MotoGP 2026

Round 21 – Portimao – Preview

Marc Márquez arrives at Portimão with one hand on the 2026 MotoGP World Championship trophy, but the defending champion faces a pair of Aprilia riders who have every reason to believe that the Portuguese Grand Prix could play to their strengths.

The Ducati Lenovo rider holds a 60-point championship advantage over Jorge Martín and a 74-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi, with just 74 points remaining across the final two rounds in Portugal and Valencia.

Márquez could secure an eighth premier-class crown as early as Saturday’s Sprint, completing a remarkable return to the summit of motorcycle racing and taking his overall tally to ten world championships.

He needs only to gain two points on Martín in the Sprint to make the championship mathematically secure, regardless of what Bezzecchi achieves. Victory in the Sprint would therefore be sufficient to settle the title.

If the championship remains alive until Sunday, Márquez needs to leave Portugal at least 37 points clear of Martín and more than 37 ahead of Bezzecchi to avoid carrying the contest into Valencia.

However, the official pre-event statistics highlight an interesting wrinkle in the story. Despite his seven existing MotoGP titles and 80 premier-class Grand Prix victories, Márquez has never finished on the Sunday podium at Portimão.

His best Grand Prix result at the Algarve circuit remains sixth in 2022. He took pole in 2023 but crashed out of the race after an incident with Miguel Oliveira. Contact with Francesco Bagnaia compromised his 2024 race, while injury kept him out of competition last year.

If Márquez were to win on Sunday, Portimão would become the 23rd different circuit at which he has claimed a premier-class Grand Prix victory, drawing him level with Valentino Rossi and leaving him one short of the record held by Australian legend Mick Doohan.

It would be quite a way to finally break his Portimão podium drought.

Marc Márquez

“We did a great job in Qatar: on a track where I’ve often struggled in the past, we secured two solid results that allowed us to extend our championship lead even further. Here we have the chance to wrap things up, but we must not change our approach: we need to keep our feet on the ground and give our best step by step, from Friday through to Sunday’s race.”

Aprilia arrives with momentum

While Márquez is the overwhelming favourite to secure the championship, Aprilia has emerged as a formidable challenger to Ducati and arrives in Portugal following another particularly strong weekend.

Marco Bezzecchi’s dominant victory in Qatar was his sixth Grand Prix win of the season and Aprilia Racing’s first at the Lusail circuit.

As detailed in our Qatar MotoGP race report, the Italian controlled proceedings from pole, leading every lap and finishing more than three seconds ahead of Márquez.

Bezzecchi also happens to be the defending Portuguese Grand Prix winner. He claimed pole at Portimão in 2025 before leading every lap on Sunday, taking Aprilia’s first premier-class Grand Prix victory at the Algarve venue.

Having already stood on the podium here in 2023, Bezzecchi has an impressive record around the rollercoaster circuit and should again be regarded as one of the principal contenders for victory.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I’m happy to be returning to Europe. It’ll be good to see all our fans again. Portimão is a beautiful track and great fun to ride. These are two important races, so all of us, the whole team and Aprilia, will be aiming to get things right and finish the season as strongly as we can.”

There is also a significant milestone awaiting Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martín. Both are scheduled to make their 100th MotoGP Grand Prix starts on Sunday.

The pair have developed into an increasingly effective combination for Aprilia, but their respective approaches to the Portuguese weekend will be shaped by very different circumstances.

Martín recovering from Phillip Island injury

Jorge Martín’s determination to remain involved in the championship battle has been one of the more remarkable stories of recent weeks.

The Spaniard fractured the radius in his wrist during the Phillip Island Sprint, yet returned to competition just a fortnight later in Qatar and somehow managed to finish third in Saturday’s Sprint.

It was an extraordinary performance given the physical demands of a MotoGP machine, particularly under heavy braking, and Martín subsequently brought his Aprilia home seventh in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

He arrives in Portugal still recovering, but considerably more confident about his physical condition than he was at Lusail.

