2020 ASBK Round 1 – Phillip Island

Thursday Roundup

With Chris Plumridge

Round 1 of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship kicked off today at Phillip Island as a huge weekend of motorcycling gets underway on MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship weekend.

Practice sessions for Kawasaki Superbike, Motorsports TV Supersport, and YMI Supersport 300, and two practice sessions for the Oceania Junior Cup all got underway under overcast conditions.

Cru Halliday came out on top in Kawasaki Superbike, whilst Tom Toparis and Harry Khouri took Supersport and Supersport 300 respectively. Fastest in the Oceania Junior Cup was Angus Grenfell.

Kawasaki Superbike

Cru Halliday (Yamaha Racing Team, Yamaha YZF-R1) emerged fastest in Kawasaki Superbike, the fastest of a red-flag interrupted session with a 1:32.500. On a track where the Yamaha rider hasn’t been as strong as he would like in the past, Halliday starts the season marginally ahead of his rivals Wayne Maxwell (Boost Mobile Ducati V4R, 1:32.610), Josh Waters (JW Racing Suzuki GSXR1000, 1:32.973) and YRT teammate Aiden Wagner (1:33.563).

Cru Halliday

“It’s a little bit surprising, I wasn’t hitting the lines I wanted to be, but I’m still doing faster times than I did in the test. We are on the 2020 bike, and I think I’m just gelling with it. It feels really comfortable to ride, the power’s a lot better, and the bike gets off the corner a lot faster than the ’19 model- I think that’s where we were lacking a lot last year. It’s only FP1, you know all the other boys are going to be on it tomorrow, but it’s a good way to start the weekend.”

WSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Cru Halliday TBG
Cru Halliday – Image by TBG

Despite regularly running at the front last year, Halliday’s lack of a race win in 2019 ultimately proved fatal to his championship chances. Could this be the weekend he finally breaks through for a victory?

Cru Halliday

“If it’s not this weekend, it’s got to be this year. You always have the announcers saying ‘Halliday hasn’t got a race win’ and at first I didn’t really care because I was up there in the points, but when I start to fall back behind in points I started to get a bit frustrated hearing it – you don’t want to hear about a factory rider still without a race win. Hopefully this year we can get more than one!”

Motorsports TV Supersport

Many in the Supersport field will be glad to see the back of Tom Toparis (Benro Racing Yamaha YZF-R6) when he heads to Europe to contest the European rounds of the World Supersport Championship, as he left the field in his dust once again today to emerge fastest in Free Practice 1 with a 1:36.609.

However many of those competitors may have had a hand in Toparis’ session-topping performance, after Toparis crashed his bike last Sunday in testing.

Tom Toparis

“Really last-minute we got a Yamaha (to use this weekend) and, on Sunday I crashed it… pretty much wrote it off! So I borrowed parts from half the paddock to get it together for this weekend! We have no spares, no anything, we’re just here to ride I’m so grateful for everyone who’s helped us get here, and now it’s just a little bit of prep before we go overseas next week.”

WSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Tom Toparis TBG
Tom Toparis – Image by TBG

In second spot was an impressive Oli Bayliss (Cube Racing Yamaha YZF R6) with a 1:36.937. He’s free of his World Supersport duties for today and can concentrate on ASBK, but it will be interesting to see if the youngster can maintain the frenetic pace of his double-duty weekend. Jack Passfield (Stay Upright Yamaha YZF R6) maintained his good form from pre-season testing to finish third fastest with a 1:37.775, he will be one to watch this year.

Australian World Supersport 300 rider Tom Edwards (Bikebiz Yamaha YZF R6, 1:39.360), making a guest appearance in the ASBK before returning to Europe, was sixth fastest.

YMI Supersport 300

Harry Khouri (Addicted to Track Yamaha YZF R3) topped the timesheets in Supersport 300, the only rider in the 1:48s for the session with his time of 1:48.643. He finished ahead of Luke Power on the Kawasaki Ninja 400 (Proworx, 1:49.791) and Luke Jhonston (Proworx Kawasaki Ninja 400, 1:50.596).

WSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Harry Khouri TBG
Harry Khouri – Image by TBG

Edwards’ World Supersport 300 ParkinGO Kawasaki teammate, Italian Filippo Rovelli joins the ASBK this weekend along with Edwards. He is campaigning the ParkinGO/BCperformance Kawasaki Ninja 400, and finished the session fifth fastest.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Bookending the ASBK sessions for today were two practice sessions for the Oceania Junior Cup, with a number of new riders joining the familiar faces from the class of 2019. The youngsters showed plenty of improvement between the two sessions, with lap time differences from the first session to the second in the order of three to four seconds for many riders.

