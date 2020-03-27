Honda reveal CB-F Concept ahead of Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show

Honda have announced the world premiere of the CB-F Concept online, with the reveal originally planned for the 36th Osaka Motorcycle Show 2020 and the 47th Tokyo Motorcycle Show, and now instead taking place online, along with a Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show.

The CB-F Concept is the result of delving into CB series’ history, which reached its sixth decade last year led by the CB1000R, and giving a look into the next evolution of the brand’s flagship nakedbike.

The CB-F Concept is a fusion of cutting edge technology with a design paying homage to the CB900F（CB750F in Japan, a Japanese global model which, in part through the North American racing scene, built the CB’s iconic status.

The 998cc water-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, inline four-cylinder DOHC engine offers ample rev-range and provides generous torque. The CB-F Concept’s chassis is a lightweight, high-tensile steel mono-backbone structure.

Its inverted front fork suspension provides excellent road-holding capabilities over urban and winding roads alike, and realises a superior riding feel. The rear suspension is a lightweight aluminum single-sided Pro-Arm configuration.

Honda also announced its “Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show” website – the Honda booth, detailing 29 motorcycles covering various categories including the CB-F Concept. Models featured include a CBR250RR which is planned for production, CB1300 Super Four SP and CB400 Super Four, a world premiere fun model, and Super Cup 110 special edition, plus plenty more… The virtual motorcycle show site is in Japaneses.