WorldSBK 2025

Round Twelve – Jerez – Sunday

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

In Final Championship Order

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st in championship – 616 points

“I am very happy and smiling. To get the title was very important for me. This was my last year with BMW and in the Superbike Paddock. It is a great gift to BMW before I leave for MotoGP. In the end we are World Champions. At the beginning of the season, we were not so strong but we improved with every race. Thanks to the entire team and BMW for all this hard work. It is not me being the World Champion, it is us. Looking back onto this final weekend: Everything went very well yesterday especially and today I came to the track more relaxed. I just needed to finish the Superpole Race within the top seven but we crashed in turn five. I know this is racing and everybody wants to pass. It is that he (Nicolò Bulega) just hit me and I crashed. After that I just stayed calm and focused on race two because I needed to do a good job there. I just focused on achieving the best possible position. I started the race not pushing too hard but I worked my way to the front step by step and in the end, we were on the podium. To be World Champion again is a great feeling and I want to thank everyone who was part of this journey.”

Nicolo Bulega – 2nd in championship – 603 points

“We had a good season, although honestly, I think some technical issues may have affected us. I always fought until the last lap, and I am proud of what we did with the team. I congratulate Toprak because the winner is always right”.

Alvaro Bautista – 3rd in championship – 337 points

“These are emotional moments. We ended my last weekend with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, my second family, on a high note. I feel I can still be very competitive, and I want to prove it. I thank my team: fantastic work”.

Andrea Locatelli – 4th in championship – 310 points

“Let me say first of all, thanks to all of my big family here in the Pata Maxus Yamaha team especially all my crew that are working so hard all season. We celebrated Race 2, the last race of the year with special colours and it was an honour to be part of celebrating the 70th birthday of Yamaha. I rode with this livery in Suzuka and was able to get a good result there, and we finished the season with another good result – unfortunately not on the podium but close to the fight. We need to be proud of what we did during this year, we had one victory and were always trying to be in the fight for the podium. We need to continue to believe, work hard – try to increase my level and the level of the bike. I want to say again, “thank you” for all the support from everyone in Yamaha to make a step in performance and to keep going in this way. I feel good on my R1 and now I have a lot of experience with this package, so we will try to give it our all on the next one! We have a long time and hard work to do during the winter to prepare for 2026, but it was an excellent season for me and I know we can do more! Let’s see for the next one and wish us luck!”

Danilo Petrucci – 5th in championship – 284 points

Alex Lowes – 6th in championship – 218 points

“I am quite happy with our day’s work and I thought I rode the bike really well today. We tried some things and probably missed a little bit of feeling in the second half of the race. We had a solid final weekend, but not an easy one in the hot conditions. Overall I am happy, certainly, with the second part of the season. In the first year of a new project, the effort, passion and motivation from everybody in the team has been fantastic. I am proud to be part of this project in our first year against other manufacturers and teams who have years of experience. I think we have to be really happy. I am grateful for the job that has been done, it is impressive. From the mechanical side, the KB998 Rimini is a new bike and we have not had any problems. This shows you what a good job the engineers and mechanics have done. I am proud of them. Now, as always in racing, now we will analyse, reflect and try to improve during the winter to try to be stronger next year.”

Xavi Vierge – 7th in championship – 185 points

“I think it’s been a very strong weekend to finish this chapter. When we arrived at this final round, we knew that the best way to end the season was to try and finish seventh in the championship. We also knew it would be difficult — but in the end, we achieved it. Of course, finishing seventh isn’t anyone’s main goal, but being realistic and knowing how much we’ve been struggling, to end the season in that position is actually a very good result for us. I felt I was able to show my true speed in every session, and I was in the mix for the podium in every race. It’s true that I struggled a lot with tyre life, especially over the last two or three laps, which meant I couldn’t quite fight for top three, but we were really close today. We also finished a few seconds closer to the front. Anyway, I want to say a big thank you to the team for these four years of hard work. Everyone involved has always given their all — myself included — but especially once we knew that our paths would separate at the end of the season. There are two kinds of people: those who roll off and those who keep pushing even harder. I think we showed that we fall into the second group. We kept at it, we achieved better results, and until the very last lap of the very last race, we gave everything. I’ll keep that with me. It’s been a pleasure to be a Honda HRC factory rider and a pleasure to work with this team. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Sam Lowes – 8th in championship – 184 points

Andrea Iannone – 9th in championship – 166 points

“A good Sunday to conclude the 2025 WorldSBK season. This morning we secured the podium, I had a great pace and managed to lap quickly and defend third place. In race 2, the start penalized my race, I went wide in Turn 1 and two or three riders got my position. We were all lapping very close together, I was the fastest in my group, but I took too many risks with the front and I choose to finish seventh as Best Independent! It’s great to be back on the podium in Superpole, we worked well this weekend and I thank the whole team and Ducati!”

