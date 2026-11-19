ZXMOTO targets December deliveries as Australian launch lifts the covers

ZXMOTO has marked its Australian launch at The Sandbar in Melbourne, bringing media and dealers together on Wednesday evening to unveil its first wave of machinery and outline a rollout that will put the first customer bikes into Australian garages next month.

With a four-cylinder 500RR from $10,490 ride away, the 133 hp 820RR triple from $14,490 ride away, and two motocross models below $10,000, the new arrival certainly has some attention-grabbing numbers. But the evening also offered a look beyond the opening price list, with more road bikes, enduro machinery, an adventure triple and an ambitious international racing programme all on the agenda.

There had been a fair bit happening behind the scenes to get the motorcycles there. Urban Moto CEO Joseph Elasmar revealed that some had only arrived at around 2 pm the previous afternoon, leaving his team uncrating and preparing bikes through the night.

Joseph Elasmar – Urban Moto CEO

“We had literally motorcycles arriving at around two o’clock yesterday afternoon, and they were being uncrated through the night to make it here for this event.”

That effort came a little over six months after Urban Moto Imports was appointed distributor for Australia and New Zealand. Five of the first customers to place deposits online were also in the room, linking the occasion to the people already backing the brand with their own money.

Four-cylinder appeal and a race-winning triple

The first covers came off the 500RR, 820RR and retro-styled 500F, establishing three quite different propositions for local road riders.

The dealers were also seeing the models for the first time as the covers came off, sharing that first look with the media ahead of the bikes reaching their showrooms.

With the Rally as the main unresolved exception, we believe most of the bikes shown at the launch and pictured here reflect the specification Australian customers will receive. Some were fitted with accessory exhaust systems that dispense with the standard pre-muffler, so those pipes should not be taken as standard equipment.

The 500RR is likely to generate plenty of interest among those who still appreciate a small-capacity four-cylinder sportsbike. Its 470 cc inline-four will be offered in both full 83 horsepower and more softly tuned LAMS-approved version, with introductory pricing from $10,490 ride away. Cornering ABS, traction control, launch control and a quickshifter are among the equipment highlights.

We also heard a 500RR fitted with a full titanium exhaust later in the evening, and for a motorcycle trading heavily on the appeal of a rev-hungry four, that soundtrack will no doubt be part of the attraction against a sea of parallel-twin-powered competition.

The 820RR brings a more substantial performance offering. Its 818.8 cc inline-triple is rated at 133 hp and 80 Nm, with a claimed kerb weight of 193 kg. A six-axis IMU and bidirectional quickshifter are included in a package carrying an introductory price from $14,490 ride away.

It also arrives with a racing connection that has already produced results. Valentin Debise took six victories and nine podiums on his way to second in the 2026 World Supersport Championship, while ZXMOTO finished third in the manufacturers’ standings in its debut season.

The 500F takes the four-cylinder formula in a more upright, retro direction, with introductory pricing from $9,990 ride away and both LAMS and unrestricted versions listed for Australia.

First deliveries from December

Australian customers will not have long to wait for the opening models. Elasmar said display stock of the 500RR and MX250 would begin reaching dealerships next week, with customer deliveries expected from mid-December.

The 820RR and MX450 are scheduled to follow in late January 2027, before the 500F arrives in February.

On the dirt side, the MX250 starts at $8,990 RRP, with the MX450 only $500 further up the price list at $9,490 RRP. Those are motocross prices, rather than road-bike ride-away figures.

The MX250 combines KYB suspension with launch control, a quickshifter and lap-time recording. The MX450 steps up to a claimed 54 hp and 49 Nm, with a hydraulic clutch among the features highlighted during the presentation.

Local evaluation has already begun. Urban Moto technical manager Chas Hern has been riding the MX250, with the importer also putting other riders, racers and journalists on the bike for initial feedback.

The sales network is expanding alongside the model range. Elasmar said 22 dealers were already signed and active across Australia and New Zealand, with a second announcement due on November 27 expected to take the combined network beyond 30 outlets.

More covers off, more models coming

The launch also provided a look at what follows the initial shipments, with the 820R naked and 600V cruiser unveiled during the presentation.

Joseph said the 820R would retain the same power and torque outputs as the 820RR. That gives the naked a promising starting point for riders interested in the triple’s performance in a more upright package.

The 600V takes the range into V-twin cruiser territory, with a quickshifter among its features. Hern had already managed a brief ride before the launch, and Elasmar highlighted its relatively light weight and performance as points of interest. Proper local riding impressions will follow as the bikes become available for testing.

The 820X adventure triple was also discussed, although its display bike had not arrived in time for the event. An Australian test unit is expected soon, while the importer outlined further model introductions from March 2027 onwards.

