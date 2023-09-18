Ducati EV MotoE

Ducati have concluded its first season as sole supplier of the motorcycles raced in the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship.

In less than two years from the first circuit laps of the V21L prototype, the Bologna based company has developed, produced and put on the track 18 high-performance and reliable motorcycles, giving rise to a hard-fought championship which saw Mattia Casadei crowned MotoE World Champion in the final round at Misano.

The V21L prototype, which came about from the collaboration between the Ducati R&D department and Ducati Corse, is an electric motorcycle which integrates technical solutions never adopted before for the battery pack, engine and inverter.

2023 MotoE World Championship Statistics

35 Ducati people involved in the “V21L” project

33 years is the average age of the Ducati people involved in the project

23 “V21L” Ducatis produced (18 delivered to the teams, 5 as ready use spares)

38,500 kilometres covered overall

1080 the number of recharges made

26,496 battery cells used in total

1.4 MWh the amount of energy regenerated during braking

282 km/h the top speed reached (Italian GP, Mugello, 10 June 2023)

2.5s the average 0-100 km/h acceleration value recorded by the V21L

2.2s the average improvement in lap times compared to the previous season

The Ducati MotoE is the MotoGP of electric motorbikes and ever since the first tests, which took place last March on the Jerez circuit, all the world championship riders have praised the performance and riding dynamics.

The V21L prototype has a total weight of 225 kg (with a weight distribution of 54% at the front and 46% at the rear) and a wheelbase of 1,471 mm. The engine has maximum power and torque values of 110 kW (150 hp) and 140 Nm respectively.

The battery pack represents a unique example in the world of electric motorbikes for technical solutions and performance. It weighs 110 kg, has a case in carbon fibre and is made up of 1,152 cylindrical battery cells of the “21700” type, i.e., cells 70 mm long and 21 mm in diameter, the best performing cells available on the market when the MotoE project started.

What makes the V21L battery pack even more unique is the liquid cooling, which manages to maintain a constant temperature in each cell and therefore allows the bike to be recharged immediately after each use and guarantees constant performance from the first to the last lap of the race.

In the 16 races held, out of the 18 registered riders, eight won at least one race and ten, or more than half of the grid, reached the podium at least once with four riders who remained mathematically in contention for the world title until the final round.

The V21L was able to improve the previous lap times on each circuit, even lowering the lap records for the category by margins of up to three-seconds. In almost every circuit the V21L prototype was also able to break records that had been set in the Moto3 category. In the French Grand Prix, the first of the season, all the riders on the grid were faster than the previous MotoE generation.

The next development tests on the Ducati MotoE will begin shortly, with the aim of further improving the performance of this fascinating and ambitious project in view of the world championship season.

In fact, the commitment to experimenting with innovative technologies continues, to acquire further experience and skills preparatory to the future realisation of a Ducati electric sports bike that is sporty, light, exciting and therefore able to satisfy all enthusiasts of the brand from Borgo Panigale. This is an investment in the electric future of Ducati.