Axel Bassani – 10th in championship – 140 points

“Today has been quite good and we were always in the top ten. We were consistent and always fighting with some top riders. It was quite a good season because everything was new for us, but we were always there, fighting for a good position. We finished inside the top ten in the Rider’s Championship so this was really positive for a new bike and a new project. The bike never stopped during the season, which is very important because we can believe in the bike, and we can always arrive at the finish line. I am happy for everybody in the team, for myself and all the mechanics – they have done an incredible job. Thank you to everyone. We will keep working for the future.”

Remy Gardner – 11th in championship – 126 points

“It’s a shame to finish the season like this. We had a really strong opportunity today, but unfortunately, it was taken away in the Superpole Race. I was taken out early on and felt some pain in my right shoulder afterwards, which affected me in Race 2. Still, our pace was good and we could have achieved a strong result — the whole team deserved it. Anyway, we’ll look ahead to next season with confidence and aim to be consistently fighting at the front.”

Michael Van der Mark – 12th in championship – 111 points

“It has been a nice weekend. I have for sure some mixed feelings about my races, especially race two I didn’t enjoy as much as I wish I did. But you know it’s racing and I think after today we have a lot of things to be happy about with the team. It has been a strange season. The start of the season was a bit weird with the last minute changes in regulations and stuff like that. Especially my side, I struggled quite a lot with the bike honestly. Also at one point, mentally it was difficult and I just could not find any progress. That has been tough. But we always kept working, the team always kept working and I think towards the end of the year I did the Suzuka 8 Hours, got my confidence back and then when I came back I had the speed again and I felt more confident with the bike. I think Toprak showed again how special he is and he so deserves the title. He and the entire team deserve the title. Time went fast, and I enjoyed my time in WorldSBK. I have six wins here and podiums. Now I have exactly one day off and on Tuesday I will start with the test team to improve the package for next year for Danilo and Miguel.”

Iker Lecuona – 13th in championship – 103 points

“Considering the situation, I’m really happy with how the year has ended, and with how these four years have come to a close. Today was a good day overall — P8 in the Superpole Race, where we recovered a lot of time compared to the group, and then P9 in Race 2, fighting until the end for that position against some strong riders. At the beginning I felt fast, but halfway through the race my right arm became really tired and I started to risk losing the front. I knew Mackenzie was right behind me, so I said to myself, ‘OK, let him go,’ because if we started to fight, the chasing riders would have caught us quicker. So I let him pass and tried to follow him for five or six laps, but in the last four laps I was really struggling with the front and with both arms. I just couldn’t manage the position anymore. My main target today was to finish a clean weekend without mistakes or crashes — to complete this final race and to be able to make it back to the garage to say “thank you” to everyone. I also wanted to have a bit of fun, do a burnout and say goodbye to the whole team and all the guys. So, a big thank you to Honda HRC for these four years together.”

Dominique Aegerter – 14th in championship – 100 points

Garrett Gerloff – 15th in championship – 88 points

“It has been a long year, and we have definitely had some better moments. This weekend was not one of the better moments. It was a tough weekend and we ended up struggling more than I imagined. In Race Two, I had a technical problem, which was unfortunate, and not the way any of us wanted to end the year. We have some new things that we are going to do and I am excited to see if there is a payoff at the end. I think there will be. 2026 starts in a couple of days, with a test at Jerez on Tuesday.”

Jonathan Rea – 16th in championship – 83 points

“Completely not the way I wanted to end this chapter, both in WorldSBK and with Yamaha, but looking back it was honestly a really nice project and a great team of people to be with – I want to thank everybody for all of their hard work and a huge “good luck” for the future. Really grateful for this opportunity to ride for an amazing bunch of guys, but you can’t write the end of your own story and if anything, this weekend has cemented my decision to walk away from the sport. I hope I’ll be remembered as someone who gave everything right until the last lap. A huge thanks to all the World Superbike community, all the fans, my fans and all our sponsors for being here on the journey. I’ve had a great ride and I’ll see you on the other side.”

