2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship
Round Two – Newcastle
In another incredible night of racing for Team HRC Australia, Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson (SX1) and Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Max Anstie (SX2) secured back-to-back overall wins in front of almost 20,000 people McDonald Jones Stadium.
Both riders took the maximum 75 points after three wins (1-1-1) in their respective finals in a night of hard-fought racing at the FOX Australian Supercross Championship Newcastle Triple Crown.
Repco M9 Honda’s Parker Ross also secured consecutive round wins in the SX3 class, while Tasmania’s Cooper Ford, took the honours on his KTM in the CR22 85cc Cup.
The hard packed track was slick and slippery thanks to rain leading into the event, with a challenging set of whoops further making conditions extremely technical. Smart decisions and strong starts were crucial, and ultimately, saw the star riders rise to the top.
With the Triple Crown format in play for SX1 & SX2, it was a make-or-break night for championship contenders resulting in intense racing and compelling viewing for fans.
SX1 Final 1
Final #1 saw the star-studded line up burst out of the gates with five-time Australia Champion Justin Brayton taking an early lead over current series leader and Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson, Empire Kawasaki’s Matt Moss and CDR’s Justin Hill.
Moss was in the mix early along with Wilson, who eventually passed him to go into battle with his Honda team-mate.
Unfortunately for Moss, his night ended prematurely after a heavy crash in lap 7, leaving the resilient Australian, bitterly disappointed.
Wilson and Brayton went bar-to-bar while navigating traffic with lappers, but it the Scotsman who used it to his advantage, gaining the edge and ultimately taking the first SX1 checkered flag.
SX1 Final 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Dean WILSON (SCO)
|Honda CRF 450
|7:47.708
|2
|Justin BRAYTON (USA)
|Honda CRF 450
|+1.258
|3
|Josh HILL (USA)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+22.985
|4
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+27.549
|5
|Dylan WILLS (NSW)
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+28.658
|6
|Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+32.312
|7
|Robbie MARSHALL (QLD)
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+37.531
|8
|Jackson RICHARDSON (QLD)
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+47.784
|9
|Dylan WOOD (NSW)
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|10
|Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
SX1 Final 2
CDR’s Luke Clout started strongly in Final #2 but Wilson quickly took the lead with Brayton hot on both their heels.
Wilson looked comfortable and cruised holding the lead from lap one to the finish line where he took his second win of the night, while Clout and Brayton banged bars, with the American pushing hard trying to pass the Australian for several laps. Brayton’s persistence paid off passing Clout in the final stages of the race to narrowly secure second place, with Clout rounding out the top three.
SX1 Final 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Dean WILSON (SCO)
|Honda CRF 450
|7:53.419
|2
|Justin BRAYTON (USA)
|Honda CRF 450
|+4.621
|3
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+8.177
|4
|Kyle WEBSTER (VIC)
|Honda CRF 450
|+10.753
|5
|Josh HILL (USA)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+28.213
|6
|Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+33.555
|7
|Robbie MARSHALL (QLD)
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+38.952
|8
|Dylan WILLS (NSW)
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+43.516
|9
|Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+46.952
|10
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+47.627
SX1 Final 3
The final race of the night, the SX1 Final #3, was drama filled even before the first turn with Brayton and Boost Mobile Honda Racing team-mate, Kyle Webster crashing together hard and not finishing.
With Brayton out, Wilson, Hill and Boom Racing’s Dylan Wills hit the front, with the in-form Wilson further extending his lead on the pack to easily finish his laps and secure his third straight SX1 win of the night. Hill and Wills held their own to round out the top three.
SX1 Final 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Dean WILSON (SCO)
|Honda CRF 450
|7:58.328
|2
|Josh HILL (USA)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+9.262
|3
|Dylan WILLS (NSW)
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+12.331
|4
|Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+14.655
|5
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+26.346
|6
|Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+28.962
|7
|Robbie MARSHALL (QLD)
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+33.331
|8
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+35.150
|9
|Cory WATTS (VIC)
|Honda CRF 450
|+43.564
|10
|Joel CIGLIANO (NSW)
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+47.046
SX1 Overall
Wilson cleaned up with the overall win in Newcastle, took home the maximum 75 championship points from the Triple Crown format giving him a commanding lead on the SX1 Australian Supercross Championship title going into the final round. CDR’s Hill was second overall, while his team-mate Clout took home third place.
Dean Wilson – P1
“I had to be patient tonight, the track became super slippery, it was really unpredictable. My first goal is to win the championship, I won’t jeopardise that, but it would be nice to finish the championship with another win in the teams home town of Melbourne.”