Portimão is also a circuit with particularly happy memories for Martín. He won the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2024, leading every lap aboard a Ducati, and has previously stood on the Sprint podium in both 2023 and 2024.

The combination of his proven speed at the circuit and improving physical condition makes him an obvious threat to the front-runners, even if overturning Márquez’s championship advantage would require an extraordinary sequence of results.

Jorge Martín

“I’m ready for the final two weeks of the championship. I’m in far better shape physically coming to Portugal, and I want to do my best with Aprilia and my entire team. I can’t wait to race at Portimão. It’s a track I like.”

Martín also has another career milestone within reach. A podium finish on Sunday would draw him level with Loris Capirossi on 42 premier-class Grand Prix podiums.

With Bezzecchi only 14 points behind Martín in the championship, there is also the very real possibility that the battle between the Aprilia team-mates for second overall could become a more immediate concern than the increasingly unlikely prospect of catching Márquez.

Ducati versus Aprilia remains finely balanced

Even if Márquez settles the Riders’ Championship in Portugal, the fight between the two Italian manufacturers is far from decided.

Ducati leads Aprilia by just eight points in the Constructors’ Championship, having taken the advantage following the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Ducati would need to leave Portimão more than 37 points clear to clinch the title before Valencia, requiring a substantial swing in its favour this weekend.

Aprilia Racing is considerably better placed in the Teams’ Championship, holding a 124-point advantage over the Ducati Lenovo Team. The Noale squad will secure that title in Portugal if it finishes Sunday more than 66 points ahead, and could clinch it in Saturday’s Sprint if the advantage remains above 111 points.

It is an important distinction in a season where Ducati’s leading rider has been remarkably successful, but Aprilia has demonstrated formidable strength across its factory and satellite operations.

Trackhouse riders have plenty to celebrate

That Aprilia strength has been particularly evident in the performances of Trackhouse riders Raúl Fernández and Ai Ogura.

Both were impressive in Qatar, with Fernández finishing third despite continuing to recover from fractures to his right hand, while Ogura came home fourth.

Ogura now sits fifth in the championship on 294 points, only 15 behind Pedro Acosta. He is enjoying a particularly impressive second MotoGP season and has already broken through for his first premier-class Grand Prix victory at Assen.

His principal challenge at Portimão could be the final sector, where he admits he has traditionally struggled to extract the maximum from the circuit.

Fernández has even more reason to want a strong result in Portugal. He won at Portimão in Moto3 in 2020 and Moto2 in 2021, yet has never scored MotoGP points at the circuit.

In 2022 he was unable to start following a qualifying injury, crashed out in both 2023 and 2024, and missed last year’s race after a heavy accident in practice.

With his fitness improving and the Aprilia RS-GP proving increasingly competitive, the Spaniard believes this might finally be the weekend to change that record.

Raúl Fernández

“I do have something with Portugal because I won in Moto3 and Moto2, but I never got a good result in MotoGP. Maybe it’s the season to change the story.”

Iker Lecuona gets factory Ducati opportunity

One of the more interesting changes to the grid this weekend will be the appearance of Iker Lecuona in the Ducati Lenovo garage.

Lecuona replaces Francesco Bagnaia, who suffered a double fracture to his right foot in the Qatar Sprint and subsequently underwent surgery in Turin.

Bagnaia is targeting a return at Valencia, leaving Lecuona to make his first appearance for the factory Ducati MotoGP operation at Portimão.

The Spaniard has already made five MotoGP appearances with Gresini this season, recording a best result of seventh in Hungary, and has the advantage of recent experience aboard Ducati machinery.

However, adapting to the factory team at such a technically demanding circuit will provide another considerable challenge.

Iker Lecuona

“I’m really happy to have this opportunity: making my debut with the factory team is the icing on the cake of this 2026 season. It will be another great chance in MotoGP, especially aboard the Desmosedici GP and at a very tricky, technical track like Portimão.”