Scott Redding – 17th in championship – 76 points

Yari Montella – 18th in championship – 74 points

“The goal was to finish the races without making mistakes. The last few weekends have been difficult and here at Jerez we aimed to gather as much information as possible and work with 2026 in mind. I am happy on one hand, but also a little disappointed on the other. I would have liked to end the season with some more positive results, but we take away a complete weekend, crash-free, with lots of data and a solid base on which to rebuild the feeling with the bike. After several crashes in the past weekends, I had somewhat lost that feeling and in races with such heat and different track conditions, if you don’t trust the bike, it’s harder. We weren’t slow, but I didn’t have the right feeling to push more. The season didn’t end as I had hoped, but I’m eager to get back to work and prepare well for 2026.”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

The Tissot Superpole Race at Jerez delivered one of the biggest flashpoints of the 2025 WorldSBK season, with championship rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolò Bulega colliding on the opening lap.

After claiming the holeshot, Razgatlioglu led into Turn 1, but at Turn 5, contact between the title protagonists saw the BMW rider slide into the gravel trap, his race over within seconds of the start. There had been further drama on the opening lap as both Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea crashed out at Turn 3.

Bulega, who had held the inside line in the incident, was handed a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding and the ire of much of the crowd, but the Ducati star’s pace was untouchable. Serving the penalty immediately, he still retained the lead and went on to dominate every lap, taking his 13th victory of the season and keeping his title hopes alive heading into the final feature race.

Behind him, Álvaro Bautista charged through from the third row on the softer SCQ tyre to complete to take second while Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) made it a Ducati 1-2-3 ahead of Honda’s Xavi Vierge.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 16m32.529 280.3 2 A. Bautista Duc +4.055 285.4 3 A. Iannone Duc +5.236 283.2 4 X. Vierge Hon +6.484 283.2 5 A. Lowes Bim +6.900 283.2 6 A. Locatelli Yam +8.637 278.2 7 T. Mackenzie Duc +9.309 281.0 8 I. Lecuona Hon +11.469 281.7 9 M. van der Mark BMW +11.983 284.7 10 A. Bassani Bim +12.334 284.7 11 Y. Montella Duc +12.581 281.0 12 R. Vickers Duc +13.794 281.0 13 B. Sofuoglu Yam +15.653 276.1 14 A. Delbianco Yam +16.127 278.9 15 N. Spinelli Duc +17.854 282.5 16 L. Tulovic Duc +18.723 286.1 17 G. Gerloff Kaw +19.789 281.7 18 T. Rabat Hon +21.653 280.3 19 B. Fong Yam +22.135 275.4 20 M. Rinaldi Yam +22.798 276.8 21 Z. Zaidi Hon +42.995 274.7 Not Classified RET T. Razgatlioglu BMW – 281.7 RET R. Gardner Yam – 276.1 RET J. Rea Yam – 278.2

WorldSBK Race Two

Starting from tenth on the grid following his non-score in the sprint, Razgatlioglu wasted no time moving forward. By the end of Lap 1, he was already up to eighth, then into the top six one lap later. From there, he rode a calculated race — dispatching Alex Lowes, Xavi Vierge, and Andrea Locatelli in succession before settling into third place, a result good enough to clinch the 2025 World Championship.

Up front, Álvaro Bautista, in his final outing for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati squad, made an immediate impact by attacking teammate Nicolò Bulega off the start. Bautista led the opening lap before Bulega struck back, taking control and gradually opening a 1.7-second gap by the chequered flag to claim victory.

The fight for fourth went down to the final lap, with Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) edging Vierge (Honda HRC) by less than a tenth of a second. The Spaniard’s fifth-place finish capped a strong farewell weekend with Honda, marked by three consecutive top-five results.

Just behind, Lowes (Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) held off a late charge from Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) after the Italian ran wide into Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, ending the fight between the pair.

Further back, Tarran Mackenzie (MGM Bonovo Racing) wrapped up his best weekend yet in WorldSBK, taking eighth to secure three top-ten finishes across the Jerez round.