Dylan Wills – P4
“I injured my collarbone prior to the season, and even though it’s still not 100 percent, it was good enough to go racing at Newcastle. I got a fifth in the first final and that was a decent start, so my goal was to keep getting good results for the rest of the night. A third place in the third final is better than I expected after a lot of time off the bike. A top five or six is about where I thought I could be, but to finish on the box in that last race, and to be the first Australian in that one, was massive for me. I’m thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to come back racing and it’s a dream scenario.”
Justin Brayton – P5
“I am really disappointed; this wasn’t how I wanted the night to go. My goal is to finish 2nd in the championship and support the team.”
SX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Dean WILSON
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|Josh HILL
|20
|16
|22
|58
|3
|Luke CLOUT
|18
|20
|16
|54
|4
|Dylan WILLS
|16
|13
|20
|49
|5
|Justin BRAYTON
|22
|22
|5
|49
|6
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|15
|15
|18
|48
|7
|Robbie MARSHALL
|14
|14
|14
|42
|8
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|11
|12
|15
|38
|9
|Cory WATTS
|10
|8
|12
|30
|10
|Joel EVANS
|5
|11
|13
|29
|11
|Joel CIGLIANO
|8
|9
|11
|28
|12
|Ricky LATIMER
|7
|10
|9
|26
|13
|Kyle WEBSTER
|18
|4
|22
|14
|Brandon STEEL
|2
|7
|10
|19
|15
|Cody CHEERS
|4
|5
|8
|17
|16
|Sam LARSEN
|6
|4
|6
|16
|17
|Jackson RICHARDSON
|13
|1
|14
|18
|Dylan WOOD
|12
|2
|14
|19
|Bryson CHERRETT
|3
|3
|7
|13
|20
|Blake COBBIN
|9
|9
|21
|Liam JACKSON
|6
|6
|22
|Matt MOSS
|1
|1
SX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Dean WILSON
|100
|2
|Josh HILL
|76
|3
|Justin BRAYTON
|71
|4
|Luke CLOUT
|70
|5
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|53
|6
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|51
|7
|Dylan WILLS
|49
|8
|Robbie MARSHALL
|49
|9
|Kyle WEBSTER
|36
|10
|Cory WATTS
|34
|11
|Joel EVANS
|29
|12
|Joel CIGLIANO
|28
|13
|Ricky LATIMER
|27
|14
|Jackson RICHARDSON
|26
|15
|Dylan WOOD
|24
|16
|Matt MOSS
|21
|17
|Brandon STEEL
|19
|18
|Cody CHEERS
|17
|19
|Sam LARSEN
|16
|20
|Blake COBBIN
|15
|21
|Aaron TANTI
|15
|22
|Liam JACKSON
|14
|23
|Bryson CHERRETT
|13
|24
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|11
|25
|Elijah WIESE
|9
|26
|Navrin GROTHUES
|3
|27
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|2
SX2 Final 1
Final #1 was full of action with KTM’s Nathan Crawford taking the lead, and favourite and current SX2 series leader, Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Max Anstie, caught deep for several laps before skilfully and patiently fighting his way to the front, his whoop speed and smart passing the difference. Anstie took the first points over Crawford, with Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Kaleb Barham taking out third place.
SX2 Final 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Max ANSTIE (UK)
|Honda CRF 250
|6:18.817
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM SXF 250
|+2.340
|3
|Kaleb BARHAM (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+8.879
|4
|Col THOMPSON (CAN)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+9.828
|5
|Wilson TODD (QLD)
|Honda CRF 250
|+13.560
|6
|Noah FERGUSON (QLD)
|Gasgas MC 250
|+15.984
|7
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+18.373
|8
|Reid TAYLOR (NSW)
|Other 250
|+19.475
|9
|Robert WAGEMAN (USA)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+20.837
|10
|Rhys BUDD (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+28.170
SX2 Final 2
Final #2 saw Anstie go two-from-two claiming a comfortable win, over WBR’s Robbie Wageman and KTM’s Crawford.
Terrafirma Equipment Sales Honda Racing’s Wilson Todd had been leading early in the race but a mishap on lap 3 saw him go down and hand the lead to Anstie, who took the advantage and didn’t look back.
