Jett Lawrence
2023 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Champion
Jett Lawrence posted yet another a 1-1 moto score at Unadilla for the overall win and with that clinched the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship with two rounds remaining in the series, in the same week he turned 20-years-old. The Australian youngster has been absolutely dominant during his rookie season in the 450 class, winning every moto so far.
The theme of perfection also applies to Team Honda HRC, which earlier this year swept all three AMA Supercross titles, with Jett Lawrence taking the 250SX West Region crown, brother Hunter Lawrence earning the 250SX East Region trophy and Chase Sexton collecting the premier 450SX laurels. Sexton was second overall in the 450 class today at Unadilla, and Hunter Lawrence (who currently leads the AMA Pro Motocross 250 points chase) earned the 250 overall win today aboard his CRF250R.
This all comes during a season in which Honda marks the 50th anniversary of its first production motocross bike, the CR250M Elsinore, aboard which Gary Jones rode to Honda’s first AMA Motocross 250 Championship, in 1973.
Other Red Riders to have taken the title in the class (which has since switched to 450cc four-stroke machinery) include Donnie Hansen, David Bailey, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle, Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael. Although Honda last earned the 450 outdoor title in 2004, the brand is tied with Kawasaki for the class’s championship record, with 14 number-one plates over the years.
Jett has ridden for Team Honda HRC since 2021, a year after he turned pro with the Honda-supported Factory Connection squad. Jett earned the AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship in 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 250SX East title and the 2023 250SX West crown.
“It’s an unreal opportunity,” Jett Lawrence said after today’s race. “Like Hunter said when he won his championship, I haven’t even dreamed of this, because we never thought it was possible to be where we are today. To do it like this, being undefeated so far, it’s very emotional for me, with all the hard times we’ve gone through, and the hard work. That whole [second moto], I was keeping it together and just pushing, pushing, pushing. Then as soon as I went over the finish line, the emotions came out. I’ve got to send a huge thank-you to my mechanic, Christien Ducharme; we’re like family now. My manager Lucas [Mirtl], is awesome, and my family—everyone who has been behind me. HRC Honda took a risk with taking us in after 2020, and I’m glad I’m able to repay the favor.”
Jett Lawrence and the rest of Team Honda HRC will finish out the AMA Pro Motocross series over the next two weekends, after which they’ll take a weekend off and then campaign the first-ever AMA SuperMotocross Championship.
“We knew when Jett moved to the 450 class that he would be a force to reckon with, but I don’t think anyone could’ve predicted the level of success and consistency that he has already exhibited,” added Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports and Experiential at American Honda. “This year has just been incredible for the entire team, but Jett’s performance in particular has been one for the record books. We’re so happy that he has put Honda and the CRF450RWE on top, and we look forward to seeing him continue to earn the success that he’s clearly capable of achieving.”
Unadilla 450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|3
|2
|42
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|3
|42
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|6
|33
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|5
|5
|32
|6
|Harri Kullas
|7
|7
|28
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|6
|10
|26
|8
|Jason Anderson
|14
|4
|25
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|9
|8
|25
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|9
|20
|11
|Grant Harlan
|15
|11
|16
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|11
|16
|15
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|8
|38
|13
|14
|Bryce Shelly
|10
|20
|12
|15
|Jay Wilson
|23
|12
|9
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|18
|15
|9
|17
|Derek Drake
|12
|34
|9
|18
|Romain Pape
|33
|13
|8
|19
|Justin Barcia
|40
|14
|7
|20
|Jose Butron
|17
|19
|6
|21
|Stephen Rubini
|20
|17
|5
|22
|Anton Gole
|16
|21
|5
|23
|Tanel Leok
|22
|18
|3
|24
|Ryder Floyd
|19
|29
|2
|25
|Luke Renzland
|21
|22
|0
|26
|Jakub Teresak
|25
|23
|0
|27
|Jace Kessler
|24
|25
|0
|28
|Vincent Luhovey
|26
|26
|0
|29
|Luca Marsalisi
|29
|24
|0
|30
|Max Miller
|28
|27
|0
|31
|John Adamson
|27
|31
|0
|32
|Justin Rodbell
|31
|30
|0
|33
|Zack Williams
|30
|33
|0
|34
|Adrien Malaval
|38
|28
|0
|35
|Cody Groves
|35
|32
|0
|36
|Sebastian Balbuena
|32
|39
|0
|37
|Jeremy Smith
|37
|35
|0
|38
|Christopher Prebula
|34
|40
|0
|39
|Crockett Myers
|36
|0
|40
|Rob Windt
|39
|37
|0
|41
|Scott Meshey
|36
|0
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|347
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|312
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|269
|5
|Chase Sexton
|260
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|215
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|200
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|189
|9
|Cooper Webb
|147
|10
|Grant Harlan
|145
|11
|Jose Butron
|138
|12
