PASSPORT TO FREEDOM

Following the launch of the 2024 X350 and X500 late last year, Harley-Davidson is inviting Australians and New Zealanders to join their ranks sooner with Passport To Freedom.

The Passport To Freedom encourages ANZ riders to secure their motorcycle licence sooner by offering a $500 rebate to those who have or will obtain their licence between 1st January, 2023 and 31st August, 2024.

This rebate will help new riders take home their ideal two-wheeled counterpart. It is offered to riders who purchase either an X350 or X500 from 1 June 2024 until 31 August 2024.

The rebate can be put towards the RRP price, MotorClothes or Parts & Accessories.

All the X350 and X500 elements have been designed to offer a comfortable riding experience, blending form with function, allowing riders to focus on the joy of riding.

With Passport to Freedom, riders can turn their X350 or X500 into a unique motorcycle that is infused with their style and identity or use it to cover the cost of riding gear.

Learn more about Harley-Davidson’s Passport To Freedom here.

Contact your local participating dealership today to express an interest in securing your Passport To Freedom.