SX2 Final 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Max ANSTIE (UK)
|Honda CRF 250
|6:15.119
|2
|Robert WAGEMAN (USA)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+5.651
|3
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM SXF 250
|+10.180
|4
|Kaleb BARHAM (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+12.811
|5
|Jayce COSFORD (QLD)
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+14.582
|6
|Reid TAYLOR (NSW)
|Other 250
|+16.235
|7
|Noah FERGUSON (QLD)
|Gasgas MC 250
|+19.686
|8
|Rhys BUDD (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+20.857
|9
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+27.896
|10
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|KTM SXF 250
|+33.384
SX2 Final 3
The final SX2 race, Final #3, unsurprisingly saw championship leader Anstie lead from start to finish, with KTM’s Crawford right behind him, hunting for opportunities as the leader started to make mistakes. While his composure secured him the win, Anstie admitted post-race he struggled with the track and how tough it was. Crawford took a gallant second, with Serco Yamaha’s Cole Thompson finishing third.
SX2 Final 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Max ANSTIE (UK)
|Honda CRF 250
|6:30.321
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM SXF 250
|+2.455
|3
|Col THOMPSON (CAN)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3.124
|4
|Wilson TODD (QLD)
|Honda CRF 250
|+12.190
|5
|Reid TAYLOR (NSW)
|Other 250
|+13.905
|6
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+20.065
|7
|Rhys BUDD (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+24.766
|8
|Jayce COSFORD (QLD)
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+28.601
|9
|Kaleb BARHAM (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+34.167
|10
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|KTM SXF 250
|+35.873
SX2 Round
Anstie also secured the overall win in Newcastle, maximum 75 championship points and takes a commanding lead in the SX2 Australian Supercross Championship title going into Melbourne. Crawford finished second overall, with Barham taking out third in his first SX2 podium finish.
Max Anstie – P1
“I can’t complain too much, the track was a little challenging and I needed to ride smart, but it was fun, the fans were great and I enjoyed the night. I will now focus on the final round where I want to wrap it up with another win, the bike, the team, everything is working well.”
Nathan Crawford – P2
“Man, I am so stoked with this result, riding right there with Max [Anstie] in the last one. To be able to learn from a guy like that is huge, and I’m just so pumped with my night overall. Adelaide wasn’t acceptable and I was out for redemption here, which I feel like I achieved, although today was all about just being smart, especially with the slick track conditions. My bike felt awesome all day long, so a big thanks to the team, we’ll line up and go again in Melbourne!”
SX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Max ANSTIE
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|22
|20
|22
|64
|3
|Kaleb BARHAM
|20
|18
|12
|50
|4
|Col THOMPSON
|18
|9
|20
|47
|5
|Reid TAYLOR
|13
|15
|16
|44
|6
|Robert WAGEMAN
|12
|22
|9
|43
|7
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|14
|12
|15
|41
|8
|Wilson TODD
|16
|6
|18
|40
|9
|Rhys BUDD
|11
|13
|14
|38
|10
|Jayce COSFORD
|6
|16
|13
|35
|11
|Liam ATKINSON
|10
|11
|11
|32
|12
|Noah FERGUSON
|15
|14
|2
|31
|13
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|7
|7
|10
|24
|14
|Ben NOVAK
|9
|10
|3
|22
|15
|Brock FLYNN
|8
|8
|5
|21
|16
|Kobi WOLFF
|4
|5
|8
|17
|17
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|3
|4
|7
|14
|18
|Caleb GOULLET
|5
|3
|6
|14
|19
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|2
|2
|4
|8
|20
|Ryan KOHLENBERG
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Ayrton HIBBERD
|1
|1
SX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Max ANSTIE
|100
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|76
|3
|Robert WAGEMAN
|65
|4
|Col THOMPSON
|65
|5
|Wilson TODD
|60
|6
|Kaleb BARHAM
|58
|7
|Reid TAYLOR
|55
|8
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|55
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|51
|10
|Rhys BUDD
|48
|11
|Liam ATKINSON
|47
|12
|Noah FERGUSON
|44
|13
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|31
|14
|Brock FLYNN
|23
|15
|Ben NOVAK
|22
|16
|Kobi WOLFF
|20
|17
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|14
|18
|Caleb GOULLET
|14
|19
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|9
|20
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|8
|21
|Ryan KOHLENBERG
|6
|22
|Blake FOX
|6
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|5
|24
|Ayrton HIBBERD
|1
|25
|Luke TISDALE
|1
SX3
The SX3 division raced their standalone final with Repco M9 Honda’s Parker Ross going back-to-back with the top spot on the podium after a victory over Yamaha GYTR’s Kayd Kingsford and R&D Husky’s Jyle Campbell.
After popping his shoulder in the heat and having a slow start, Ross rode patiently on the slick track before taking back control from Kingsford to secure the win.
Round 1’s second place getter and Heat 1 Winner, Kobe Drew, was in the mix but had a mishap on the final lap ending his winning chances, finishing the night in eighth place.
