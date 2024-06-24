Harley celebrates July 4 with Demo Sale Weekend

To celebrate the USA’s Independence Day, Harley-Davidson is inviting riders to visit their local dealership from the 4th to the 7th of July for a special Demo Sale Weekend to embrace the motorcycle company’s iconic heritage with an abundance of special offers.

As an iconic US brand, July 4 is an important day for Harley-Davidson. In commemoration, riders can avail of countless price drops, giveaways, test rides, and special merchandise at their local dealerships.

Head to the Harley-Davidson Australia website to check out the range or find your nearest dealership.