2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship

Round Two – Newcastle

In another incredible night of racing for Team HRC Australia, Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson (SX1) and Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Max Anstie (SX2) secured back-to-back overall wins in front of almost 20,000 people McDonald Jones Stadium.

Both riders took the maximum 75 points after three wins (1-1-1) in their respective finals in a night of hard-fought racing at the FOX Australian Supercross Championship Newcastle Triple Crown.

Repco M9 Honda’s Parker Ross also secured consecutive round wins in the SX3 class, while Tasmania’s Cooper Ford, took the honours on his KTM in the CR22 85cc Cup.

The hard packed track was slick and slippery thanks to rain leading into the event, with a challenging set of whoops further making conditions extremely technical. Smart decisions and strong starts were crucial, and ultimately, saw the star riders rise to the top.

With the Triple Crown format in play for SX1 & SX2, it was a make-or-break night for championship contenders resulting in intense racing and compelling viewing for fans.

SX1 Final 1

Final #1 saw the star-studded line up burst out of the gates with five-time Australia Champion Justin Brayton taking an early lead over current series leader and Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson, Empire Kawasaki’s Matt Moss and CDR’s Justin Hill.

Moss was in the mix early along with Wilson, who eventually passed him to go into battle with his Honda team-mate.

Unfortunately for Moss, his night ended prematurely after a heavy crash in lap 7, leaving the resilient Australian, bitterly disappointed.

Wilson and Brayton went bar-to-bar while navigating traffic with lappers, but it the Scotsman who used it to his advantage, gaining the edge and ultimately taking the first SX1 checkered flag.

SX1 Final 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda CRF 450 7:47.708 2 Justin BRAYTON (USA) Honda CRF 450 +1.258 3 Josh HILL (USA) Yamaha YZF 450 +22.985 4 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Yamaha YZ 450 +27.549 5 Dylan WILLS (NSW) Husqvarna FC 450 +28.658 6 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha YZF 450 +32.312 7 Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna FC 450 +37.531 8 Jackson RICHARDSON (QLD) Kawasaki KX 450 +47.784 9 Dylan WOOD (NSW) Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 10 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap

SX1 Final 2

CDR’s Luke Clout started strongly in Final #2 but Wilson quickly took the lead with Brayton hot on both their heels.

Wilson looked comfortable and cruised holding the lead from lap one to the finish line where he took his second win of the night, while Clout and Brayton banged bars, with the American pushing hard trying to pass the Australian for several laps. Brayton’s persistence paid off passing Clout in the final stages of the race to narrowly secure second place, with Clout rounding out the top three.

SX1 Final 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda CRF 450 7:53.419 2 Justin BRAYTON (USA) Honda CRF 450 +4.621 3 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Yamaha YZ 450 +8.177 4 Kyle WEBSTER (VIC) Honda CRF 450 +10.753 5 Josh HILL (USA) Yamaha YZF 450 +28.213 6 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha YZF 450 +33.555 7 Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna FC 450 +38.952 8 Dylan WILLS (NSW) Husqvarna FC 450 +43.516 9 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha YZF 450 +46.952 10 Joel EVANS (QLD) Yamaha YZF 450 +47.627

SX1 Final 3

The final race of the night, the SX1 Final #3, was drama filled even before the first turn with Brayton and Boost Mobile Honda Racing team-mate, Kyle Webster crashing together hard and not finishing.

With Brayton out, Wilson, Hill and Boom Racing’s Dylan Wills hit the front, with the in-form Wilson further extending his lead on the pack to easily finish his laps and secure his third straight SX1 win of the night. Hill and Wills held their own to round out the top three.

SX1 Final 3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda CRF 450 7:58.328 2 Josh HILL (USA) Yamaha YZF 450 +9.262 3 Dylan WILLS (NSW) Husqvarna FC 450 +12.331 4 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha YZF 450 +14.655 5 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Yamaha YZ 450 +26.346 6 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha YZF 450 +28.962 7 Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna FC 450 +33.331 8 Joel EVANS (QLD) Yamaha YZF 450 +35.150 9 Cory WATTS (VIC) Honda CRF 450 +43.564 10 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki KX 450 +47.046

SX1 Overall

Wilson cleaned up with the overall win in Newcastle, took home the maximum 75 championship points from the Triple Crown format giving him a commanding lead on the SX1 Australian Supercross Championship title going into the final round. CDR’s Hill was second overall, while his team-mate Clout took home third place.