Parker Ross
“I hurt myself in my heat race crash, I want to thank the Racesafe team for strapping my shoulder and the team for getting my bike ready for the final. The battles have been good with the other riders and I can’t wait for the final round in Melbourne.”
SX3 Final
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Parker ROSS (USA)
|Honda CRF 250
|–
|2
|Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+5.150
|3
|Jyle CAMPBELL (NSW)
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+8.558
|4
|Lachlan MORRIS (NSW)
|KTM SX 125
|+14.380
|5
|Seth BURCHELL (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+14.524
|6
|Finley MANSON (NSW)
|KTM SXF 250
|+17.537
|7
|Jack BYRNE (TAS)
|KTM SXF 250
|+19.243
|8
|Kobe DREW (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+24.140
|9
|Cooper ROWE (NSW)
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+24.338
|10
|Joel FREIBERG (QLD)
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+25.902
SX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Parker ROSS
|50
|2
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|38
|3
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|36
|4
|Kobe DREW
|35
|5
|Jack BYRNE
|29
|6
|Cooper ROWE
|24
|7
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|20
|8
|Finley MANSON
|19
|9
|Lachlan MORRIS
|18
|10
|Riley BURGESS
|18
|11
|Hayden DOWNIE
|17
|12
|Seth BURCHELL
|16
|13
|Travis OLANDER
|16
|14
|Travis LINDSAY
|16
|15
|Jack DEVESON
|12
|16
|Joel FREIBERG
|11
|17
|Jack MATHER
|11
|18
|Deegan ROSE
|10
|19
|Memphis TREVENA
|9
|20
|Wil CARPENTER
|7
|21
|Reid LEHRER
|6
|22
|Koby HANTIS
|6
|23
|Hixson McINNES
|5
|24
|Zack HENRY
|4
|25
|Joshua BISHOP
|3
|26
|Jack WILSON
|2
|27
|Geordie TAYLOR
|2
|28
|Peter WOLFE
|1
|29
|Cameron SHAW
|1
CR22 85cc Cup
In a highly anticipated night of racing for the 12-to-14-year-olds in the CR22 85cc Cup, Tasmania’s Cooper Ford took the honours on his KTM SX 85 over New South Welshman Heath Davey and New Zealand’s Levi Townley on their Yamaha YZ 85s.
Round One’s first and second place getters Jack Nunn and Lachlan Allen – came sixth and fifth respectively – after fighting their way back from deep in the pack and are now still in the mix for the title, sitting second and third in progressive series points. The final round of racing will be hotly contested in Melbourne with the CR22 Cup Title wide open.
CR22 Final
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Cooper FORD (TAS)
|KTM SX 85
|6:29.345
|2
|Heath DAVY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZ 85
|+2.069
|3
|Levi TOWNLEY (NZ)
|Yamaha YZ 85
|+11.395
|4
|Nixon DARRAGH (QLD)
|Husqvarna TC 85
|+12.615
|5
|Lachlan ALLEN (QLD)
|KTM SX 85
|+13.694
|6
|Jack NUNN (NSW)
|Gasgas MC 85
|+14.279
|7
|Dylan GROMBALL (SA)
|KTM SX 85
|+16.949
|8
|Deegan FORT (WA)
|Yamaha YZ 85
|+20.215
|9
|Koby REED (NSW)
|Husqvarna 85
|+23.292
|10
|Declan SMART (SA)
|Gasgas MC 85
|+27.886
CR22 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cooper FORD
|43
|2
|Jack NUNN
|40
|3
|Lachlan ALLEN
|38
|4
|Heath DAVY
|34
|5
|Dylan GROMBALL
|28
|6
|Nixon DARRAGH
|27
|7
|Levi TOWNLEY
|23
|8
|Ritchie LAWLER
|23
|9
|Deegan FORT
|21
|10
|Dejan SANKOVIC
|20
|11
|Koby REED
|18
|12
|Connor GUILLOT
|18
|13
|Cooper BOWMAN
|16
|14
|Declan SMART
|14
|15
|Joshua McCLOSKEY
|13
|16
|Lachlan VINCENT
|13
|17
|Nate PERRETT
|10
|18
|Cooper KELSO
|10
|19
|Tate REED
|6
|20
|Nate ANDREWARTHA
|5
|21
|Max OAKLEY
|5
|22
|Max ANDERSON
|3
|23
|Zander KRUIK
|2
|24
|Riley MOREL
|2
|25
|Kodie THOMPSON
|1
|26
|Corey LAPSLEY
|1
The final round of the Australian Supercross Championship runs in conjunction with the World Supercross Championship in Melbourne, Victoria on the weekend of the 24th and 25th of November.