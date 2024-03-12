Harley-Davidson ‘Find the One’ Open House – March 16

Mark your calendars! March 16 is the date for the Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand ‘Find the One’ dealership open house event, and you’re invited.

The ‘Find The One’ Open House is dedicated to helping riders to find the bike that is right for them, as finding the perfect bike can be an overwhelming task. Luckily Harley has you covered though with showrooms full of legendary motorcycles.

With the recently announced 2024 Harley range, enthusiast paint options, and new LAMs approved Harley-Davidson X models, H-D is celebrating its line-up across all participating ANZ dealerships.

Whether you’re a seasoned rider, learner starting out or H-D enthusiast, Harley-Davidson invites all to their open house.

Get up close and hands-on with:

The all new H-D X family with the LAMS approved X350 and X500

MY24 models including the Road Glide Limited

MY23 run out offers still available for a limited time

still available for a limited time In-dealer experiences and exclusive offers.

If you’re interested in the new X350 or X500 LAMS-legal machines from Harley, check out:

Quick fang on Harley-Davidson’s new learner legal X350 & X500 motorcycles

For info on the 2024 Grand Tourer line-up see:

CVO Road Glide ST joins Harley Grand Tourers line-up

Indulge your passion for the legendary and immerse yourself in the world of Harley-Davidson. Contact your local participating dealership today to express your interest and find the one.

Head to https://freedom.harley-davidson.com/en_AU-Harley-Dealer-Consultation for more information.