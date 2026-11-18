Your invitation to joyride

The new Harley-Davidson Sprint™ 440 is the sort of motorcycle that makes you want to take the long way home. Lightweight, responsive and easy to approach, it’s an invitation to ride for the sheer fun of it.

The Sprint 440 is designed for new riders building their skills, people returning to motorcycling and experienced riders looking for an uncomplicated everyday bike.

Distinctly Harley-Davidson

Its cruiser stance is complemented by familiar Harley-Davidson design cues, including a suspended headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, bobbed rear guard and fastback saddle. Look a little closer and you’ll see machined highlights on the engine and cast aluminium wheels, a tapered muffler and a Harley-Davidson logo in the headlamp.

Colour choices include Dark Billiard Gray, Vivid Black and Teal Thunder. Each tank carries Harley-Davidson lettering over a warped chequered pattern. The graphics have orange accents on the grey and black versions, and teal accents on Teal Thunder. The side cover introduces the Harley Hare, a character created to represent the Sprint 440’s quickness, agility and sense of fun.

Sized to build confidence

Harley-Davidson quotes a seat height of 683 mm unladen and 671 mm laden. The narrow profile and tapered seat are designed to make reaching the ground easier. The Sprint 440 weighs 187 kg ready to ride.

The riding position is designed around comfort and control, and an assist clutch reduces lever effort. Reach® and Tallboy® seats are available through Genuine Harley-Davidson® Motor Parts & Accessories to tailor the fit for riders of different heights.

Big fun from a single cylinder

At its heart is a 440 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 27 hp (20 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The long-stroke engine is tuned for torque at lower revs, where it comes in handy when pulling away from a stop or riding in urban traffic.

Electronic fuel injection provides smooth throttle response, while a gear-driven counterbalancer helps manage engine vibration. The six-speed transmission has overdrive ratios in fifth and sixth to keep revs down on the highway. The single muffler is tuned for a deep exhaust note.

Ready for the city and the open road

A 43 mm inverted front fork delivers 130 mm of travel, while the rear piggyback coil-over shocks offer seven-step preload adjustment. The 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear.

Braking comes from a 320 mm front disc with a two-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc. ABS is standard.

Classic looks and modern tech

A 3.5-inch colour TFT display sits in a round housing and shows speed, engine revs, odometer and trip readings, along with indicators and warning symbols.

Full LED lighting is standard, and a USB-C port above the headlamp lets riders charge a device on the move.

Make it yours

Genuine Harley-Davidson® Motor Parts & Accessories offers throw-over saddlebags, passenger backrest equipment, a Brawler Solo Seat, the Willie G Skull Accessory Collection, a Moto Handlebar, an Engine Guard and a detachable Clear Windshield. More accessories are due to follow.

An invitation to ride

Artie Starrs – Harley-Davidson President and CEO

“The new Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 model is our invitation to ride.”

The new Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is ready to turn the everyday ride into a JOYRIDE.

Secure your Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 today. For timing and availability, contact your local Harley-Davidson dealer.

Model specifications, graphics, launch timing and availability may vary by market.