Lecuona will be back in WorldSBK full-time with Ducati next season, making this another valuable opportunity to demonstrate his abilities to the manufacturer.

Miller begins his Yamaha farewell

For Australian fans, Jack Miller’s final two rounds with Prima Pramac Yamaha will provide another storyline to follow closely.

The relationship between Miller and Pramac stretches back through some of the most successful years of his premier-class career, including his second-place finish at Portimão in 2020.

Miller also finished third at the 2021 Algarve Grand Prix, making him one of only six riders on the current permanent grid with multiple MotoGP Sunday podiums at the circuit.

This season with Yamaha has been a considerably tougher proposition, but the Australian is determined to finish his time with the team positively.

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi acknowledges that the YZR-M1’s performance on the 970-metre main straight will be a disadvantage, but hopes the bike’s agility and handling can compensate through the circuit’s technical sections.

Jack Miller

“It’s great to be back in Europe after such a long overseas stint, and I’m really looking forward to heading to Portimão. These are the final two races of the season, for me with this team; we have so much history so it’s an exciting last part of the championship.”

Augusto Fernández will again ride the second Pramac Yamaha in place of the injured Toprak Razgatlıoğlu.

Monster Energy Yamaha also returns to action following the manufacturer’s absence from Qatar, with Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins both looking forward to racing at a circuit they enjoy.

Quartararo has won twice at Portimão, in 2021 and 2022, making him the most successful active Grand Prix winner at the circuit alongside the absent Bagnaia.

He also finished fourth in last year’s Sprint and sixth on Sunday, giving Yamaha some reason for cautious optimism.

For Rins, Portugal and Valencia represent the final two MotoGP weekends of his career.

Honda again fields Jake Dixon

Honda HRC Castrol will also have a replacement rider in action, with Jake Dixon continuing in place of Joan Mir.

Mir remains sidelined while undergoing further medical assessment and rehabilitation, with a return at Valencia the target.

Dixon scored his first MotoGP points when he finished 14th in Qatar and will be hoping to build on that experience at a circuit he already knows from Moto2 and WorldSBK competition.

He will again partner Luca Marini, who is returning after illness affected his recent outings.

Jake Dixon

“It’s a huge honour again for HRC to give me this opportunity and just like we did in Qatar, I want to make the most of it. I was buzzing after the last GP, and it will be important to stay calm and approach Portugal in a similar way.”

Honda is the only current MotoGP manufacturer yet to claim a Sunday podium at Portimão. Its best finish remains Álex Márquez’s fourth place at the 2021 Algarve Grand Prix.

Another Honda milestone could also be settled this weekend, with Diogo Moreira needing only three Sprint points to secure Rookie of the Year honours. His sole remaining challenger, Razgatlıoğlu, is sidelined for the rest of the season.

KTM has a strong record at the Algarve

Pedro Acosta is another rider who should not be overlooked when considering likely podium contenders.

The Spaniard has finished third in both of his MotoGP Grand Prix appearances at Portimão, in 2024 and 2025, and was also second in last year’s Sprint.

He heads into the weekend fourth in the championship, 15 points ahead of Ai Ogura, and will be determined to maintain that advantage.

Brad Binder finished fifth at Portimão last year after starting 14th, while Enea Bastianini was second here in 2024 aboard a Ducati.

Elsewhere, Fabio Di Giannantonio will be hoping to convert his recent pace into another podium, and Franco Morbidelli is approaching the final two rounds of his full-time MotoGP career.

Álex Márquez is also expected to return following surgery that ruled him out of Qatar.

Portimão provides a formidable challenge

The 4.592-kilometre Autódromo Internacional do Algarve is one of the most spectacular circuits on the MotoGP calendar, with 15 corners, dramatic elevation changes and a main straight approaching a kilometre in length.

The downhill braking zones into Turns 1 and 5 place considerable demands on stability and front tyre performance, while the fast final right-hander generates substantial sustained load on the rear tyre.

