Toprak Razgatlioglu

2025 WorldSBK Champion

After his dominant 2024 campaign, Razgatlioglu entered the 2025 season as the clear favourite. But early regulation changes meant the BMW M 1000 RR required major adaptation during winter testing, and the opening rounds proved more difficult than expected.

Despite that, the Turkish ace wasted no time striking back, claiming an early hat-trick of wins at Portimão. Still, setbacks through the spring left him chasing Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) in the standings.

By mid-season, however, the momentum shifted dramatically. Between Misano, Donington Park, Balaton Park, and Magny-Cours, Toprak and BMW were untouchable, winning every race across four consecutive rounds, an astonishing streak of 12 straight victories that carried him back to the top of the table.

At MotorLand Aragón, Razgatlioglu added another career milestone by winning at the Spanish venue for the first time and equalling his own record of 13 consecutive race wins set in 2024.

From there, Toprak continued his relentless form, adding further wins and podiums to stay clear of the competition. By the time the championship reached Jerez, the equation was simple: finish on the podium, and the title was his.

And that’s precisely what he did. Third place in the final feature race was enough to close out the year with 616 points, edging Bulega by 13 points after another season of high-intensity racing.

As the chequered flag fell at Jerez, Razgatlioglu’s trademark stoppie down the front straight said it all: a champion’s celebration, a manufacturer’s vindication, and another unforgettable year for WorldSBK that went down to the wire.

Toprak now heads to MotoGP with Yamaha after clinching three WorldSBK crowns, the first with Yamaha in 2021, followed by two with BMW in 2024 and 2025.

Toprak’s Career

Razgatlioglu’s journey began in the IDM Yamaha R6 Cup and Turkish Road Race 600cc Championship (2011-2012), before moving to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, where he claimed victory at the Sachsenring in 2014. That same year, he debuted in the European Superstock 600 Championship with an immediate win at Magny-Cours, and in 2015 went on to secure the title.

Progressing to Superstock 1000 in 2016-2017, Toprak finished runner-up in his second season before stepping up to WorldSBK in 2018 with Kawasaki, taking his first victory in his rookie season. His breakthrough came in 2021 with Yamaha, where he made history as Turkey’s first WorldSBK Champion. Joining BMW in 2024, he secured back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025.

With three WorldSBK titles, Razgatlioglu now equals Troy Bayliss as the third-most successful rider in the series’ history, behind only Carl Fogarty (4) and Jonathan Rea (6). En route to his three titles, Toprak bagged 78 race wins, 173 podiums and 24 pole positions.

Markus Flasch – CEO of BMW Motorrad

“Congratulations to Toprak and the entire team! This season, everyone has shown what true champions are made of. The first races weren’t easy, but for everyone – especially for Toprak – the attitude was clear: stand up, straighten your crown, and keep going. And what a way they kept going! The winning streak that began in Misano was simply breathtaking. Even on the nerve-racking final Sunday here in Jerez, after the unfortunate retirement in the Superpole Race through no fault of his own, everyone stayed completely focused and prepared everything perfectly so that Toprak could seal the deal in race two. The reward is Toprak’s well-deserved second World Championship title on our BMW M 1000 RR. We are incredibly proud of him and of everyone in the team, in Munich and Berlin, whose hard work made this achievement possible.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“I am very happy and smiling. To get the title was very important for me. This was my last year with BMW and in the Superbike Paddock. It is a great gift to BMW before I leave for MotoGP. In the end we are World Champions. At the beginning of the season, we were not so strong but we improved with every race. Thanks to the entire team and BMW for all this hard work. It is not me being the World Champion, it is us. Looking back onto this final weekend: Everything went very well yesterday especially and today I came to the track more relaxed. I just needed to finish the Superpole Race within the top seven but we crashed in turn five. I know this is racing and everybody wants to pass. It is that he (Nicolò Bulega) just hit me and I crashed. After that I just stayed calm and focused on race two because I needed to do a good job there. I just focused on achieving the best possible position. I started the race not pushing too hard but I worked my way to the front step by step and in the end, we were on the podium. To be World Champion again is a great feeling and I want to thank everyone who was part of this journey.”

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“I am very happy – and speechless. It is such a great day. I think that after the Superpole Race, we all aged by ten years. The job the team did was amazing. The bike was pretty damaged and to work under that pressure to get it ready for race two was incredible. Everybody stayed calm, and I think this was in the end the key for us to win the title. The second title in a row – we are happy for Toprak, for the team, for BMW Motorrad. Toprak wrote history for BMW. It was wild ride together and we are sad that it’s over but we will cheer for him next year. And we are also so thankful for everything that Mickey has done for us. We had difficult years, also with injuries but he was always loyal to us. And he has played an important part in winning these two title in both years. We are really looking forward to continue working with him. What we are going to do, we will announce soon. But for now – we are going to have a big party tonight, and from tomorrow on we fully focus on the 2026 WorldSBK season with Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira.”

Christian Gonschor – Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“I can‘t describe how I feel because it was an incredible day. A few hours with a lot of emotions, ups and downs, everything happened. But at the end for sure to see Toprak back on the podium, celebrating the second world championship for us, for BMW, makes me very proud and the whole project, the whole team, everybody involved. So it’s a fantastic day to complete a fantastic. At the end the key for any success in sport is always focus and teamwork. We listened to the riders, we looked into our package and tried to be focused to learn from the situation when we were not fast enough to beat our competitors. And with the focus of the riders, of the crew and all our technicians in Munich, we managed to turn the page. Thank you to Toprak, who is an incredible person on and off the track, thank you to Mickey, who did so much for us since he joined in 2021, and thank you to the entire team! A very personal thank-you also goes to my wife Katherina and my kids, who are always a source of support for me.”

Shaun Muir – Team Principal ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“My feelings are really tough to put into words. We woke up feeling super, super positive, but as we always know anything can happen in racing and it actually did in the sprint race. I’ve just got to put my hands together and praise the good work the guys did. The entire team stayed focused. In the end Toprak is a three-times World Champion, and two times with BMW. I am absolutely over the moon, proud as you can be, of everyone involved and the lot of hard work everybody did.”