Harley-Davidson

See the all-new CVO Street Glide & CVO Road Glide

With 120 years of continuous innovation in the tank, Harley-Davidson has unveiled the pinnacle Grand American Touring experience with the premiere of the all-new 2023 CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide.

Boasting a dramatic visual design, the latest flagship models are packed to the brim with trademark Harley-Davidson performance and technology from panniers to fairing. The new 121-cubic inch V-Twin Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine establishes a fresh benchmark for factory-installed torque and displacement, while the stunning new design evolves from the rich lineage that came before it.

Each model boasts an all-new suite of infotainment technology powered by the new Skyline OS, making them the pinnacle of performance when it comes to the Grand American Touring class of motorcycles.

The Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations motorcycles have been a fan-favourite since 1999 and an aspirational collection of limited-production motorcycles, delivering the ultimate style, design, attention to detail, craftsmanship as well as top-of-the-line performance.

Learn more and register your interest now at harley-davidson.com/CVO-RegisterInterest

*Overseas model shown. Contact your local dealer for details. ©2023 H-D or its affiliates. HARLEY DAVIDSON, H-D, and the Bar and Shield Logo are among the trademarks of H-D U.S.A. LLC.