Razgatlioglu’s podium at Jerez gave him a 13-point margin over Bulega in the final standings, sealing another stellar year for BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

Meanwhile, Bautista’s eighth consecutive podium confirmed him third overall, and Bulega’s hat-trick of wins in Jerez ensured Ducati claimed the 2025 Manufacturers’ Championship.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 33m20.508 280.3 2 A. Bautista Duc +1.793 280.3 3 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +6.339 281.7 4 A. Locatelli Yam +8.833 276.8 5 X. Vierge Hon +8.931 281.0 6 A. Lowes Bim +9.326 283.2 7 A. Iannone Duc +11.435 283.2 8 T. Mackenzie Duc +15.947 279.6 9 I. Lecuona Hon +17.473 277.5 10 A. Bassani Bim +17.835 280.3 11 R. Gardner Yam +18.598 278.2 12 R. Vickers Duc +21.313 279.6 13 M. van der Mark BMW +22.223 280.3 14 Y. Montella Duc +22.589 279.6 15 B. Sofuoglu Yam +29.592 274.7 16 T. Rabat Hon +33.447 279.6 17 A. Delbianco Yam +33.570 276.1 18 N. Spinelli Duc +33.642 280.3 19 B. Fong Yam +42.398 274.0 20 M. Rinaldi Yam +46.023 272.7 21 Z. Zaidi Hon +1:03.747 271.3 RET G. Gerloff Kaw 5 Laps 280.3 RET L. Tulovic Duc 9 Laps 283.2

2025 WorldSBK Final Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 616 2 N. Bulega 603 3 A. Bautista 337 4 A. Locatelli 310 5 D. Petrucci 284 6 A. Lowes 218 7 X. Vierge 185 8 S. Lowes 184 9 A. Iannone 166 10 A. Bassani 140 11 R. Gardner 126 12 M. van der Mark 111 13 I. Lecuona 103 14 D. Aegerter 100 15 G. Gerloff 88 16 J. Rea 83 17 S. Redding 76 18 Y. Montella 74 19 T. Mackenzie 45 20 R. Vickers 45 21 B. Sofuoglu 26 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 T. Rabat 9 24 S. Garcia 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSSP Race Two

Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) ended the 2025 FIM Supersport World Championship season in style, charging to his second victory of the year in the Jerez finale and sealing third place overall in the standings.

The 17-lap encounter featured an intense seven-rider lead group for much of the race before Masia timed his attack to perfection on Lap 10, taking advantage of infighting behind him to open a gap of over one second. From there, the Spaniard was faultless, stretching his advantage to more than three seconds at the flag.

The closing lap provided fireworks as Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) battled for second. Booth-Amos launched a move on the back straight but ran onto the grass and had to regroup before winning a drag race to the line, snatching second place by just 0.007s.

Behind them, Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) lost touch with the podium trio in the final laps but still brought home fourth ahead of Matteo Casadei (Motozoo ME Air Racing). That result was enough to secure the Teams’ Award for Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros.

Manzi had been crowned 2025 World Champion a week earlier, finishing clear of Öncü, while Masia’s Jerez victory proved decisive in the fight for the bronze medal, edging Booth-Amos by just three points in the final standings.

Masia’s victory capped a superb rookie campaign and a fitting conclusion to another ultra-competitive WorldSSP season, one that once again showcased the depth of talent rising through the ranks ahead of 2026.

Oli Bayliss just missed out on the points at the season finale and finished 14th in the championship with 86 points. The young Australian will continue with the PTR Triumph squad in 2026.

Oli Bayliss – P17

“Another difficult weekend in Jerez. I just couldn’t understand the bike enough to gain some momentum and move forward. Now we have a really long break. Big thank you to my team, sponsors and supporters for the year. Now time to get my second summer back in Australia. See you all in ’26.”

