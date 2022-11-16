Harley-Davidson Breakout Boss contest

Harley-Davidson is synonymous with motorcycle customisation, remaining a platform of choice for both professional customisers and riders tinkering at home in the garage, with a new contest offering owners the change to show off their pride and joy – as long as it’s a Breakout!

Celebrating that customising passion and creative expression has led Harley to launch the Breakout Boss competition, aim to showcase these amazing builds Harley-Davidson customers have brought to life, with one ultimately crowned the Breakout Boss.

Until November 30, Harley-Davidson Breakout can submit pictures of their own customised Breakout for their chance to win the first round.

There will be six rounds to Breakout Boss in total, each with 10 entrants and a round winner. Beginning November 14, each fortnight, Harley-Davidson will announce the finalists and overall round winner via social media and the Breakout Boss website – https://biketorques.com.au/breakoutboss/.

Each round winner will be entered into the grand final round, where the Breakout Boss will be announced on March 17, 2023.

A panel of five expert judges will decide each of the round finalists and the overall Breakout Boss winner.

The ultimate winner will take home not only the bragging rights as Breakout Boss, but also:

A unique Breakout Boss plaque

A unique Breakout Boss fuel tank

$2,500 Harley-Davidson apparel voucher

A feature in Heavy Duty Magazine

Promotion on Harley-Davidson’s social media channels

In addition is the Harley-Davidson Breakout Boss People’s Choice Award. Across the six rounds, HD will be looking for your vote on your favourite Breakout, all building to the Breakout Boss People’s Choice Award.

So head to the Breakout Boss website and get your entry in now!

https://biketorques.com.au/breakoutboss/