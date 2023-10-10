Honda E-Clutch

Honda today released initial information on a new Honda E-Clutch for motorcycles, what Honda are claiming is the world’s first automatic clutch control system for multi-gear motorcycle transmissions, enabling smooth starting and shifting gears without the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever.

The Honda E-Clutch uses electronic control technology to provide instantaneous, and what Honda claim is fine-tuned clutch control for optimum performance in situations where the driving force changes, such as starting, stopping, and shifting gears, to achieve smooth starting and shifting more natural than a rider’s manual clutch operation.

To meet a wide range of rider demands, the clutch can be operated like a normal manual motorcycle gripping the clutch lever, even when the clutch is controlled electronically. Honda claim that this allows the system to be used by more riders of diverse riding experience and skills, who can concentrate on the fun of riding in more comfort.

This also provides much of the benefit of the DCT system without the weight penalty that system entails.

As the lightweight and compact system can be installed without major changes to existing engine layouts, Honda plans to apply Honda E-Clutch to its FUN motorcycle models over time. By that we presume that means models such as the CRF125F along with other low-mid capacity trail bikes and low-capacity road bikes. However, the video belows shows a bike with plenty of power using the system…