WorldSSP Race Two Results

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/G a p S p e e d 1 J. Masia D u c 29m21.360 2 4 4 . 3 2 T. Booth-Amos T r i + 3 . 2 5 5 2 4 8 . 7 3 S. Manzi Y a m + 3 . 2 6 2 2 4 4 . 3 4 C. Oncu Y a m + 6 . 0 8 9 2 4 6 . 4 5 M. Casadei M v a + 6 . 9 9 9 2 4 8 . 7 6 P. Oettl D u c + 7 . 2 0 7 2 4 8 . 1 7 R. Garcia Y a m + 7 . 3 9 1 2 4 6 . 4 8 V. Debise D u c + 7 . 7 0 4 2 4 7 . 0 9 F. Farioli M v a + 1 4 . 2 9 9 2 5 2 . 1 1 0 R. De Rosa Q j m + 1 4 . 6 0 5 2 4 8 . 7 1 1 C. Perolari H o n + 1 4 . 7 9 4 2 4 7 . 6 1 2 J. Alcoba K a w + 1 6 . 8 1 1 2 4 6 . 4 1 3 N. Tuuli Q j m + 1 7 . 0 6 8 2 5 0 . 9 1 4 K. Toba H o n + 1 7 . 6 6 0 2 4 4 . 8 1 5 S. Jespersen D u c + 1 8 . 4 0 0 2 5 0 . 9 1 6 M. Ferrari D u c + 1 8 . 5 8 6 2 4 8 . 7 1 7 O. Bayliss T r i + 1 8 . 6 5 6 2 4 8 . 1 1 8 O. Vostatek D u c + 2 0 . 9 2 6 2 4 7 . 0 1 9 B. D’Onofrio D u c + 3 4 . 9 4 3 2 4 5 . 9 2 0 L. Arbel M v a + 3 5 . 4 7 6 2 4 4 . 8 2 1 A. Giombini D u c + 3 6 . 2 0 7 2 4 5 . 3 2 2 A. Carrasco H o n + 3 6 . 3 7 0 2 4 4 . 3 2 3 S. Azman H o n + 3 6 . 8 1 3 2 4 1 . 1 2 4 M. Siebdrath H o n + 4 8 . 7 4 7 2 4 1 . 1 2 5 J. Del Olmo K a w + 5 3 . 5 4 3 2 4 2 . 6 Not Classified R E T N. Antonelli Y a m 2 Laps 2 4 4 . 3 R E T J. Whatley M v a 6 Laps 2 4 8 . 1 R E T Y. Okamoto Y a m 6 Laps 2 4 8 . 7 R E T X. Cardelus D u c 12 Laps 2 4 8 . 7 R E T F. Caricasulo D u c 14 Laps 2 4 7 . 0

2025 WorldSSP Final Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 466 2 C. Oncu 372 3 J. Masia 265 4 T. Booth-Amos 262 5 V. Debise 200 6 P. Oettl 187 7 L. Mahias 185 8 J. Alcoba 183 9 B. Bendsneyder 178 10 M. Schroetter 112 11 F. Farioli 98 12 X. Cardelus 91 13 C. Perolari 88 14 O. Bayliss 86 15 R. Garcia 75 16 S. Jespersen 73 17 A. Mahendra 73 18 F. Caricasulo 64 19 A. Surra 62 20 M. Casadei 61 21 L. Taccini 46 22 O. Vostatek 30 23 R. De Rosa 29 24 M. Rinaldi 17 25 K. Toba 15 26 N. Antonelli 13 27 N. Tuuli 11 28 L. Power 9 29 M. Ferrari 3 30 Y. Okamoto 2 31 G. Van Straalen 2 32 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) has been crowned the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Champion, making history as the last-ever title winner of the category, and doing so in his rookie season.

The Spanish rider made an immediate impact, taking his first victory in just his second race at Portimao. Across the 16-race campaign, he delivered three wins, seven podiums, one pole position and five fastest laps, amassing 231 points. Entering the final round in Jerez as one of three title contenders, Fernandez remained firmly in the fight after Race 1, with just two points separating the top three riders heading into the decisive race of the season.

Delivering a faultless performance under immense pressure, he sealed the WorldSSP300 crown with victory in Race 2, becoming the last-ever Champion in the category and securing the first World Championship title for Kove.

Despite relentless pressure from David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), a strong late-season challenge from Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki), and Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300), Fernandez seized the Championship lead at Misano and never looked back, remaining in control until the final round.

Benat Fernandez – 2025 WorldSSP300 Champion

“I feel incredibly happy, this is what I’ve worked for. The team did an amazing job; at the start of the year things were chaotic after Kobe left, and to win on my debut felt unbelievable. Since then, the goal has always been to stay at the front and do my best every race. Today it all came together, the team gave 100% for me, and I just believed in us. I’m so proud and thankful to everyone around me.”

Carter Thompson also secured three wins during the season on his way to second place in the championship standings.

Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) – Second Place in Championship

“On Sunday, we struggled a bit in the race, but we still ended up second in the championship, so we have to be happy. The team did an unbelievable job all season. It was difficult, but we still managed to get second. We cannot complain because that was not so bad – and we were the first Kawasaki in the points table.”

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 B. Fernandez Kov 20m57.232 197.8 2 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.404 197.8 3 A. Torres Kaw +0.450 201.8 4 J. Buis Ktm +0.500 195.7 5 L. Veneman Kaw +0.735 198.8 6 C. Thompson Kaw +0.800 197.4 7 H. Maier Yam +0.853 200.3 8 J. Rosenthaler Ktm +0.870 199.2 9 M. Vannucci Yam +0.900 197.8 10 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.212 198.8 11 G. Sanchez Yam +1.252 199.2 12 A. Agaska Yam +1.441 198.1 13 U. Calatayud Yam +1.854 197.8 14 G. Ibidi Yam +1.870 198.1 15 M. Gaggi Yam +1.890 196.0 16 D. Salvador Kaw +3.019 196.7 17 E. Bartolini Yam +4.219 198.1 18 M. Vich Yam +11.816 192.3 19 P. Tonn Ktm +19.895 195.0 20 G. Zannini Kaw +19.969 192.3 21 U. Hidalgo Kaw +20.018 189.6 22 T. Sovicka Kaw +28.788 189.0 23 S. Zhang Yam +58.777 182.1 24 K. Sabatucci Kaw +1:01.178 196.7 RET J. Osuna Kaw 1 Lap 197.4 RET J. Risueno Yam 3 Laps 197.8 RET K. Fontainha Yam 6 Laps 199.6 RET F. Mulya Yam 7 Laps 198.1

2025 WorldSSP300 Final Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 231 2 C. Thompson 213 3 D. Salvador 203 4 M. Vannucci 191 5 J. Buis 168 6 A. Torres 143 7 J. Garcia 140 8 H. Maier 139 9 D. Mogeda 133 10 J. Osuna 92 11 L. Veneman 84 12 M. Gaggi 71 13 J. Risueno 63 14 J. Rosenthaler 60 15 F. Mulya 47 16 M. Gennai 35 17 P. Tonn 33 18 K. Fontainha 32 19 R. Fernandez 30 20 E. Bartolini 27 21 U. Calatayud 26 22 K. Sabatucci 19 23 T. Alonso 12 24 P. Svoboda 9 25 G. Ibidi 8 26 G. Sanchez 7 27 M. Vich 5 28 A. Agaska 4 29 F. Toreqottullah 4 30 E. Ercolani 4 31 I. Munoz 3 32 D. Ocete 3 33 A. Di Persio 1

WorldWCR Race Two

The 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) season came to a thrilling close at Jerez, where Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) sealed the title with a measured sixth-place finish, enough to be crowned 2025 WorldWCR Champion.

While Herrera celebrated championship glory, it was wildcard Paola Ramos (YVS Sabadell) who stole the spotlight in Race 2, dominating from pole to take victory by a commanding 9.5 seconds, a stunning achievement in her debut WorldWCR weekend.

Herrera Clinches the Crown

Herrera’s sixth-place finish was enough to secure the championship with six race wins and four further podiums from 12 starts. Her only remaining rival, Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), threw everything at the final race but ultimately fell five points short in the standings.

The Spaniard managed the final encounter perfectly, staying upright amid a tight eight-rider battle for the podium and bringing home the points required to seal the title for Klint Forward Racing.

Maria Herrera – 2025 WCR Champion

“It’s an amazing feeling to have won! I hoped to be faster in today’s race, but the group was just too big. I almost crashed a couple of times, so in the end I decided to manage my position and get the job done. I want to say a big thank you to the team as they really deserve this title after all their hard work both this season and last. We’ve had some tough times, but luck was on my side today and I’m proud to finish the year this way. Beatriz was very strong all year and made me work very hard; I think it was a much tougher fight this year with respect to 2024 actually. So, I’m very happy, and my plan now is to continue on next year.”

Ramos Dominates in Debut

All eyes were on Ramos, however, as the wildcard rider produced a flawless lights-to-flag performance. After being demoted to fourth in Race 1 following a post-race penalty, the young Spaniard made amends in emphatic style with a runaway win — building her lead lap by lap to an astonishing 9.5-second margin at the flag.

