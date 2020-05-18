Check out this amazing motorcycle collection going under the hammer this July via Hessink’s in Amsterdam.

This single-owner collection of 64 single-cylinder racing, touring and light-weight motorcycles, each one professionally restored and in very fine condition, were all produced between 1932 and 1975.

The entire collection is offered without reserve.

The viewing days for this fine collection starts on 27 June 2020 and ends on 18 July 2020 at 1300 CET, when the sale gets underway at the location of the Italian Motor Museum at Amsterdam at that time on July 18.

Bids can be made in person, by telephone, absentee bid-form or on-line.

For more information, click on the image below to go through to the full auction catalogue.