|Jason Anderson
|133
|13
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|14
|Phillip Nicoletti
|99
|15
|Derek Drake
|94
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|91
|17
|Romain Pape
|81
|18
|Jerry Robin
|69
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|55
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|21
|Ken Roczen
|36
|22
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|23
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|24
|Harri Kullas
|28
|25
|Bryce Shelly
|28
|26
|Chris Canning
|27
|27
|Jace Kessler
|24
|28
|Shane McElrath
|23
|29
|Brandon Ray
|23
|30
|Colt Nichols
|22
|31
|Max Miller
|22
|32
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|33
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|34
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|35
|Anton Gole
|17
|36
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|37
|Chandler Baker
|15
|38
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|39
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|40
|Jay Wilson
|9
|41
|Henry Miller
|9
|42
|Jed Beaton
|8
|43
|Justin Barcia
|7
|44
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|45
|RJ Wageman
|5
|46
|Kevin Moranz
|5
|47
|Stephen Rubini
|5
|48
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|49
|Joshua Hill
|4
|50
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|51
|Luke Renzland
|4
|52
|John Adamson
|4
|53
|Carson Brown
|3
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|632
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|548
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|479
|4
|Cooper Webb
|451
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|450
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|403
|7
|Jason Anderson
|375
|8
|Ken Roczen
|340
|9
|Eli Tomac
|339
|10
|Justin Barcia
|274
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|267
|12
|Grant Harlan
|239
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|215
|14
|Justin Hill
|212
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|203
|16
|Garrett Marchbanks
|200
|17
|Dean Wilson
|200
|18
|Shane McElrath
|174
|19
|Colt Nichols
|163
|20
|Joshua Hill
|153
|21
|Christian Craig
|150
|22
|Jose Butron
|138
|23
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|101
|25
|Phillip Nicoletti
|99
|26
|Derek Drake
|94
|27
|Justin Starling
|94
|28
|Benny Bloss
|91
|29
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|30
|Romain Pape
|81
|31
|Justin Cooper
|76
|32
|Joshua Cartwright
|76
|33
|Jerry Robin
|69
|34
|Cade Clason
|64
|35
|Jeremy Hand
|57
|36
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|37
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|38
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|39
|Tristan Lane
|29
|40
|Harri Kullas
|28
|41
|Devin Simonson
|28
|42
|Bryce Shelly
|28
|43
|Chris Canning
|27
|44
|Max Miller
|27
|45
|Jace Kessler
|24
|46
|Brandon Ray
|23
|47
|Chase Marquier
|22
|48
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|49
|Logan Karnow
|19
|50
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|51
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|52
|Anton Gole
|17
|53
|Anthony Rodriguez
|16
|54
|RJ Hampshire
|15
|55
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|56
|Chandler Baker
|15
|57
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|58
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|59
|John Short
|12
|60
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|61
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|62
|Jay Wilson
|9
|63
|Henry Miller
|9
|64
|Jed Beaton
|8
|65
|Michael Hicks
|8
|66
|Hunter Schlosser
|8
|67
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|68
|Cole Seely
|7
|69
|Joan Cros
|7
|70
|RJ Wageman
|5
|71
|Stephen Rubini
|5
|72
|Jared Lesher
|5
|73
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|74
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|75
|Luke Renzland
|4
|76
|John Adamson
|4
|77
|Lane Shaw
|4
|78
|Carson Brown
|3
|79
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|80
|Dominique Thury
|3
|81
|Tanel Leok
|3
|82
|Karel Kutsar
|3
|83
|Cody Groves
|3
|84
|Scott Meshey
|3
|85
|Izaih Clark
|3
|86
|Ryder Floyd
|2
|87
|Alex Ray
|2
|88
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|89
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|90
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|91
|Richard Taylor
|1
|92
|Vincent Luhovey
|0
|93
|Ricci Randanella
|0
|94
|Ayden Shive
|0
|95
|Hamish Harwood
|0
|96
|Ezra Lewis
|0
|97
|Felix Lopez
|0
|98
|Jeremy Smith
|0
|99
|Jakub Teresak
|0
|100
|Josh Mosiman
|0
|101
|Dawson Draycott
|0
|102
|TJ Albright
|0
|103
|Zack Williams
|0
|104
|Gared Steinke
|0
|105
|Cameron Horner
|0
|106
|Mccoy Brough
|0
|107
|Nathen LaPorte
|0
|108
|Gabe Gutierres
|0
|109
|Kristopher Corey
|0
|110
|Brandan Leith
|0
|111
|Matthew Burkeen
|0
|112
|Maxwell Sanford
|0
|113
|Judson Wisdom
|0
|114
|Charlie Putnam
|0
|115
|Noah Willbrandt
|0
|116
|Collin Jurin
|0
|117
|Adrien Malaval
|0
|118
|Matthew Hammer
|0
|119
|Justin Rodbell
|0
|120
|Ashton Oudman
|0
|121
|Giacomo Redondi
|0
|122
|Hayden Cordell
|0
|123
|Ty Freehill
|0
|124
|Preston Taylor
|0
|125
|Travis Prier
|0
|126
|Robert Martin
|0
|127
|Dominic DeSimone
|0
|128
|Tyler Ducray
|0
|129
|Cory Carsten
|0
|130
|Billy Ainsworth
|0
|131
|Crockett Myers
|0
|132
|Dakota Kessler
|0
|133
|Lowell Spangler
|0
|134
|Terren O’dell
|0
|135
|Kayden Palmer
|0
|136
|Colby Copp
|0
|137
|Rob Windt
|0