Behind her, Neila and Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-Yamaha) engaged in a fierce scrap for second place, with Neila ultimately edging the French rider by fractions at the line.

Podium Fight and Season Highlights

Neila’s runner-up finish confirmed her as the championship runner-up, the only rider to stand on the podium at every round, including four race wins.

Lucie Boudesseul’s third place marked her second podium of the season, closing the year on a high after a strong late-season resurgence.

Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) delivered her best result of the season with fourth after charging from 10th on the grid, narrowly missing the podium in a thrilling final-lap fight.

Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) rounded out the top five to conclude an impressive rookie campaign featuring six podiums and third overall in the championship.

Seventh in Race 2, Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing) secured fourth in the final standings, adding to her home-race victory at Cremona earlier in the year.

Home hero Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha) battled through injury to climb from 13th to eighth, completing the season fifth overall after three podium finishes in 2025.

Tayla Relph finished ninth on Sunday, which was enough to secure her a top-ten finish in the championship.

Paola Ramos – P1

“I’m super happy with the result; such a good weekend for us! I won Race 1 but was then demoted to fourth, while today I was able to actually celebrate the win. This is a very important weekend for me, a dream come true. Me and my family have worked so hard, and I want to thank them, my team and everyone for making this happen. I’ve learned a lot from the other riders and have really enjoyed the experience. Now we’ll see if I can be here next year, competing full time in the championship, which is the goal.”

Beatriz Neila – P2

“What a season, and what a race today! I did my best, even a little more than my best today, but in the end, I placed P2 in both the race and the championship. I lost the championship, yes, but it’s a win for me… the experience, the emotions, this moment. I know I completed a very strong season and a very good final race and I’m really happy with my performance and what we have achieved. I’ve learned so much and am very proud of myself. My performance in 2024 gave me the motivation to do more this season, and I’ve definitely done that, growing as a person and as a rider. I plan to continue this amazing adventure next season, so I’ll be back to try again in 2026!”

Lucie Boudesseul – P3

“What a race, what a fight! I just wanted to enjoy it and fight as hard as I could, and I’m so happy to be here, on the podium once more. It was a really intense race, and I’m very pleased and proud of the result. I’m also very happy with our performance over the season, which has included two podiums, which motivates me ahead of the 2026 season, when I hope to be back here fighting.”

WorldWCR Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 P. Ramos Yam 20m41.177 198.8 2 B. Neila Yam +9.578 204.0 3 L. Boudesseul Yam +9.678 206.3 4 P. Ruiz Yam +9.803 207.8 5 C. Jones Yam +10.032 205.9 6 M. Herrera Yam +10.394 201.8 7 R. Ponziani Yam +10.520 209.4 8 S. Sanchez Yam +10.608 207.1 9 T. Relph Yam +10.850 204.0 10 N. Rivera Yam +10.992 207.1 11 A. Lewis Yam +12.033 205.9 12 A. Madrigal Yam +20.147 205.5 13 L. Michel Yam +34.467 201.0 14 I. Carreno Yam +34.496 203.2 15 A. Ourednickova Yam +34.769 202.1 16 C. Liu Yam +35.798 202.5 17 M. Simoes Yam +51.286 198.1 18 O. Ongaro Yam +53.518 201.8 19 S. Lloyd Yam +54.909 202.9 20 T. Morrison Yam +58.380 201.8 21 I. Nadieieva Yam +1m04.331 196.7 22 B. Barbera Yam +1m05.274 201.0 Not Classified RET M. Dobbs Yam 2 Laps 204.8 RET J. Hanks-Elliott Yam 4 Laps 202.1

2025 WorldWCR Final Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 M. Herrera 245 2 B. Neila 240 3 C. Jones 164 4 R. Ponziani 156 5 S. Sanchez 126 6 L. Boudesseul 113 7 P. Ruiz 101 8 A. Lewis 82 9 A. Madrigal 75 10 T. Relph 75 11 N. Rivera 54 12 J. Howden 39 13 P. Ramos 38 14 M. Dobbs 30 15 O. Ongaro 24 16 I. Carreno 24 17 L. Michel 23 18 J. Pedemonte 17 19 E. Bondi 15 20 L. Vieillard 12 21 S. Varon 9 22 A. Ourednickova 9 23 C. Liu 5 24 D. Dal Zotto 4

