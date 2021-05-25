Honda Racing UK CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

The Honda Racing UK team has revealed their 2021 BSB line-up of CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP mounted riders, featuring Glenn Irwin, Ryo Mizuno and Takumi Takahashi, alongside Tom Neave in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

For the 2021 season, the Honda Racing UK Fireblade goes back to its roots and features the iconic Tri-Colour livery, with the addition of a carbon fibre mudguard, belly pan and rear hugger, which can be purchased separately through Honda Genuine Parts for the road going machine.

Eagle-eyed fans will spot the continuation of long-standing partnerships with Akrapovič and Castrol, as well as Performance Parts, Close Brothers, Nova Racing and Datatool, with a new sponsor onboard for the season, RK Chains.

Watch the full unveiling video here, as John Hogan introduces the new livery, while catching up with Team Manager Havier Beltran, as well as Glenn, Ryo, Takumi and Tom ahead of Round 1.

Honda Racing UK will debut the 2021 livery at the final official BSB test on Tuesday 8 June at Donington Park, ready for the start of the season at Oulton Park (25/26/27 June).

2021 British Superbike Calendar