corsas.

No one could get within relative touching distance of the leading duo, but one rookie was a stand-out performer across the three days: Openbank Aspar Team’s Fermin Aldeguer.

The soon to be 16-year-old was P4 on the combined timesheets, just 0.043s shy of 2019 Cup winner Ferrari despite it being Aldeguer’s first test aboard the Energica Ego Corsa. It’s sensational stuff from the rookie, who has turned more than a few heads.

Matteo Ferrari

“Today was not a lucky day: the second session was cancelled and the simulation didn’t happen due to an issue with the charger on the grid. This morning we had a good session: we tried the new tyres and the new front forks and we worked on the set-up. I need to make a step forward with my riding to be up there, but to be starting with a top-three finish is a good sign.”

Fermín Aldeguer

“In this first test I felt very good, with great confidence with the bike and with the team. There is much to learn and work to do, but at the moment everything is going very well. The last day was more difficult because we did not do many laps. María and I have worked together and you can see it in the results. Today it was more difficult to improve the lap times, because the track conditions weren’t the best. I did not think that I could be so high in the standings in my first test, but I felt very good with the bike from the first session and I already began to think that I could do it.”

Reigning Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) sits just behind his compatriot in P5 overall, ready to mount a defence of his title.

In total, eight riders were split by a second. Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) and Xavier Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) will take plenty of positives away from the maiden test of the season after pocketing P6 and P7 overall respectively, with eighth place Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) exactly a second off Granado’s pace.

Xavier Cardelus

“We finished the first tests of the year; I am very happy I already missed go on the bike. The first day was basically recovering sensations, from the second day we had the option to try new rear tires and personally I think they are much better than those of last year has adapted me much better and I have felt very comfortable. Today we have finished well maybe we have lacked to be able to make more laps, but I think we have got a good “time attack” that I am sure we will improve. The weekend summary is positive, I am very satisfied with how we have worked the whole team.”

The German crashed on Day 3, but was perfectly ok. Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) was the second fastest rookie, the Spaniard also showing impressive adaptation to MotoE to sit just 0.018s behind Tulovic. Italian Andrea Mantovani (Team Gresini MotoE) – another rookie – rounded out the top 10 on the combined timesheets.

Lukas Tulovic

“First of all, I’m very happy to finally be back to be testing with the team and glad to get this chance again to ride in the MotoE World Cup with Tech3, so thanks a lot to the team for this. It’s always nice being back after the winter break, although the pandemic situation is still very difficult for everybody. My feeling with the bike after these first days of testing is already quite good, but not on the level I have been last season yet, but we are on a good way. We tried some new tyre compounds from Michelin, which have been really positive and setup-wise we also found some small improvements. Now I’m looking forward to the next test in April. We still need to do some steps ahead of the season, but I’m confident we will get there in order to fight with the top.”

Miquel Pons

“My firsts impressions have been really good. To be honest, on the first day we did not push hard at the beginning but we ended up getting more and more confident. We’ve been faster in every outing we made, improving and understanding more the bike. I am pleased with the work we’ve done, we finished in the top ten (9th) on the combined times of 3 days of testing. It is a good result. I am ready for the next test.”

Andrea Mantovani

“We got better each and every day and improving by one second each time. It’s a great challenge: it’s a new way to ride the bike but I felt immediately comfortable with both the bike and the team. I was expecting a more difficult bike when changing direction, but the balance is excellent. I’m really confident!”

María Herrera faces her third season in the category stronger than ever. The Spanish rider has completed a total of 54 laps in this first preseason test, in which she has achieved a best time of 1:48.719.

María Herrera

“I’m happy with this start, the feeling with the bike is quite good and I understand how to ride with these tyres. It’s what I needed, confidence. In addition, the new forks are much better for me, they make the corner entry easier and provide stability. I hope to get even stronger for the next test. Fermín is showing himself to be a very fast rider and a good teammate, if we continue like this, we will both improve a lot. I want to thank the team for the support they are giving me, I am very motivated.”

17 of the 18 strong field were able to get three solid days under their belts, with the only rider missing the injured Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse).

On Day 3 the field also took to the grid for a start simulation, but race simulation will have to wait for the second test. With a few early teething issues earlier in the day and the wind and weather not on their side, that will await the grid on their second visit to Jerez on the 12th of April.