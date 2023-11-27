MY22 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory Ultra Dark Savings

Aprilia have rolled out some amazing savings on their MY22 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory Ultra Dark models, with a huge $6340 knocked off the ride-away pricing, bringing it down to $26,990 ride-away. The offer is available now from participating Aprilia dealers until stock lasts, so don’t miss your opportunity to grab one.

The savings go even further however, with $800 knocked off the price of the genuine Aprilia Akropovic slip-on pipe if purchased at the same time as the MY22 Tuono V4 Factory Ultra Dark. That cuts the price from $3400 (RRP) to $2600.

The exhaust will even by fitted free of charge by your nearest Aprilia dealer at the time of your bike’s first service, and the genuine Aprilia Akrapovic slip-on pipe will be set up to factory specifications and includes the only factory-approved ECU update to optimise your bike’s performance while maintaining factory warranty, meaning no need for a tune! You’ll also retain the original standard pipe, in case you ever want to swap back to stock for some reason.

Get to your nearest Aprilia dealer and do the deal today:

https://www.aprilia.com/au_EN/dealer-locator/?f=all

T&Cs:

Offer applicable to MY22 Tuono V4 Factory Ultra Dark models only. Offer available now at participating Aprilia dealers until stock lasts. Normal rideaway price is an average advertised rideaway price only. Rideaway price includes government charges, CTP and dealer handling charges. These charges will vary between states which will reflect variation to saving in that state.