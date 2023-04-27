2023 Harley-Davidson

CVO Street Glide & CVO Road Glide

Harley-Davidson have just given us a peak at two new 2023 CVO motorcycles – the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, with full details to be released on June 7.

The two new models will offer new designs, the new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine off the showroom floor, all-new suspension and a new infotainment system, with two paint and finish options to choose from.

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

The all-new batwing fairing featured on the 2023 CVO Street Glide model offers an evolved profile exhibiting a faster overall gesture and a more swept windshield. Undercuts beneath the headlamp are more pronounced, and turn indicators are integrated as opposed to external units.

While the iconic “T” shape of the batwing fairing is retained, the silhouette and graphic outline have been modernised with updated surfacing, and the new fairing integrates in design with the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The “Omega-shaped” signature light provides instant recognition of the new model and turns signals are seamlessly integrated into the left and right lamp elements.

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

The all-new CVO Road Glide™ model fairing presents an aggressive update to the MY22 “sharknose” design and integrates with the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags.

The single LED headlamp has a wide, horizontal shape, yet appears to have twin elements, recalling a key feature of all previous Road Glide model fairings, and turn signal lamps are integrated within the outer portions of the signature lighting.

Jochen Zeitz – Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson

“With the introduction of the all-new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, we’ve completely reimagined two of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles and redefined the boundaries of CVO in the process. By rethinking these two models from the ground up, we are ushering in a new era of innovation, design, engineering, and technology, while expanding the definition of Harley-Davidson CVO and taking the Grand American Touring experience to another level. The new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide break the mould and reset the bar for the pinnacle Harley-Davidson riding experience.”

Brad Richards – Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director

“These all-new and unquestionably Harley-Davidson designs bring a cohesive and dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags. Achieving a greater degree of visual change than any generation prior, the design of these CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models are revolutionary takes on the historical art of evolution. Like all Harley-Davidson motorcycles, these new models are meant to instill a sense of timeless desire.”

For more information, visit www.h-d.com/ourfutureisreal.