Michelin has nominated Soft and Medium front compounds, with the Medium equivalent to the Hard option used at the circuit last year. Soft and Medium rear tyres will also be available, with the Soft featuring a reinforced right shoulder.

Last year’s event produced new records, with Pedro Acosta setting the fastest Grand Prix race lap at 1m 38.237s and Bezzecchi completing the 25-lap distance in 41m 13.616s.

With the Portuguese Grand Prix taking place two weeks later in the season than last year, cooler temperatures and changeable Atlantic weather could complicate tyre selection and set-up decisions.

There is another interesting statistic to consider. Eight different riders have won a MotoGP Grand Prix so far in 2026. Should another rider join that list in Portugal, the championship would equal the record of nine different Grand Prix winners in a single season, established in 2016 and equalled in 2020.

Whether that happens or Márquez finally secures his first Portuguese Grand Prix podium on the way to a tenth world championship, Portimão has all the ingredients for a fascinating penultimate round. And at one of my favourite circuits, which I have actually cut quite a few laps myself, makes the weekend even more alluring. Bring it on.

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 431 2 J. Martin 371 3 M. Bezzecchi 357 4 P. Acosta 309 5 A. Ogura 294 6 F. Di Giannantonio 282 7 R. Fernandez 258 8 A. Marquez 197 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 147 11 F. Aldeguer 129 12 B. Binder 118 13 L. Marini 117 14 F. Quartararo 79 15 D. Moreira 78 16 F. Morbidelli 70 17 J. Zarco 63 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 31 20 A. Rins 29 21 I. Lecuona 18 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2 29 C. Crutchlow 0 30 J. Folger 0 31 L. Savadori 0 32 M. Pirro 0 33 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2

The 2026 Moto2 World Championship is approaching its conclusion with Manuel González and Izan Guevara separated by just 13.5 points as the paddock arrives at Portimão for the penultimate round of the season.

González holds the advantage on 286.5 points, with Guevara on 273, but with a maximum of 50 points still available across Portugal and Valencia, the championship remains finely balanced.

The momentum shifted dramatically in Qatar, where Guevara’s Boscoscuro suffered a gearshift problem that forced him to retire while González battled through a difficult afternoon to finish sixth.

That result transformed what had been a 3.5-point advantage for González into a 13.5-point lead, putting the LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP rider in a position to settle the championship in Portugal.

González needs to outscore Guevara by at least 12 points this weekend to secure the title before Valencia. A victory would do the job if Guevara finished fourth or lower.

However, the circumstances of their previous encounter underline just how quickly the championship can change.

As detailed in our Qatar Moto2 and Moto3 race report, González struggled with tyre performance and turning problems at Lusail, while Guevara’s retirement resulted from a mechanical issue rather than a riding mistake.

González returns to a circuit he enjoys

Portimão is a circuit where González has previously enjoyed competitive performances, and the Spaniard is confident that its combination of technical corners, elevation changes and demanding braking zones should suit his riding style.

He finished sixth in last year’s Portuguese Grand Prix, but the result was not sufficient to prevent Diogo Moreira from extending his championship advantage on the way to securing the 2025 title.

This time González arrives as the championship leader, although his experiences last year provide a useful reminder that Portimão can be a decisive venue in the title battle.

The Intact GP rider remains determined to attack rather than simply protect his advantage, particularly with the margin still narrow enough for one poor result to reverse their positions.

He will also be aware that several other riders are capable of fighting for victory, making track position and qualifying performance particularly important.

Guevara determined to bounce back

On the other side of the championship contest, Guevara and the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 squad have spent the break analysing the problems that brought their Qatar challenge to an abrupt conclusion.

Team manager Alex de Angelis had already expressed concerns about engine performance at Sepang, and the mechanical retirement in Qatar was a particularly frustrating way to lose the championship lead.

Guevara now arrives at a circuit where he finished tenth last season, his best Moto2 result at Portimão, and where he demonstrated encouraging speed during pre-season testing.

