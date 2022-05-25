2021 Aprilia RS660 & Tuono 660 Run Out

Aprilia Motorcycles are offering some exceptional autumn savings on their 660 models until July 31, 2022, making it a great time to check out the Tuono 660, Tuono 660 L as well as RS 660 and RS 660 L, with LAMS variants also discounted.

MY21 Aprilia Run-Out Autumn Savings

Model Promotion Rideaway Price Normal Rideaway Price Saving RS 660 MY21 $18,690 $20,730 UP TO $2040* RS 660 L MY21 $18,190 $20,230 UP TO $2040* Tuono 660 MY21 $16,990 $20,430 UP TO $3440* Tuono 660 L MY21 $16,990 $20,030 UP TO $3040*

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 and 660 L is now $16,990 rideaway – saving up to $3440*.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 combines manageable power and minimal weight for entertaining and confidence-inspiring performance. A refined chassis and electronic controls package, derived from the Tuono V4, embrace the concepts of versatility and fun.

The Tuono 660 is also available as a LAMS-approved variant for younger riders moving up from smaller-capacity engines looking for a high-level sport naked that can provide fun on the road and is ready for the occasional track day.

The 2021 Aprilia RS 660 and 660 L is now available from $18,190 rideaway – saving up to $2040*.

Running a sleek chassis, 100hp twin-cylinder engine and premium electronics, the Aprilia RS 660 sportsbike offers even more extreme street and daily use connotation thanks to the more aggressive riding position. The wet weight of 183kg, joins a package of APRC electronic rider aids that would be at home in larger-capacity classes.

