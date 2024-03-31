Own your dream Harley-Davidson® motorcycle for less than you think with Harley Legend

As the makers of the most desirable motorcycles bikes on the road, Harley-Davidson is committed to making sure everyone who has ever dreamed of life on two wheels can make this vision a reality. Introducing: Harley Legend.

Through Harley Legend, Harley-Davidson Finance gives customers more choice at purchase, with an affordable way for customers to finance their motorcycle, along with more choice at the end of their loan term, offering flexibility and peace of mind for all would-be Harley owners.

Harley Legend allows customers to finance a Harley-Davidson® with lower monthly repayments and guarantees the future value of their motorcycle at the end of the loan term. A first for the Australian Motorcycle Industry, Harley Legend is the only Guaranteed Future Minimum Value (GFMV) product available to Australian motorcycle consumers.

Harley Legend means riders can choose how they complete their loan period, either by paying out the loan, returning the motorcycle and negating the remainder of the loan, or trading in the old model for a brand-new Harley-Davidson®.

With no up-front deposits or commitments, customers can have a friendly chat with their local dealer to discuss monthly repayments and end of term options including:

RENEW – Trade up your motorcycle for a new Harley

RETAIN – Complete the final payment and keep your Harley forever

REFINANCE – Refinance your motorcycle’s GFMV final payment

RETURN – Return the bike in good condition and within agreed KM parameters

As the 2024 Harley-Davidson models make waves in the motor industry for their advances in technology and design – Harley Legend is a revolutionary way to ensure both passionate riders and everyday Aussies can get their hands on one of these iconic motorcycles.

Head to Harley-Davidson Finance for more information or contact your local participating Harley-Davidson dealer here to register your interest.

Terms and conditions apply.