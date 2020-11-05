PRA No. – 2020/18609

Date published – 5 Nov 2020

Campaign number – 0176

Supplier – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Harley-Davidson Australia dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale –

Motorcycle Model Affected

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Model Year 2020

Click Here for VIN list (link)

41 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The software in the On-Board Charging (OBC) System on affected motorcycles may initiate a shutdown of the electric vehicle powertrain, without providing reasonable indication to the rider that a shutdown sequence has been initiated. In some cases, the vehicle may not be able to be restarted or, if restarted, may shortly thereafter shut down again. In some cases, indicator lamps may be illuminated on the instrumentation prior to loss of propulsion. These indicator lamps include: The Traction Control (TC) lamp, the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) lamp, and the Failure Indicator Lamp (FIL).

What are the hazards?

Unexpected loss of propulsion of the vehicle while in motion without the ability to restart or remain restarted may increase the risk of a crash, increasing the risk of serious injury or death of the rider(s) or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers with affected LiveWire model motorcycles should contact their nearest Harley-Davidson dealer immediately to arrange a service. The dealer will install new updated On-Board Charging (OBC) System software to rectify the issue, at no cost to the consumer.

To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html