Izan Guevara

“We made a step forward here last year, and during the preseason tests we were able to find a good level of speed in a very short time, so that gives me extra motivation coming into this weekend. Now it’s time to push, fight at the front, and try to close the gap in the championship.”

For de Angelis, the strategy is straightforward. With only two races remaining, there is little point in concentrating on complicated championship calculations if the team cannot first deliver the speed required to fight at the front.

Alex de Angelis – Pramac Moto2 Team Manager

“At this stage of the championship there is no room for tactics or strategies: we need to be fast, fight at the front, and aim to finish ahead of everyone.”

Whatever happens in Portugal, Guevara will want to ensure the championship is still within reach heading into Valencia, where he won the Moto2 Grand Prix last year.

Holgado and Ortolá could complicate the title fight

Although González and Guevara are the only riders remaining in championship contention, neither can expect a straightforward contest against the other.

Daniel Holgado arrives following an impressive victory in Qatar, where he broke clear of the field during the closing stages to win by more than two seconds.

Iván Ortolá finished second after a last-lap battle with Alex Escrig, while David Alonso was fourth and Daniel Muñoz fifth.

Ortolá holds third in the championship on 219.5 points, just 4.5 ahead of Holgado, with Alonso fifth on 204.

All three riders have considerable motivation to fight for strong results over the final two rounds, and their presence at the front could significantly affect the championship points collected by González and Guevara.

The 2025 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix demonstrated how tightly contested the class can be at Portimão. Moreira defeated Collin Veijer by just 0.090 seconds, with David Alonso another 0.402 seconds behind in third.

Senna Agius chasing strong finish to 2026

Australian Senna Agius returns to Portugal sixth in the championship on 175 points, holding a 13-point advantage over seventh-placed Filip Salač.

The Intact GP rider finished seventh in Qatar after an afternoon in which his corner speed and tyre performance were encouraging, but acceleration and top-speed limitations made it difficult to maintain his position against several rivals.

Agius had qualified well but was demoted on the grid following a penalty, eventually recovering to finish just over six-tenths of a second behind team-mate González.

Portimão presents another opportunity for Agius to make the most of his strengths through the technical sections, although the long main straight could again expose any deficiency in straight-line performance.

He finished ninth at the Portuguese Grand Prix last year and will be targeting an improvement this weekend.

A podium would be an ideal way to approach the Valencia finale, although consolidating sixth place in the championship remains an important objective.

More than one Moto2 title could be decided

While the battle between González and Guevara will dominate attention, there are two other championship contests that could be settled in Portugal.

José Antonio Rueda leads Luca Lunetta by 29 points in the Moto2 Rookie of the Year standings and will secure that honour if he leaves Portimão more than 25 points ahead of every other rookie.

The Teams’ Championship could also be decided, with LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP holding a 42.5-point advantage over CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar.

Intact GP will claim the teams’ title if it finishes the Portuguese Grand Prix more than 45 points ahead of Aspar.

That gives González and Agius additional incentive to deliver strong results, particularly against an Aspar squad that has demonstrated considerable pace through Holgado and Alonso.

Others looking to end the season positively

Alonso López is another rider hoping that the return to Europe brings an improvement in fortunes following a difficult sequence of overseas races.

The Gresini rider is ninth in the championship and wants to rediscover the speed he has demonstrated at various points throughout the season.

Alonso López

“Unfortunately, in the overseas we weren’t able to show our full potential, so it’s very important for me to finish the season on a high note, also to carry some positive momentum into next year.”

Matteo Ferrari will again substitute for the injured Sergio García in the Gresini garage. The Italian has been gaining experience on Moto2 machinery and regards the familiar Portimão and Valencia circuits as opportunities to continue his progress.

Alberto Ferrández also returns to familiar European circuits with Pramac Yamaha, having recovered from injuries that interrupted his rookie season.

