Harley-Davidson EL61 Knucklehead

With Ian Falloon

In the early 1930s the US was in the grips of the Great Depression and like all motorcycle manufacturers Harley-Davidson struggled to continue production and sell large capacity machines.

By 1933 the company was running at 20 per cent capacity, but optimism prevailed and a new overhead valve motor was developed to replace the side-valve. This was the 61 cubic inch (1000 cc) Knucklehead, Harley’s first production overhead valve engine. Originally intended for 1935 release, delays in development eventually saw it appear in 1936 in the E and EL 61.

Harley created the new overhead valve motor from scratch, including a single camshaft with four lobes to reduce noise. As on most British overhead valve engines of the day, the valve stems and springs were exposed, resulting in an unpleasantly oily ride.

The newly designed rocker housings gave the ‘Knucklehead’ its moniker. Seated atop the twin cylinders, the cast form resembled a closed fist with “knuckles” exposed. Lubrication was dry sump and the hemispherical combustion chamber set the valves at 90 degrees to each other.

Compared to the earlier side-valve engine the Knucklehead provided much more power; 37 horsepower for the E and 40 horsepower for the higher compression EL. The new engine also accentuated the 61’s stylish, muscular profile. The polished rocker boxes and pushrod tubes exuded horsepower, and a stout dry clutch and four-speed gearbox ensured that power was useable.

But it wasn’t just the engine that was ground breaking for Harley. From the shape of the fuel tank to the modern front fork, the new model provided a fresh look to the revered marque.

Rolling on 18-inch wheels the seat height was a mere 660 mm, and the chassis provided a clean unbroken line from the rear axle to the steering head. But the Knucklehead was more than just good-looking. Despite weighing close to 270 kg fully wet, the top speed was still around 160 km/h.

By the end of the 1930s the Sixty-One overhead valve was beginning to look dated and for 1940 the style was revamped. Externally, the whole bike was restyled to give it a tougher, cleaner, more modern look.

This look would set the style for Harley’s Big Twins, not only through the war years, but also with the next generation Panhead. This classic style was also resurrected on the Heritage Springer Softails of the 1990s. New for the 1941 EL was an ‘aeroplane style’ speedometer with reset trip meter, and rocket fin muffler.

Harley also included a new oil pump this year, and a slightly smaller Linkert carburettor to smooth out the low-speed running. To overcome the sticking and dragging clutch the 1941 EL received an all-new clutch. The 1941 Knucklehead was to be the last civilian Harley until 1945 as the company concentrated on military projects.

But the Knucklehead was arguably the most important motorcycle in Harley’s history. The Knucklehead was the right machine at the right time. Harley-Davidson managed to survive the Depression and the Knucklehead initiated a new chapter for the company.

Without this engine, the company simply wouldn’t have endured. Compared to modern production levels, Knucklehead manufacture was relatively modest. This, combined with few surviving more than eighty years, has seen the Knucklehead become one of the most desirable and sought after production Harley-Davidsons.

Five Facts about the Harley Knucklehead