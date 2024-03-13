Harley Dealer Awards

Harley-Davidson has announced its ‘Dealer of the Year’ award winners in the Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) market.

Winners were selected using both quantitative and qualitative criteria for evaluation. The awards assess each dealership’s performance through customer satisfaction, commitment to training, as well as sales, service, parts, accessories, and Harley-Davidson apparel performance.

Harley-Davidson has a rich history of partnering with dealers around the globe. Arthur Davidson, one of the four founders of Harley-Davidson, recognised the importance of a good dealer network and as the brand celebrates its 121st year, the tradition of recognising the work of dealers is continuing.

Today, Harley-Davidson is represented by over 1,400 independently owned dealerships in nearly 100 countries. The Harley-Davidson Awards recognises, rewards and celebrates the achievements and success of its strong authorised dealerships.

The 2023 Dealer Awards were announced on March 5 to the Harley-Davidson dealer network and representatives from Harley-Davidson.

The biggest accolade – Dealer of the Year – was won by Mackay Harley-Davidson.

The top spot is awarded to the dealership with the highest combined score in business performance and dealer standards. This win marks a ﬁrst for the dealership and demonstrates Mackay Harley-Davidson’s determination to excel, resulting in outstanding performance across every criterion.

Scott Gralow of Mackay Harley-Davidson, said, ‘We are honoured to receive this award and want to thank Harley-Davidson for recognizing our team effort. 2023 was an exceptional year for us, and this award is a testament to the advocacy and loyalty of our customers and local H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Chapter.”

The complete line up of 2023 awards and winners were:

Dealer of the Year – Mackay Harley-Davidson

Dealer of the Year (Small/Compact) – Great Southern Motorcycles

Dealer of the Year (Medium) – Sunshine Coast Harley-Davidson

Dealer of the Year (Large) – Morgan & Wacker Harley-Davidson, Brisbane

5 Star Dealer – Mackay Harley-Davidson

5 Star Dealer – Harbour City Harley-Davidson

5 Star Dealer – Road & Sport Motorcycles

5 Star Dealer – Empire Harley-Davidson

5 Star Dealer – Bundaberg Harley-Davidson

“Our dealers are instrumental to the success of Harley-Davidson,” said Nigel Keough, Harley-Davidson ANZ Managing Director. “They are as much a part of the brand as our motorcycles and riders. To be titled ‘Dealer of the Year’ is an outstanding reﬂection of the staff providing the best service and customer experience that makes Harley-Davidson the premier brand that it is today. We are incredibly proud of our ANZ dealer network because all our dealers are characterised by a high degree of authenticity, friendliness and competence.”

In addition to the Dealer of the Year Awards, Harley-Davidson would like to recognise the long term commitment of the Harley-Davidson dealer network with the Harley-Davidson Tenure Awards.

20 Years – Sunshine Coast Harley-Davidson / Hidden Valley Harley-Davidson.

30 Years – Gold Coast Harley-Davidson / Thomas Lee Harley-Davidson.

40 Years – Harley-Heaven Melbourne / Harley-Heaven Dandenong / Harley-Heaven Ringwood.

To ﬁnd the nearest authorised Harley-Davidson dealer in Australia and New Zealand, head to https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/ﬁnd-a-dealer.html