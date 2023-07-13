The Immortals of Australian Motorcycle Racing:

The World Champs

‘The Immortals of Australian Motorcycle Racing: the World Champs’ celebrates the nation’s greatest-ever riders from the white-knuckle 500cc and MotoGP eras, to the hard-core challenge of the Dakar Rally and the rough and tumble worlds of Supercross and Speedway.

Long-time moto-journalist, author Darryl Flack, selects his top 12 riders then delves into the careers of Australia’s true greats including Keith Campbell, Tom Phillis, Kel Carruthers, Wayne Gardner, Troy Bayliss, Jason Crump and Gregg Hansford. The book tells the remarkable stories behind each rider’s rise and the extraordinary adversity they fought against in their ascension to Immortal status.

Darryl Flack

“Diving deep into the lives and achievements of the 12 Immortals was a very unique experience,” says Flack. “To focus so absolutely on what made them achieve Immortal status highlighted several key things; their obsession to be the best no matter the risk, their intelligence and dedication, and their extreme toughness both physically and mentally. I hope I have honoured them.”

Priced at $39.99, the Immortals of Australian Motorcycle Racing is out in August.

To pre-order, visit: www.geldingstreetpress.com/product-category/sports/