Dixon MotoGP ride fails to eventuate

After long being linked as the great new British hope for MotoGP it was confirmed this evening that Jake Dixon will remain in Moto2 after renewing his contract with GASGAS Moto2 through season 2024 alongside young Spaniard Izan Guevara.

Jake Dixon is enjoying his best term in the class and since taking on GASGAS colors during the winter of 2021. Dixon has gathered four podium finishes and his maiden Grand Prix win (at the TT Circuit Assen) during the 2023 season so far. He has now committed his future both to the team and pursuit of the 2024 crown in the fiercely fought category.

Jake Dixon

“We’ve had almost two incredible seasons together so far so I’m really excited to stay with GASGAS Aspar Team for another year. We both have goals, for the remainder of 2023 but then also full-on for ’24. We’ve regularly been in the running for podiums and wins and we’re 3rd in the championship at the moment, so I feel like I am in a strong place and the right place.”

Izan Guevara has been steadily going through his Moto2 education. The 19-year-old Majorcan, and current reigning Moto3 world champ, needed the first phase of ’23 to recover from an off-season wrist injury and find his footing in the class. Izan bagged his first Moto2 points at the Red Bull Ring in Austria last week and is making his way up the learning curve.

Izan Guevara

“I’m really grateful for the trust GASGAS Aspar Team have placed in me for the last few years. Together we have achieved pretty much everything we were aiming for: Moto3 world championship racing in 2020, the title in 2022 and, now, fighting for what we can in Moto2 and with another goal for 2024. My adaptation to the class is going positively and we took our first points in Austria. Step-by-step we are building a base so we will again arrive to the highest level together.”

2024 24 will be Dixon’s third season in a row with the GASGAS Aspar Team while Guevara will enter his fifth under Jorge Martinez’s direction.

Jorge Martinez

“Again, we have a great team for 2024. We’re happy that we can count on Jake Dixon once more for the GASGAS Aspar Team next season and we’re conscious that we still haven’t reached the limits of our potential together. We’ve taken Jake’s first win, and the working relationship is really good; we know what he needs and how we can help him. The rider has 100 per cent trust in his team and his group, and I know we’ll fight for the world championship next year. With Jake and with Izan, who is progressing nicely in Moto2 and had his first points in Austria, we’ll chase everything we can in 2024. We are starting to see sparks in Izan that we know well, and we saw to such powerful effect in FIM JuniorGP and in Moto3, and we’ll see his possibilities very soon.”