Khouri wins IDM Supersport 300 race

Aussie youngster Harry Khouri bounced back from the disappointment of a DNF on Saturday in his IDM 300 Supersport debut at Assen in the best way possible, with a victory in Sunday’s second bout.

The junior class IDM Supersport 300 started the new season with two very different races. The first race was won by 15-year-old Yamaha rider Melvin van der Voort from the SWPN team with a comfortable lead of 8.004 seconds. Khouri had battled for the win earlier in the race, before tucking the front and crashing out of contention, with van der Voort taking advantage of the mayhem to create an unassailable lead.

Behind the two were Ruben Bijman, Luca de Vleeschauwer and Lennox Lehmann, with Lehmann fighting his way up from eighth place and in the battle for a podium at points. At race’s end van der Voort took the win from Luca de Vleeschauwer, with Rick Dunnik completing the top three, just 0.047 off the runner-up.

The second race was a typical Supersport 300 race with numerous changes of position and a dramatic photo finish, providing Khouri a chance to redeem himself, after the dominant start to Race 1 ended badly.

The race saw Harry Khouri battle it out with Rick Dunnik, race one winner Melvin von der Vaart and Colin Velthuizen for the top spot, with the four hard to separate in the battle for supremacy.

Australian Khouri won the race on the Benjan Racing Team’s Kawasaki with only 0.011 seconds separated him from Rick Dunnik. Behind them was van der Vaart and Colin Velthuizen, with fourth place was just 0.075 short of his second IDM victory, such was the closeness of racing.

Harry Khouri

“I wasn’t sure how to go about the last lap, before the last bend I opened the brakes a little earlier than the competition and that was enough.”

The next championship races will take place in the IDM double pack on September 7th and 8th at the Sachsenring and from September 11th to 13th at the Lausitzring.

Assen IDM Supersport 300 Results