Off-road expansion includes the ZX300 two-stroke hard enduro option and a ZX350 aimed at more approachable trail and enduro use. The more track-focused, road-registerable 820RR-R sportsbike is also on the horizon, with further local details to come.

There is no shortage of development beyond those models, either. Electric drive, a boxer twin and a V5 were all mentioned among the future powertrain projects. Elasmar linked the V5 project to an ambition to race in WorldSBK in 2028, although that remains a target rather than a confirmed championship entry.

Dakar and MXGP join the racing programme

World Supersport success featured prominently throughout the evening, including footage of the brand’s breakthrough victory. Debise and Federico Caricasulo will continue with the programme in 2027, with the Australian distributor looking forward to seeing the team back at Phillip Island.

Next season also brings two major off-road commitments. Skyler Howes and Tobias Ebster will lead the Dakar and World Rally-Raid Championship effort, while Kevin Horgmo and Oriol Oliver are signed for the brand’s entry into the premier MXGP class.

The 450 Rally Race Edition was another of the evening’s unveilings, with Elasmar quoting around 62 hp for the machine in its displayed competition trim. We would love to see Australian customers offered the high specification on display, but the final production specification and component list could not be confirmed on the night.

In some markets, ZXMOTO are quoting the 449.9 cc single at 60 hp and 49 Nm, a 32-litre fuel capacity and a 960 mm seat height. Its weight figures are listed separately as 128 kg net and 152 kg kerb, so the 128 kg figure should not be presented as a fully fuelled weight based on that listing.

Those are overseas Factory figures, and do not establish the final Australian specification. The Australian Rally page currently lists a 2027 arrival without a detailed customer specification.

When it was fired up and revved, the Rally sounded and responded very much like a motocross engine. That prompted us to wonder whether retaining this very high level of tune might bring similarly demanding maintenance requirements, or whether the customer model might be tamed a little for durability.

That is only our surmising from hearing it run. There was no official confirmation of the final customer specification, component list or maintenance requirements, and the engine’s sound and response alone cannot establish those details. However, it sounded angry, proper angry, and not like an engine one could expect to 6000 kilometres between services. The model on show sounded and responded like a race engine tuned to jump dunes rather than pick lines through single track. It was proper serious, with very little flywheel weight, and it definitely doesn’t sound like a bike built for big miles with little maintenance.

For all the ambition, the initial Dakar objective sounded suitably realistic: get through the event. Finishing the rally will be a significant first step for the new programme.

Building the operation behind the bikes

Hern’s contribution offered a useful workshop perspective. After 12 years with Urban Moto in technical and after-sales support, he has been to the ZXMOTO factory for hands-on training, including stripping and inspecting the 820RR, 500RR and MX250.

He also happened to be there as the Australian-bound MX250s came off the production line. Back home, his team has been taking bikes apart and putting them back together, while Hern said he had covered roughly 300 to 400 km on the 500RR.

His observations centred on the detail of the assembly, component fit and the way the motorcycles came apart and went back together. That is the sort of familiarity that should prove useful as the dealer network begins preparing and servicing customer bikes.

Hern described two current assembly lines operating around the clock, 24/7, with three crews, including a dedicated line for the 820RR, and said a new factory would become operational in 2027.

Chas Hern – Urban Moto technical manager

“They’re not putting the brakes on, they’re going at this thing flat out.”

That pace reflects the ambitions of founder Zhang Xue, whose background spans motorcycle repair, racing, stunt riding and product development. After co-founding Kove in 2017, he established ZXMOTO in 2024.

He has not entirely left the stunt riding behind, either. Last month he rode a modified MX450 across 40.74 km of open water to set a Guinness World Record. It is an unusual addition to a motorcycle company founder’s CV, but perhaps an appropriate one for this particular character.

Elasmar said ZXMOTO had already built more than 100,000 motorcycles, and outlined a target of producing more than one million annually by 2035. For Australian riders, the next milestone is considerably closer: those first customer handovers in December. We eagerly await the chance to evaluate them ourselves.

I shot photos until my camera ran out of battery, and a video will follow, as I wanted to capture as much as I could of these previously unseen bikes on Australian shores and present the images below in a gallery for your enjoyment. The bikes looked really nicely finished and pretty highly specced; even the cruiser had adjustable suspension and a quick-shifter, while the swingarm pivot point on the 820 could be changed to fine-tune racetrack handling. If I had one criticism, it was that I didn’t like the finish on some of the engines; I am not coming from a quality standpoint, but an aesthetic one. One thing is for sure, they are certainly having a go….

ZXMOTO Australian Launch Images