Motorcycle Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005057
Campaign number – 0631
Original published date – 14 February 2022
Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited
Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership
Contact phone – 02 9886 0600
Contact email – reception.sydney@harley-davidson.com
Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html
Harley-Davidson Pan America and Sportster S
Year range – 2021
Affected units – 515
See the VIN list: List 1 link, List 2 link.
What are the defects?
Due to a software issue related to the internal temperature of the instrument cluster, if the temperature of the instrument cluster is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), the speedometer and neutral indicator may not display as intended. If this occurs an error warning message will appear to warn the rider.
What are the hazards?
If the speedometer or neutral indicator is not displayed as intended the rider will be unable to correctly determine the operating speed. This may increase the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the rider, passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson dealer immediately to schedule an appointment to have the software updated in the instrument cluster module at no charge.
To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html