Dean Wilson – P1

“I had to be patient tonight, the track became super slippery, it was really unpredictable. My first goal is to win the championship, I won’t jeopardise that, but it would be nice to finish the championship with another win in the teams home town of Melbourne.”

Dylan Wills – P4

“I injured my collarbone prior to the season, and even though it’s still not 100 percent, it was good enough to go racing at Newcastle. I got a fifth in the first final and that was a decent start, so my goal was to keep getting good results for the rest of the night. A third place in the third final is better than I expected after a lot of time off the bike. A top five or six is about where I thought I could be, but to finish on the box in that last race, and to be the first Australian in that one, was massive for me. I’m thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to come back racing and it’s a dream scenario.”

Justin Brayton – P5

“I am really disappointed; this wasn’t how I wanted the night to go. My goal is to finish 2nd in the championship and support the team.”

SX1 Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Dean WILSON 25 25 25 75 2 Josh HILL 20 16 22 58 3 Luke CLOUT 18 20 16 54 4 Dylan WILLS 16 13 20 49 5 Justin BRAYTON 22 22 5 49 6 Joel WIGHTMAN 15 15 18 48 7 Robbie MARSHALL 14 14 14 42 8 Luke ZIELINSKI 11 12 15 38 9 Cory WATTS 10 8 12 30 10 Joel EVANS 5 11 13 29 11 Joel CIGLIANO 8 9 11 28 12 Ricky LATIMER 7 10 9 26 13 Kyle WEBSTER 18 4 22 14 Brandon STEEL 2 7 10 19 15 Cody CHEERS 4 5 8 17 16 Sam LARSEN 6 4 6 16 17 Jackson RICHARDSON 13 1 14 18 Dylan WOOD 12 2 14 19 Bryson CHERRETT 3 3 7 13 20 Blake COBBIN 9 9 21 Liam JACKSON 6 6 22 Matt MOSS 1 1

SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Dean WILSON 100 2 Josh HILL 76 3 Justin BRAYTON 71 4 Luke CLOUT 70 5 Joel WIGHTMAN 53 6 Luke ZIELINSKI 51 7 Dylan WILLS 49 8 Robbie MARSHALL 49 9 Kyle WEBSTER 36 10 Cory WATTS 34 11 Joel EVANS 29 12 Joel CIGLIANO 28 13 Ricky LATIMER 27 14 Jackson RICHARDSON 26 15 Dylan WOOD 24 16 Matt MOSS 21 17 Brandon STEEL 19 18 Cody CHEERS 17 19 Sam LARSEN 16 20 Blake COBBIN 15 21 Aaron TANTI 15 22 Liam JACKSON 14 23 Bryson CHERRETT 13 24 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 11 25 Elijah WIESE 9 26 Navrin GROTHUES 3 27 Nathan CRAWFORD 2

SX2 Final 1

Final #1 was full of action with KTM’s Nathan Crawford taking the lead, and favourite and current SX2 series leader, Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Max Anstie, caught deep for several laps before skilfully and patiently fighting his way to the front, his whoop speed and smart passing the difference. Anstie took the first points over Crawford, with Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Kaleb Barham taking out third place.

SX2 Final 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Max ANSTIE (UK) Honda CRF 250 6:18.817 2 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM SXF 250 +2.340 3 Kaleb BARHAM (QLD) Yamaha YZF 250 +8.879 4 Col THOMPSON (CAN) Yamaha YZF 250 +9.828 5 Wilson TODD (QLD) Honda CRF 250 +13.560 6 Noah FERGUSON (QLD) Gasgas MC 250 +15.984 7 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF 250 +18.373 8 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Other 250 +19.475 9 Robert WAGEMAN (USA) Yamaha YZF 250 +20.837 10 Rhys BUDD (QLD) Yamaha YZF 250 +28.170

SX2 Final 2

Final #2 saw Anstie go two-from-two claiming a comfortable win, over WBR’s Robbie Wageman and KTM’s Crawford.

Terrafirma Equipment Sales Honda Racing’s Wilson Todd had been leading early in the race but a mishap on lap 3 saw him go down and hand the lead to Anstie, who took the advantage and didn’t look back.

