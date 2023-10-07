The big boys join the EV party

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has announced that it will enter its electric CR prototype in round eight of the D.I.D All Japan Motocross Championship to be held at Off Road Village (Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture) on October 28 and 29.

This will be Honda’s first attempt to enter a Honda-developed electric motorcycle in an official race, and the new bike will make a wildcard appearance as Team HRC and operated by HRC.

Of course we have seen Honda represented with electric motorcycles racing on the tarmac via Mugen at the Isle of Man TT, but this will be the first full Honda branded entry into the racing world with a battery powered motorcycle.

2010 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Champ Trey Canard (33), current team advisor for American Honda Motor Co., will ride the electric prototype at the event.