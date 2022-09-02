Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo

Harley-Davidson have revealed their latest model, the Low Rider El Diablo overnight, marking a limited edition addition to the Icons Collection program, with just 1,500 of these bikes to be available worldwide, arriving at $39,995 ride-away in Australia.

The Icons Collection celebrates Harley’s signature design, colours and technology, with each bike individually numbered and up to two Icons models released a year, but no more.

The Low Rider El Diablo offers touring hard bagger capabilities, powered by the top Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine and running Gunslinger custom paint in Bright Red with Bright Red Sunglo, with depth added care of El Diablo Dark Red, Dark Red Pearl, and El Diablo Dark Red Metallic. Pinstripes are prominent across the fairing, tank, fenders and saddlebags, hand applied in Pale Gold.

The El Diablo is otherwise blacked out across the engine and exhaust, with Radiate cast aluminium wheels in a Matte Dark Bronze. Michelin Scorcher 31 tyres are run, with a 110/90-19 front and 180/70-16 rear.

The frame-mounted fairing is inspired by the classic Sport Glide, with CFD based aerodynamics, running triple slipstream vents alongside single central vent to reduce buffeting. The fairing houses a single LED headlight, with six-inch screen boosting wind protection. Cruise control is standard fitment, and the bike is fitted with four-inch pull back risers and one-inch moto handlbars to add to the West Coast styling.

A digital tech gauge dash is also run in the handlebar riser to offer a stripped-back, no-gauge effect beside the low profile tank console, with LED brake and tail light also fitted, a USB charging port as standard and a high performance audio system.

That audio system was developed by Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate, with mobile syncing, a pair of 5.25in woofer speakers, as well as two remote tweeters, and 250w Amp. Automatic volume control based on vehicle speed is a standard feature, with adjustable seven-band EQ.

The standard luggage are clamshell style saddlebags, with internal quick-release mechanisms, and offering 53.8 litres of combined storage, and they are naturally lockable.

That Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant produces 167 Nm at 3500 rpm, running a high performance camshaft, Heavy Breather intake and two-into-two offset shotgun exhaust. Dual counter-balancers help quell vibrations for comfort, and naturally the Screamin’ Eagle Performance catalogue is there for further performance boosts.

Suspension is inverted 43 mm forks, with a tall monoshock setup designed to boost comfort and increase lean angle available, with dual disc brakes fitted to the front end and backed by ABS. A deep solo seat offers plenty of support and also boosts comfort.

We’re expecting the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo in Spring of 2022, with Australian pricing $39,995 ride-away or $42,750 in New Zealand.

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Specifications