Victorian Angus Grenfell was quickest on the number 36 Yamaha YZF R15 (2:12.986) ahead of New South Welshman Cameron Dunker who joins the program this year (2:13.352). Third was the returning Marianos ‘Nos’ Nikolis sporting the famous number 46 (2:13.688) ahead of NSW’s Tom Drane (2:14.219) and Queenslander Lucas Quinn (2:14.660).

Round 1 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship continues tomorrow with Qualifying for the Oceania Junior Cup commencing at 8:25am.

The first session for Kawasaki Superbike kicks off with Timed Practice at 9:05 on Friday, and World Superbikes hit the track for the first time this weekend at 10:30 for their first practice session of the weekend.

2020 ASBK Round 1 Results – Thursday

Superbikes

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed
1 Cru HALLIDAY  YZF-R1 1m32.500 309
2 Wayne MAXWELL V4R +0.110 309
3 Josh WATERS GSXRR +0.473 303
4 Aiden WAGNER YZF-R1 +1.063 301
5 Glenn ALLERTON S1KRR +1.306 305
6 Daniel FALZON YZF-R1 +1.596 307
7 Matt WALTERS ZX10RR +1.692 303
8 Troy HERFOSS CBRRR +1.818 295
9 Mike JONES V4R +2.175 302
10 Bryan STARING  ZX10R +2.236 299
11 Josh HAYES  YZF-R1 +2.490 294
12 Jed METCHER GSXRR +2.871 298
13 Arthur SISSIS GSXRR +2.985 298
14 Sloan FROST GSXR +3.517 298
15 Max CROKER GSXR +3.596 301
16 Linden MAGEE S1KRR +3.711 298
17 Glenn SCOTT ZX10R +4.851 298
18 Beau BEATON V4R +5.124 298
19 Brendan McINTYRE  GSXR +5.367 287
20 Giuseppe SCARCELLA 1199 +6.440 290
21 Nathan SPITERI GSXRR +6.739 288
22 Dominic DE LEON ZX10R +6.910 285
23 Matthew TOOLEY YZF-R1 +6.991 278
24 Dean HASLER S1KRR +7.010 286
25 Adam SENIOR YZF-R1 +7.086 279
26 Evan BYLES ZX10R +7.362 287
27 Michael EDWARDS YZF-R1M +9.396 284
28 Hamish McMURRAY  ZX10RR +11.128 263

Supersport

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed
1 Tom TOPARIS  ZX6R 1m36.609 267
2 Oli BAYLISS  YZF-R6 +0.358 267
3 Jack PASSFIELD  YZF-R6 +1.166 260
4 Jack HYDE  YZF-R6 +1.296 264
5 Nic LIMINTON  YZF-R6 +1.332 263
6 Tom EDWARDS  YZF-R6 +2.751 263
7 Rhys BELLING  YZF-R6 +2.905 262
8 Luke MITCHELL YZF-R6 +3.077 264
9 Broc PEARSON  YZF-R6 +3.280 264
10 Reid BATTYE  YZF-R6 +3.306 268
11 Max STAUFFER YZF-R6 +3.527 266
12 Chris QUINN  YZF-R6 +3.531 269
13 Ted COLLINS  GSXR +4.017 264
14 Aidan HAYES  YZF-R6 +4.412 265
15 Brodie MALOUF  YZF-R6 +4.681 263
16 Dallas SKEER  GSXR +4.780 265
17 Ryan TAYLOR YZF-R6 +5.268 263
18 Darren McGRATH ZX6R +5.586 252
19 Mitch KUHNE YZF-R6 +5.878 264
20 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES  YZF-R6 +9.969 252
21 Patrick LI  YZF-R6 +21.089 261
NC Andrew EDSER ZX6R -1:36.609 /

