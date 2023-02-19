Indian Motorcycle Racing reveal 2023 AFT Contingency

Indian Motorcycle Racing will commit more than $405,000 in combined privateer contingency For King of the Baggers, Super Hooligan & American Flat Track National Championship in 2023.

Indian Motorcycle and S&S will pit a two-man factory race team that will take on double duty across the King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan classes. Proudly running the No. 1 plate in both classes, dual-threat champion Tyler O’Hara enters his fourth year aboard the Indian Challenger and his second year piloting an Indian FTR.

Pitting alongside O’Hara in both classes is veteran Moto GP racer Jeremy McWilliams, whose technical knowledge and extensive experience at racing’s highest levels proved invaluable to the team’s success in 2022.

In the 2022 Mission King of the Baggers class, the team’s success was driven by O’Hara’s versatility, the expertise of the S&S crew, and the consistency and reliability of the Indian Challenger. Through seven rounds aboard his Indian Challenger, O’Hara captured five podiums, including a Daytona win, and two fourth-place finishes.

With the No. 1 plate and an expanded 14-round KOTB series, O’Hara will be the man to beat. But the competition will be tougher than ever, as Harley-Davidson continues to increase its significant investment in the series, adding even more bikes and riders to the King of the Baggers grid for 2023.

Tyler O’Hara

“The odds were definitely against us in 2022, and that’s what made climbing that mountain and ending up on top all the more special to our entire Indian Motorcycle-S&S team. We grinded week in and week out to rise to that challenge and in the end, we got the job done. But now we start over and the climb begins again. This team is truly a family, and we could not be more motivated to defend the championship and successfully rise to the challenge again in 2023.”

In addition to its factory efforts, Indian Motorcycle is offering up to $83,000 in KOTB privateer contingency and up to $41,000 in SHNC Contingency.

2023 Indian Motorcycle KOTB Privateer Contingency

Championship: $20,000

1st: $3000

2nd: $1000

3rd: $500

2023 Indian Motorcycle SHNC Privateer Contingency

Championship: $5,000

1st: $3000

2nd: $1000

3rd: $500

AFT SuperTwins

Piloting the Indian FTR750 for his seventh-consecutive year, reigning Progressive Insurance AFT SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees enters 2023 with eight AFT Grand National Championships to his name – just one shy of the historic record of nine held by Scottie Parker. A record that many have assumed would never be matched or broken, Mees is looking to do just that as he chases his ninth.

As Mees chases history, he’ll rely on his trusted team led by Crew Chief Kenny Tolbert, Assistant Mechanic Bubba Bently and Suspension Technician Jimmy Wood.

Mees will also receive support from Rogers Racing, SDI Racing, Drag Specialties, Twigg Cycles, Mission Foods, Monster Energy, Bell Helmets, Service Pro, Öhlins Suspension, Klotz Oil, Klock Werkssm, RK Chain, Corbin, Seats, Engine Ice, RMR Construction, Motion Pro, VP Racing, Vertex Pistons, Pro Plates and DBI Motorsports.

In addition to its AFT factory efforts around Mees, Indian Motorcycle is offering the sport’s most robust privateer contingency, equating to more than $280,000.

2023 Indian Motorcycle AFT Privateer Contingency

Championship: $25,000

1st: $7,500

2nd: $2,500

3rd: $1,500

4th: $1,000

5th: $750

6th: $350

7th: $250

8th: $150

9th: $125

10th: $100

Indian Motorcycle factory race efforts are presented by Progressive Insurance, Mission Foods and Medallia, with additional support from Indian Motorcycle Motor Oil, S&S, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, Performance Finance, and J&P Cycles.

The KOTB, SHNC and AFT seasons begin March 9 at the Daytona International Speedway.