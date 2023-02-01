Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Session One Times
These results from the opening session this afternoon at SMP are hardly indicative as to form as this was the first session on track after some resurfacing and repair works were completed on the circuit only days ago.
Turns 3-4-5 and the final sequence of turns the primary areas affected, thus these times are much slower than what riders were achieving in the recent St. George MCC rounds here at SMP. The track is hot and dirty.
Troy Herfoss came out swinging in a new Elite Roads livery on the Fireblade to top the session and survived a run-off at turn one after getting a false neutral.
Arthur Sissis had some bike problems in the opening session on his privateer machine while Yamaha Racing team-mates Mike Jones and Cru Halliday were running in new engines. Cru Halliday’s time was done manually as his timing transponder was faulty.
Superbike Session One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Troy HERFOSS (QLD)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:31.456
|2
|Josh WATERS (VIC)
|Ducati V4R
|1:32.282
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:32.392
|4
|Mike JONES (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:32.398
|5
|Senna AGIUS (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:32.748
|6
|Lachlan EPIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:32.964
|7
|Broc PEARSON (QLD)
|Ducati V4R
|1:33.021
|8
|Max STAUFFER (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:33.429
|9
|Ted COLLINS (VIC)
|BMW M RR
|1:33.802
|10
|Mark CHIODO (VIC)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:35.284
|11
|Paris HARDWICK (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:37.194
|12
|Arthur SISSIS (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:37.385
|13
|Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:38.223
|14
|Josh SODERLAND (NSW)
|Ducati V4R
|1:38.396
|15
|Nick MARSH (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:39.591
|16
|Dominic DE LEON (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:39.631
|17
|Michael EDWARDS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:43.159
|18
|Michael KEMP (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:52.432
Supersport / SuperTwins Session One
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Sean CONDON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.045
|2
|John LYTRAS (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.580
|3
|Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.728
|4
|Harrison VOIGHT (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.852
|5
|Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.076
|6
|Jack PASSFIELD (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.371
|7
|Ty LYNCH (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.707
|8
|Thomas BRAMICH (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.861
|9
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.902
|10
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:38.156
|11
|Hayden NELSON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:38.231
|12
|Scott NICHOLSON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:38.998
|13
|Ben BAKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.176
|14
|Reece OUGHTRED (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.421
|15
|Jack FAVELLE (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:39.626
|16
|Dallas SKEER (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.831
|17
|Hunter FORD (NSW)
|SS
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1:40.036
|18
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:41.076
|19
|Simone BOLDRINI (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:41.137
|20
|Noel MAHON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:42.280
|21
|Luca DURNING (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:43.289
|22
|Brian BOLSTER (NSW)
|ST
|Suzuki SV
|1:46.353
|23
|Dan HUGHES (WA)
|ST
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|1:50.740
Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Session One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.204
|2
|Brandon DEMMERY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.326
|3
|Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.504
|4
|Joshua NEWMAN (NSW)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:47.981
|5
|Cameron SWAIN (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.886
|6
|Steve SFORZIN (VIC)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:49.154
|7
|Casey MIDDLETON (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:49.391
|8
|Luke JHONSTON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:49.670
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:50.113
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:50.652
|11
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:50.828
|12
|Cooper ROWNTREE (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:51.262
|13
|Brodie GAWITH (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:51.337
|14
|Henry SNELL (QLD)
|1:51.715
|15
|Daley MILLS (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:54.809
|16
|Calvin MOYLAN (WA)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:55.423
|17
|Will NASSIF (NSW)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:56.850
|18
|Tara MORRISON (SA)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:56.960
|19
|Abbie CAMERON (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:57.087
Moto3 Session One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW)
|1:42.150
|2
|Carter THOMPSON (NSW)
|Honda NSR 250
|1:42.879
|3
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|1:45.110
|4
|Hudson THOMPSON (NSW)
|Honda NSR 250
|1:47.530
Oceania Junior Cup Session One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Riley NAUTA (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.874
|2
|Hunter CORNEY (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.915
|3
|Bodie PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.051
|4
|Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.379
|5
|Alexander CODEY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.842
|6
|Sam DRANE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.857
|7
|Nixon FROST (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.286
|8
|Rikki HENRY (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.488
|9
|Jake PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.494
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.769
|11
|John PELGRAVE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:07.165
|12
|Hunter CHARLETT (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:08.448
|13
|Oscar LEWIS (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:09.525
|14
|Jed FYFFE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:09.678
|15
|Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:10.464
|16
|Haydn FORDYCE (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:10.794
|17
|Ethan JOHNSON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:11.977
|18
|Archie SCHMIDT (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:12.703
|19
|Rossi McADAM (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:15.825
|20
|Elijah ANDREW (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:19.254
Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Official Schedule
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule
|Wednesday, February 1
|12.00
|13.00
|Sign-On (All Classes)
|Sign-On
|60 mins
|12.00
|13.00
|Technical – Motorcycle Safety Checks
|Technical
|60 mins
|13.00
|13.20
|Riders Briefing (ALL)
|Briefing 1
|20 mins
|14.00
|14.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|14.20
|14.45
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|14.50
|15.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.20
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|16.10
|16.35
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|16.40
|17.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.10
|17.35
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.35
|18.30
|Dinner Break – ASBK Media
|55 mins
|18.30
|18.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|18.50
|19.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.20
|19.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.50
|19.55
|Lighting System – Safety Check
|
|5 mins
|19.55
|20.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|20.25
|20.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|20.45
|21.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.15
|21.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.45
|22.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|Thursday, February 2
|8.30
|8.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|8.50
|9.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.20
|9.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.35
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|10.40
|11.05
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.10
|11.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.40
|12.05
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|12.05
|12.35
|Lunch
|30 mins
|12.35
|12.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|12.55
|13.20
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.25
|13.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.55
|14.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|14.25
|14.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|14.45
|15.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.15
|15.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.45
|16.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|16.10
|17.00
|All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm
|Pitlane
|50 mins
|All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Test
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|Feb 1-2
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3