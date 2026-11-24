WorldSBK riders recorded 39 fewer falls in 2026

The 2026 WorldSBK falls report puts the premier-class total at 169, down 39 from 208 in 2025. Both seasons ran to 12 rounds. The 18.75 per cent drop brought the count back close to the 171 falls recorded in 2024 and 172 in 2023.

Across all four championships, World Superbike, World Supersport, World Sportbike and WCR, the total dropped by only 22, from 578 to 556. The three support classes together recorded 17 more falls than their counterparts a year earlier, when WorldSSP300 was still on the programme.

Cremona 29, Jerez three

Cremona accounted for 29 WorldSBK falls, just over one in six for the season. Portimão and Magny-Cours were next with 22 apiece. At Jerez, the Superbike field recorded just three falls over the whole weekend. The Sportbike field had 20 at the same meeting.

Nicolò Bulega had four falls all season. Two came on the Friday at Cremona, first at Turn 10 in the morning and then at Turn 8 in the afternoon.

Remy Gardner recorded six falls for the year. His Friday afternoon crash at Cremona’s Turn 1 brought out the red flag. The Australian came back to finish 12th in Race 1 before further checks revealed a fracture in his left hand. Gardner missed both Sunday races on the day Bulega clinched the title.

Portimão and Misano shared the highest weekend total at 61 each across all four championships. Cremona recorded 55 across three classes and Jerez 37 across four.

2026 falls by circuit and class Circuit SBK SSP SPB WCR Total Phillip Island 12 12 – – 24 Portimão 22 10 23 6 61 Assen 8 12 14 9 43 Balaton Park 10 22 – 7 39 Most 14 19 26 – 59 Aragón 16 19 19 – 54 Misano 17 12 21 11 61 Donington Park 7 16 – 11 34 Magny-Cours 22 27 9 – 58 Cremona 29 15 11 – 55 Estoril 9 22 – – 31 Jerez 3 11 20 3 37 Season total 169 197 143 47 556

A dash indicates that the class did not race at that round.

Race 2 accounted for 40 WorldSBK falls

Of the 169 Superbike falls, 88 came in races. Sunday’s full-length bouts accounted for 40, Saturday’s Race 1 for 27 and the shorter Superpole Race for 21. Friday’s second practice alone produced 33.

Sam Lowes headed the list of 27 Superbike riders. He had 14, followed by twin brother Alex and Tommy Bridewell on 11 each.

Supersport qualifying accounted for 58 falls

WorldSSP went from 203 falls to 197. Superpole accounted for 58, more than either Race 1 (50) or Race 2 (34). Mattia Casadei headed the Supersport rider count with 11, while Australia’s Oli Bayliss had seven.

The new World Sportbike class recorded 143 falls across eight rounds. Its predecessor, WorldSSP300, had 129 over eight rounds in 2025 on different machinery. Fenton Seabright topped the WorldSPB list with nine, and Carter Thompson had five. In WorldWCR, the six-round total rose from 38 to 47. Emily Bondi led with seven and Tayla Relph recorded three.

Ten falls at Phillip Island’s Turn 4

With only two classes in action, Phillip Island had the lowest weekend total at 24, with 12 falls each for WorldSBK and WorldSSP. Ten came at Miller Corner, the tight right-hander at Turn 4. The next highest was Turn 2 with four.

The crash data is derived from the official WorldSBK report.

One more February at the Island

Phillip Island opens the provisional 2027 calendar on 19–21 February. The schedule still runs to 12 rounds, with Valencia back in April for the first time since 2010 and Shanghai making its debut as the October finale. Jerez and Balaton Park drop off the calendar.

The Australian opener will be Michelin’s first WorldSBK race weekend as sole tyre supplier. Its five-year agreement covers all four classes and follows Pirelli’s run from 2004 through 2026. Piero Taramasso told MCNews that ideas from Michelin’s lighter, higher-volume MotoGP front, a prototype that never raced, could carry over to a Superbike tyre.

For the Island, it will also be a farewell. Peter Goddard and Rob Phillis shared the wins when World Superbike first came to Phillip Island in 1990. Next February is the circuit’s last WorldSBK round before the Australian fixture moves to The Bend in 2028.