The Moto2 field faces a 21-lap Grand Prix on Sunday, with tyre management, qualifying position and consistent race pace all likely to be decisive.

Whether the championship is settled at Portimão or carried into the Valencia finale, the two principal contenders know that mistakes will be increasingly expensive as the opportunities to recover points disappear.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 286.5 2 I. Guevara 273 3 I. Ortola 219.5 4 D. Holgado 215 5 D. Alonso 204 6 S. Agius 175 7 F. Salac 162 8 C. Vietti 146 9 A. Lopez 134.5 10 D. Muñoz 97 11 C. Veijer 89.5 12 A. Escrig 85 13 T. Arbolino 82.5 14 B. Baltus 61 15 A. Huertas 56 16 J. A. Rueda 56 17 D. Öncü 47.5 18 J. Roberts 47 19 L. Lunetta 27 20 A. Sasaki 26 21 A. Piqueras 20 22 A. Ferrandez 17.5 23 A. Canet 17.5 24 T. Furusato 17 25 Z. van der Goorbergh 14 26 S. Garcia 11 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Ferrari 0 35 M. Pawelec 0

Moto3

Máximo Quiles may already have secured the 2026 Moto3 World Championship, but there remains plenty at stake as the lightweight class arrives at Portimão for the penultimate round of the season.

The Spaniard has dominated the championship standings, accumulating 392 points and building an unassailable advantage over his nearest challenger, David Almansa.

Almansa sits second on 253 points, 37 clear of Álvaro Carpe and 46 ahead of Brian Uriarte, with 50 points still available across the final two Grands Prix.

That leaves the battle for runner-up honours alive, although Almansa has placed himself in a commanding position following his superb performance in Qatar.

Almansa on a high after Qatar domination

David Almansa could hardly have asked for a better preparation for Portugal than his performance at Lusail.

The LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP rider took the holeshot from second on the grid, set the fastest lap on his second tour and led every lap of the 16-lap race.

He eventually crossed the line 2.516 seconds ahead of Adrián Fernández, with champion Quiles another 0.069 seconds behind in third.

It was Almansa’s fourth Grand Prix victory of the season and strengthened his grip on second place in the championship.

The Spaniard has made it clear that securing the runner-up position remains a significant objective, even though the championship itself is already beyond his reach.

David Almansa

“We’ll fight for the runner-up title as if it were the championship itself.”

With a 37-point advantage over Carpe, Almansa can secure the runner-up position at Portimão with a top-four finish, on countback if necessary.

The challenge will be to reproduce the pace and consistency he demonstrated in Qatar at a circuit where the constant elevation changes and blind corners make maintaining a rhythm particularly difficult.

Quiles returns as defending Portuguese GP winner

For world champion Máximo Quiles, Portimão provides an opportunity to add another victory to an outstanding season without the pressure of a championship battle.

The Spaniard won the Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix last year, finishing 1.663 seconds ahead of Ángel Piqueras, with Taiyo Furusato completing the podium.

That result was one of the standout performances of his rookie campaign and demonstrated his ability to manage a race at a circuit where riders can quickly lose several positions through a single compromised corner.

Quiles has developed considerably since then, establishing himself as the outstanding Moto3 rider of 2026 and becoming a formidable opponent in both qualifying and race conditions.

His championship tally of 392 points reflects a level of consistency that none of his rivals has been able to match.

With the title already settled, however, there is every possibility that Quiles will approach the final two rounds with an even greater emphasis on outright victories.

Kelso returns to the scene of his 2025 pole

Australian Joel Kelso heads to Portimão with encouraging recent form and some particularly good memories of the Algarve circuit.

The Queenslander claimed pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix last year, setting a 1m 36.764s lap and demonstrating that he could extract excellent speed from the technically demanding layout.

Kelso then led the opening half of the race before eventually finishing seventh.

That experience should provide a useful foundation for this weekend, particularly given his improved performance in Qatar.