SS300

Pos Rider Bike Behind Speed
1 Harry KHOURI  YZF-R3 1m48.643 202
2 Luke POWER Ninja +1.148 203
3 Luke JHONSTON Ninja +1.953 192
4 Olly SIMPSON YZF-R3 +1.981 193
5 Filippo ROVELLI Ninja +2.037 197
6 Laura BROWN YZF-R3 +2.137 197
7 Angus GRENFELL YZF-R3 +2.288 195
8 Ben BAKER YZF-R3 +2.762 197
9 Reece OUGHTRED YZF-R3 +3.011 200
10 Jake FARNSWORTH YZF-R3 +3.145 196
11 Caleb GILMORE  YZF-R3 +3.191 198
12 Jacob HATCH YZF-R3 +3.506 201
13 Peter NERLICH Ninja +3.663 201
14 James JACOBS Ninja +3.794 201
15 John LYTRAS YZF-R3 +3.838 194
16 Joseph MARINIELLO Ninja +3.865 202
17 Archie McDONALD YZF-R3 +3.904 196
18 Zylas BUNTING Ninja +4.035 200
19 Yannis SHAW Ninja +4.256 200
20 Brandon DEMMERY YZF-R3 +4.587 195
21 Jake SENIOR Ninja +4.667 200
22 Cody VAN BERGEN YZF-R3 +4.826 195
23 Kyle O’CONNELL YZF-R3 +5.040 193
24 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES YZF-R3 +5.303 196
25 Ryan SMITH YZF-R3 +5.511 191
26 Matthew RINDEL YZF-R3 +5.547 199
27 Jesse WOODS YZF-R3 +5.645 191
28 Josh NODEN YZF-R3 +5.691 189
29 Tayla RELPH YZF-R3 +6.824 193
30 Tom DRANE YZF-R3 +6.926 191
31 Mitchell SIMPSON YZF-R3 +7.211 190
32 Luca DURNING YZF-R3 +7.612 192
33 Zak PETTENDY YZF-R3 +7.889 194
34 Keegan PICKERING YZF-R3 +7.980 191
35 Jamie PORT YZF-R3 +8.344 190
36 Adam COX RC390 +9.591 196
37 Hannah STEWART R3 +9.916 186
38 Patrick BOGNAR YZF-R3 +9.928 196
39 Tristan VERCOE YZF-R3 +10.217 188
40 Olly SHORT YZF-R3 +12.380 191
41 Jordy SIMPSON YZF-R3 +12.618 188
42 Dominic FLETCHER  YZF-R3 +12.784 186
43 Zachary JOHNSON YZF-R3 +15.899 160
44 Lindsay RUSSELL Ninja +16.403 182

OJC FP1+FP2

Pos Name Machine Time
1 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.986
2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.352
3 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.688
4 Tom DRANE  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.219
5 Lucas QUINN  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.660
6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.689
7 Lincoln KNIGHT  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.371
8 Clay CLEGG  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.731
9 Henry SNELL  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.830
10 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.054
11 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.306
12 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.376
13 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.383
14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.787
15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m19.625
16 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m20.454
17 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R15 2m20.570
18 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 2m22.229
19 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 2m23.174

2020 WorldSBK Round 1 Schedule (Including ASBK)

Friday 28th February 2020
Time Event Program
8:25 Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
8:45 ASBK Supersport FP2
9:05 Australian Superbike FP2
9:30 ASBK SS300 FP2
9:50 FIM Medical Inspection
10:00 FIM Track Inspection
10:30 WorldSBK FP1
11:30 WorldSSP FP1
12:25 Pit Walk 1
13:00 Australian Superbike Q1
13:25 Australian Superbike Q2
13:50 Oceania Junior Cup R1 | 6 Laps
14:15 ASBK Supersport Qualifying
15:00 WorldSBK FP2
16:00 WorldSSP FP2
16:55 ASBK SS300 Qualifying
17:15 Parade Laps
Saturday 29th February 2020
Time Class Program
8:25 ASBK Oceania Junior Cup R2 | 6 Laps 
8:50 ASBK Supersport R1 |10 Laps 
9:30 FIM Medical Inspection
9:40 FIM Track Inspection
10:00 WorldSBK FP3
10:35 WorldSSP FP3
11:05 Australian Superbike R1 | 12 Laps
11:40 ASBK SS300 R1 | 8 Laps 
12:15 WorldSBK Superpole
12:55 WorldSSP Superpole
13:40 Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
15:00 WorldSBK R1 | 22 Laps 
16:15 Australian Superbike R2 | 12 Laps
16:50 ASBK SS300 R2 | 8 Laps
17:15 ASBK Supersport R2 | 10 Laps
17:50 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)
Sunday 1st March 2020
Time Class Program
8:20 Oceania Junior Cup R3 | 6 Laps
8:50 FIM Medical Inspection
9:00 FIM Track Inspection
09:30 WorldSBK Warm Up
09:55 WorldSSP Warm Up
10:30 Australian Superbike R3 | 12 Laps
11:05 Pit Walk 3 & Safety Car Laps
12:00 WorldSBK SP Race | 10 Laps
13:15 WorldSSP RACE |16 Laps
15:00 WorldSBK R2 | 22 Laps
16:15 ASBK SS300 R3 | 8 Laps 
16:45 ASBK Supersport R3 |10 Laps
17:20 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)