SX2 Final 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Max ANSTIE (UK) Honda CRF 250 6:15.119 2 Robert WAGEMAN (USA) Yamaha YZF 250 +5.651 3 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM SXF 250 +10.180 4 Kaleb BARHAM (QLD) Yamaha YZF 250 +12.811 5 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yamaha YZ 250 +14.582 6 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Other 250 +16.235 7 Noah FERGUSON (QLD) Gasgas MC 250 +19.686 8 Rhys BUDD (QLD) Yamaha YZF 250 +20.857 9 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF 250 +27.896 10 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) KTM SXF 250 +33.384

SX2 Final 3

The final SX2 race, Final #3, unsurprisingly saw championship leader Anstie lead from start to finish, with KTM’s Crawford right behind him, hunting for opportunities as the leader started to make mistakes. While his composure secured him the win, Anstie admitted post-race he struggled with the track and how tough it was. Crawford took a gallant second, with Serco Yamaha’s Cole Thompson finishing third.

SX2 Final 3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Max ANSTIE (UK) Honda CRF 250 6:30.321 2 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM SXF 250 +2.455 3 Col THOMPSON (CAN) Yamaha YZF 250 +3.124 4 Wilson TODD (QLD) Honda CRF 250 +12.190 5 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Other 250 +13.905 6 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF 250 +20.065 7 Rhys BUDD (QLD) Yamaha YZF 250 +24.766 8 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yamaha YZ 250 +28.601 9 Kaleb BARHAM (QLD) Yamaha YZF 250 +34.167 10 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) KTM SXF 250 +35.873

SX2 Round

Anstie also secured the overall win in Newcastle, maximum 75 championship points and takes a commanding lead in the SX2 Australian Supercross Championship title going into Melbourne. Crawford finished second overall, with Barham taking out third in his first SX2 podium finish.

Max Anstie – P1

“I can’t complain too much, the track was a little challenging and I needed to ride smart, but it was fun, the fans were great and I enjoyed the night. I will now focus on the final round where I want to wrap it up with another win, the bike, the team, everything is working well.”

Nathan Crawford – P2

“Man, I am so stoked with this result, riding right there with Max [Anstie] in the last one. To be able to learn from a guy like that is huge, and I’m just so pumped with my night overall. Adelaide wasn’t acceptable and I was out for redemption here, which I feel like I achieved, although today was all about just being smart, especially with the slick track conditions. My bike felt awesome all day long, so a big thanks to the team, we’ll line up and go again in Melbourne!”

SX2 Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Max ANSTIE 25 25 25 75 2 Nathan CRAWFORD 22 20 22 64 3 Kaleb BARHAM 20 18 12 50 4 Col THOMPSON 18 9 20 47 5 Reid TAYLOR 13 15 16 44 6 Robert WAGEMAN 12 22 9 43 7 Ryder KINGSFORD 14 12 15 41 8 Wilson TODD 16 6 18 40 9 Rhys BUDD 11 13 14 38 10 Jayce COSFORD 6 16 13 35 11 Liam ATKINSON 10 11 11 32 12 Noah FERGUSON 15 14 2 31 13 Mackenzie O’BREE 7 7 10 24 14 Ben NOVAK 9 10 3 22 15 Brock FLYNN 8 8 5 21 16 Kobi WOLFF 4 5 8 17 17 Connor ROSSANDICH 3 4 7 14 18 Caleb GOULLET 5 3 6 14 19 Zane MACKINTOSH 2 2 4 8 20 Ryan KOHLENBERG 1 1 2 21 Ayrton HIBBERD 1 1

SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Max ANSTIE 100 2 Nathan CRAWFORD 76 3 Robert WAGEMAN 65 4 Col THOMPSON 65 5 Wilson TODD 60 6 Kaleb BARHAM 58 7 Reid TAYLOR 55 8 Ryder KINGSFORD 55 9 Jayce COSFORD 51 10 Rhys BUDD 48 11 Liam ATKINSON 47 12 Noah FERGUSON 44 13 Mackenzie O’BREE 31 14 Brock FLYNN 23 15 Ben NOVAK 22 16 Kobi WOLFF 20 17 Connor ROSSANDICH 14 18 Caleb GOULLET 14 19 Haruki YOKOYAMA 9 20 Zane MACKINTOSH 8 21 Ryan KOHLENBERG 6 22 Blake FOX 6 23 Mitchell NORRIS 5 24 Ayrton HIBBERD 1 25 Luke TISDALE 1

SX3

The SX3 division raced their standalone final with Repco M9 Honda’s Parker Ross going back-to-back with the top spot on the podium after a victory over Yamaha GYTR’s Kayd Kingsford and R&D Husky’s Jyle Campbell.

After popping his shoulder in the heat and having a slow start, Ross rode patiently on the slick track before taking back control from Kingsford to secure the win.

