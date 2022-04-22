Aussie Jed Beaton to miss Latvian GP to aid recovery

Jed Beaton (F&H Kawasaki Racing Team) will sit out the upcoming Latvian round of the FIM World MXGP Motocross Championship in order to accelerate recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained last month.

Jed Beaton

“It’s frustrating that I’m sitting out this weekend but the team and myself have made the mutual decision to get things checked further and come back when we can achieve the results we are looking for; it’s obviously a tough pill to swallow but I’m looking forward to coming back as strong as at the opening GP when I do return!“

The Australian damaged his left shoulder in a crash during the second round of the series at Mantova in Italy after a stunning entry to the premier world series with sixth place at the opening round.

He has displayed grit and determination despite discomfort and lack of strength in the shoulder through the intervening rounds of the series to maintain a top-twelve world ranking.

With no significant improvement in sight whilst he continues to burden the shoulder, rider and team have taken the mutual decision to sit out this weekend’s GP at Kegums, also further rounds of the series if necessary, to ensure a full recovery before Jed resumes racing in the rightful place close to the head of the pack.

A decision on a resumption of a full training programme and a return to racing will be taken in collaboration with the best medical advice.

Nathalie Fase – F&H Team Manager

“Unfortunately Jed has still too much trouble with his shoulder after the crash in Mantova on the sixth of March. Soon we will receive the results of the hospital check-up from last week and can take it from there. We want to rule out any complications, not take unnecessary risks and wait until everything is clear before Jed starts riding again; the aim is to come back strong as soon as possible.“