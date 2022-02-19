Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005057

Campaign number – 0631

Original published date – 14 February 2022



Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact email – reception.sydney@harley-davidson.com

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

Harley-Davidson Pan America and Sportster S

Year range – 2021

Affected units – 515

See the VIN list: List 1 link, List 2 link.

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue related to the internal temperature of the instrument cluster, if the temperature of the instrument cluster is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), the speedometer and neutral indicator may not display as intended. If this occurs an error warning message will appear to warn the rider.

What are the hazards?

If the speedometer or neutral indicator is not displayed as intended the rider will be unable to correctly determine the operating speed. This may increase the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the rider, passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson dealer immediately to schedule an appointment to have the software updated in the instrument cluster module at no charge.

To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html