Round 1’s second place getter and Heat 1 Winner, Kobe Drew, was in the mix but had a mishap on the final lap ending his winning chances, finishing the night in eighth place.

Parker Ross

“I hurt myself in my heat race crash, I want to thank the Racesafe team for strapping my shoulder and the team for getting my bike ready for the final. The battles have been good with the other riders and I can’t wait for the final round in Melbourne.”

SX3 Final

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Parker ROSS (USA) Honda CRF 250 – 2 Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha YZ 250 +5.150 3 Jyle CAMPBELL (NSW) Husqvarna TC 250 +8.558 4 Lachlan MORRIS (NSW) KTM SX 125 +14.380 5 Seth BURCHELL (NSW) Yamaha YZF 250 +14.524 6 Finley MANSON (NSW) KTM SXF 250 +17.537 7 Jack BYRNE (TAS) KTM SXF 250 +19.243 8 Kobe DREW (QLD) Yamaha YZF 250 +24.140 9 Cooper ROWE (NSW) Husqvarna FC 250 +24.338 10 Joel FREIBERG (QLD) Kawasaki KX 250 +25.902

SX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Parker ROSS 50 2 Jyle CAMPBELL 38 3 Kayd KINGSFORD 36 4 Kobe DREW 35 5 Jack BYRNE 29 6 Cooper ROWE 24 7 Cambell WILLIAMS 20 8 Finley MANSON 19 9 Lachlan MORRIS 18 10 Riley BURGESS 18 11 Hayden DOWNIE 17 12 Seth BURCHELL 16 13 Travis OLANDER 16 14 Travis LINDSAY 16 15 Jack DEVESON 12 16 Joel FREIBERG 11 17 Jack MATHER 11 18 Deegan ROSE 10 19 Memphis TREVENA 9 20 Wil CARPENTER 7 21 Reid LEHRER 6 22 Koby HANTIS 6 23 Hixson McINNES 5 24 Zack HENRY 4 25 Joshua BISHOP 3 26 Jack WILSON 2 27 Geordie TAYLOR 2 28 Peter WOLFE 1 29 Cameron SHAW 1

CR22 85cc Cup

In a highly anticipated night of racing for the 12-to-14-year-olds in the CR22 85cc Cup, Tasmania’s Cooper Ford took the honours on his KTM SX 85 over New South Welshman Heath Davey and New Zealand’s Levi Townley on their Yamaha YZ 85s.

Round One’s first and second place getters Jack Nunn and Lachlan Allen – came sixth and fifth respectively – after fighting their way back from deep in the pack and are now still in the mix for the title, sitting second and third in progressive series points. The final round of racing will be hotly contested in Melbourne with the CR22 Cup Title wide open.

CR22 Final

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Cooper FORD (TAS) KTM SX 85 6:29.345 2 Heath DAVY (NSW) Yamaha YZ 85 +2.069 3 Levi TOWNLEY (NZ) Yamaha YZ 85 +11.395 4 Nixon DARRAGH (QLD) Husqvarna TC 85 +12.615 5 Lachlan ALLEN (QLD) KTM SX 85 +13.694 6 Jack NUNN (NSW) Gasgas MC 85 +14.279 7 Dylan GROMBALL (SA) KTM SX 85 +16.949 8 Deegan FORT (WA) Yamaha YZ 85 +20.215 9 Koby REED (NSW) Husqvarna 85 +23.292 10 Declan SMART (SA) Gasgas MC 85 +27.886

CR22 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Cooper FORD 43 2 Jack NUNN 40 3 Lachlan ALLEN 38 4 Heath DAVY 34 5 Dylan GROMBALL 28 6 Nixon DARRAGH 27 7 Levi TOWNLEY 23 8 Ritchie LAWLER 23 9 Deegan FORT 21 10 Dejan SANKOVIC 20 11 Koby REED 18 12 Connor GUILLOT 18 13 Cooper BOWMAN 16 14 Declan SMART 14 15 Joshua McCLOSKEY 13 16 Lachlan VINCENT 13 17 Nate PERRETT 10 18 Cooper KELSO 10 19 Tate REED 6 20 Nate ANDREWARTHA 5 21 Max OAKLEY 5 22 Max ANDERSON 3 23 Zander KRUIK 2 24 Riley MOREL 2 25 Kodie THOMPSON 1 26 Corey LAPSLEY 1

The final round of the Australian Supercross Championship runs in conjunction with the World Supercross Championship in Melbourne, Victoria on the weekend of the 24th and 25th of November.