Kelso qualified 13th at Lusail but worked his way into contention for fourth place, eventually finishing sixth after losing two positions in the final sector.

He crossed the line just 0.301 seconds behind fourth-placed Veda Pratama, with Álvaro Carpe splitting the pair.

The result matched Kelso’s season-best finish from Silverstone and demonstrated that he is capable of running with the leading group when the race unfolds in his favour.

However, qualifying remains a critical consideration. Starting from the fifth row in Qatar meant Kelso had to spend a significant portion of the race recovering positions rather than concentrating on challenging the leaders.

Returning to a circuit where he was the fastest qualifier last year provides an opportunity to address that problem.

Kelso is currently 15th in the championship on 74 points, just two ahead of David Muñoz, and will be aiming to improve on that position over the final two races.

Carpe and Uriarte still in contention for second

Álvaro Carpe and Brian Uriarte are the riders best placed to challenge Almansa for second place in the championship.

Carpe holds third on 216 points, while Uriarte is fourth with 207.

Uriarte has already secured Rookie of the Year honours following his performance in Qatar, where he recovered to 14th after an early collision.

The rookie title was decided with two rounds remaining, underlining what has been an impressive debut season for the Spaniard.

Carpe, meanwhile, finished fifth at Portimão last year and will be hoping that experience can help him reduce Almansa’s advantage.

Both riders know that their opportunities to overturn the championship order are rapidly disappearing, making a strong result this weekend essential.

Muñoz hopes for a cleaner weekend

Almansa’s Intact GP team-mate David Muñoz is another rider with unfinished business heading into Portugal.

Although his physical condition has improved considerably in recent rounds, Muñoz endured a frustrating Qatar Grand Prix after being handed three long-lap penalties following separate incidents.

He eventually recovered to eighth, but the penalties prevented him from fully exploiting his pace.

Muñoz arrives in Portugal 16th in the championship on 72 points and will be determined to avoid further setbacks.

Other riders looking to finish the season strongly include Adrián Fernández, who finished second in Qatar, and Indonesia’s Veda Pratama, who is sixth in the championship on 144 points.

Pratama has impressed during his rookie season and has demonstrated that he can compete with more experienced rivals in the leading group.

Portimão promises another lively Moto3 encounter

The 4.592-kilometre Algarve circuit combines 15 corners with major elevation changes, a long main straight and several heavy downhill braking zones.

Those characteristics often produce substantial changes of position, particularly when riders become involved in slipstreaming battles along the main straight.

Last year’s Portuguese Moto3 race provided an excellent example, with Kelso leading for several laps before Quiles eventually broke clear and secured victory.

The 2026 contest will be held over 19 laps, and while the world championship is already decided, there is no shortage of motivation among those still fighting for the remaining positions.

Almansa wants to secure the runner-up title, Carpe and Uriarte need strong results to keep their challenge alive, and Kelso will be determined to turn his demonstrated Portimão speed into another competitive finish.

For Quiles, meanwhile, it is simply another opportunity to demonstrate why he has been the dominant rider in Moto3 this season.

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 392 2 D. Almansa 253 3 A. Carpe 216 4 B. Uriarte 207 5 A. Fernandez 177 6 V. Pratama 144 7 M. Morelli 141 8 H. Danish 125 9 V. Perrone 121 10 M. Bertelle 103 11 R. Salmela 93 12 G. Pini 86 13 A. Cruces 80 14 J. Esteban 78 15 J. Kelso 74 16 D. Muñoz 72 17 E. O’Shea 66 18 C. O’Gorman 66 19 R. Yamanaka 53 20 J. Rios 48 21 S. Ogden 39 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 Z. Mitani 6 24 M. Uriarte 5 25 C. Buchanan 5 26 L. Rammerstorfer 2 27 K. Singhapong 1 28 R. Moodley 0 29 R. Ogiwara 0 30 N. Carraro 0 31 L. Abruzzo 0 32 E. Gutierrez 0 33 K. Mononyane 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar