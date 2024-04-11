2024 Spanish Superbike Championship

Round One – Jerez

The first round of the Spanish Superbike Championship was held at Jerez last weekend, and two Aussie youngsters were in the mix.

Harry Khouri made his return from injury following almost a month of paralysis in his hand following serious arm injuries that required major surgery during the off-season. Harry had more than three months off the bike and thus missed out on most pre-season preparations ahead of the opening round of the ESBK Supersport 600 Championship.

Despite the lack of riding in the lead-up to the season opener, Harry recorded very creditable 7-6 results in a field of 30 competitors.

Harry Khouri

“It was a good weekend and a great start to the year. To have my two best finishes in the class with P7 and P6, I am happy with the progress we have made over the weekend and with the short pre-season that we had due to my injuries.

“After a positive test a few weeks before the round we still didn’t know 100 per cent how the race weekend was going to be and how my arm was going to cope over the race distance.

“I still have a lot of work and a lot of things to improve, but I’m happy with how the season has started

“A couple of months off now, but I’m looking forward to more in Valencia. Thanks to my team and everyone involved.”

In the Supersport 300 ranks Varis Fleming scored sixth in the opening bout before improving to a third place podium finish in race two. Great results considering he had not ridden the bike before the race weekend got underway.

There is also a sub-category for Kawasaki riders within the ESBK Supersport 300 category called the Kawasaki Ninja Spirit Trophy, in this contest Fleming stood on the top step of the podium in a field of 17 competitors. There were 25 competitors in the outright SS300 field.

Varis Fleming

“Coming into the first round, I didn’t really know what to expect, as it was only on Thursday practice that I was able to ride the bike for the first time. I must admit I felt very comfortable straight away. Then Scott, the Team 109 data guy, tried something different for FP2 on Friday, and it was the next step that I needed to raise my level of riding to suit that setting.

“In the opening race, I had a moment with another rider towards the end of the race and lost the pack, which I could not claw back, so I was in a lonely sixth position.

“Going into race two, I had a lot more confidence, and my plan was to just sit in the pack and push on over the last few laps. The last lap pace was really fast, and I was fortunate enough to get the run out of the last corner for my first podium in the ESBK Spanish Championship“.

Varis credited Isaac Vinales as being a great help in preparing him for the season ahead, not only in the physical sense but also in the correct mental approach to the task at hand.