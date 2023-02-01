Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test

Session One Times

These results from the opening session this afternoon at SMP are hardly indicative as to form as this was the first session on track after some resurfacing and repair works were completed on the circuit only days ago.

Turns 3-4-5 and the final sequence of turns the primary areas affected, thus these times are much slower than what riders were achieving in the recent St. George MCC rounds here at SMP. The track is hot and dirty.

Troy Herfoss came out swinging in a new Elite Roads livery on the Fireblade to top the session and survived a run-off at turn one after getting a false neutral.

Arthur Sissis had some bike problems in the opening session on his privateer machine while Yamaha Racing team-mates Mike Jones and Cru Halliday were running in new engines. Cru Halliday’s time was done manually as his timing transponder was faulty.

Superbike Session One

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:31.456 2 Josh WATERS (VIC) Ducati V4R 1:32.282 3 Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:32.392 4 Mike JONES (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:32.398 5 Senna AGIUS (NSW) Honda CBR RR 1:32.748 6 Lachlan EPIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:32.964 7 Broc PEARSON (QLD) Ducati V4R 1:33.021 8 Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:33.429 9 Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW M RR 1:33.802 10 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Honda CBR RR 1:35.284 11 Paris HARDWICK (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:37.194 12 Arthur SISSIS (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:37.385 13 Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:38.223 14 Josh SODERLAND (NSW) Ducati V4R 1:38.396 15 Nick MARSH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:39.591 16 Dominic DE LEON (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:39.631 17 Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:43.159 18 Michael KEMP (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:52.432

Supersport / SuperTwins Session One

Pos Rider Class Bike F.Lap 1 Sean CONDON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.045 2 John LYTRAS (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.580 3 Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.728 4 Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.852 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.076 6 Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.371 7 Ty LYNCH (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.707 8 Thomas BRAMICH (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.861 9 Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.902 10 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:38.156 11 Hayden NELSON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:38.231 12 Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:38.998 13 Ben BAKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.176 14 Reece OUGHTRED (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.421 15 Jack FAVELLE (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:39.626 16 Dallas SKEER (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.831 17 Hunter FORD (NSW) SS Kawasaki ZX6R 1:40.036 18 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:41.076 19 Simone BOLDRINI (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:41.137 20 Noel MAHON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:42.280 21 Luca DURNING (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:43.289 22 Brian BOLSTER (NSW) ST Suzuki SV 1:46.353 23 Dan HUGHES (WA) ST Yamaha YZF-R7 1:50.740

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Session One

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.204 2 Brandon DEMMERY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.326 3 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.504 4 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) Kawasaki Ninja 1:47.981 5 Cameron SWAIN (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.886 6 Steve SFORZIN (VIC) Kawasaki Ninja 1:49.154 7 Casey MIDDLETON (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:49.391 8 Luke JHONSTON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:49.670 9 Sam PEZZETTA (SA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:50.113 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:50.652 11 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:50.828 12 Cooper ROWNTREE (SA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:51.262 13 Brodie GAWITH (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:51.337 14 Henry SNELL (QLD) 1:51.715 15 Daley MILLS (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:54.809 16 Calvin MOYLAN (WA) Kawasaki Ninja 1:55.423 17 Will NASSIF (NSW) Kawasaki Ninja 1:56.850 18 Tara MORRISON (SA) Kawasaki Ninja 1:56.960 19 Abbie CAMERON (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:57.087

Moto3 Session One

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW) 1:42.150 2 Carter THOMPSON (NSW) Honda NSR 250 1:42.879 3 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) 1:45.110 4 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) Honda NSR 250 1:47.530

Oceania Junior Cup Session One

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Riley NAUTA (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.874 2 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.915 3 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.051 4 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.379 5 Alexander CODEY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.842 6 Sam DRANE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.857 7 Nixon FROST (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.286 8 Rikki HENRY (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.488 9 Jake PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.494 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.769 11 John PELGRAVE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:07.165 12 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:08.448 13 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:09.525 14 Jed FYFFE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:09.678 15 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:10.464 16 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:10.794 17 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:11.977 18 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:12.703 19 Rossi McADAM (WA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:15.825 20 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:19.254

Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test

Official Schedule

Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule Wednesday, February 1 12.00 13.00 Sign-On (All Classes) Sign-On 60 mins 12.00 13.00 Technical – Motorcycle Safety Checks Technical 60 mins 13.00 13.20 Riders Briefing (ALL) Briefing 1 20 mins 14.00 14.15 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1 15 mins 14.20 14.45 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 1 25 mins 14.50 15.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 1 25 mins 15.20 15.45 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 1 25 mins 15.50 16.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 2 15 mins 16.10 16.35 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 2 25 mins 16.40 17.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 2 25 mins 17.10 17.35 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 2 25 mins 17.35 18.30 Dinner Break – ASBK Media 55 mins 18.30 18.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 18.50 19.15 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 19.20 19.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 19.50 19.55 Lighting System – Safety Check 5 mins 19.55 20.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 20.25 20.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 20.45 21.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 21.15 21.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 21.45 22.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins Thursday, February 2 8.30 8.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1 15 mins 8.50 9.15 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 1 25 mins 9.20 9.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 1 25 mins 9.50 10.15 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 1 25 mins 10.20 10.35 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 2 15 mins 10.40 11.05 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 2 25 mins 11.10 11.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 2 25 mins 11.40 12.05 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 2 25 mins 12.05 12.35 Lunch 30 mins 12.35 12.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 12.55 13.20 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 13.25 13.50 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 13.55 14.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 14.25 14.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 14.45 15.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 15.15 15.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 15.45 16.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins 16.10 17.00 All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm Pitlane 50 mins All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)

