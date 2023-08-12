Jett Lawrence

2023 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Champion

Jett Lawrence posted yet another a 1-1 moto score at Unadilla for the overall win and with that clinched the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship with two rounds remaining in the series, in the same week he turned 20-years-old. The Australian youngster has been absolutely dominant during his rookie season in the 450 class, winning every moto so far.

The theme of perfection also applies to Team Honda HRC, which earlier this year swept all three AMA Supercross titles, with Jett Lawrence taking the 250SX West Region crown, brother Hunter Lawrence earning the 250SX East Region trophy and Chase Sexton collecting the premier 450SX laurels. Sexton was second overall in the 450 class today at Unadilla, and Hunter Lawrence (who currently leads the AMA Pro Motocross 250 points chase) earned the 250 overall win today aboard his CRF250R.

This all comes during a season in which Honda marks the 50th anniversary of its first production motocross bike, the CR250M Elsinore, aboard which Gary Jones rode to Honda’s first AMA Motocross 250 Championship, in 1973.

Other Red Riders to have taken the title in the class (which has since switched to 450cc four-stroke machinery) include Donnie Hansen, David Bailey, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle, Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael. Although Honda last earned the 450 outdoor title in 2004, the brand is tied with Kawasaki for the class’s championship record, with 14 number-one plates over the years.

Jett has ridden for Team Honda HRC since 2021, a year after he turned pro with the Honda-supported Factory Connection squad. Jett earned the AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship in 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 250SX East title and the 2023 250SX West crown.

“It’s an unreal opportunity,” Jett Lawrence said after today’s race. “Like Hunter said when he won his championship, I haven’t even dreamed of this, because we never thought it was possible to be where we are today. To do it like this, being undefeated so far, it’s very emotional for me, with all the hard times we’ve gone through, and the hard work. That whole [second moto], I was keeping it together and just pushing, pushing, pushing. Then as soon as I went over the finish line, the emotions came out. I’ve got to send a huge thank-you to my mechanic, Christien Ducharme; we’re like family now. My manager Lucas [Mirtl], is awesome, and my family—everyone who has been behind me. HRC Honda took a risk with taking us in after 2020, and I’m glad I’m able to repay the favor.”

Jett Lawrence and the rest of Team Honda HRC will finish out the AMA Pro Motocross series over the next two weekends, after which they’ll take a weekend off and then campaign the first-ever AMA SuperMotocross Championship.

“We knew when Jett moved to the 450 class that he would be a force to reckon with, but I don’t think anyone could’ve predicted the level of success and consistency that he has already exhibited,” added Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports and Experiential at American Honda. “This year has just been incredible for the entire team, but Jett’s performance in particular has been one for the record books. We’re so happy that he has put Honda and the CRF450RWE on top, and we look forward to seeing him continue to earn the success that he’s clearly capable of achieving.”

Unadilla 450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton 3 2 42 3 Dylan Ferrandis 2 3 42 4 Adam Cianciarulo 4 6 33 5 Aaron Plessinger 5 5 32 6 Harri Kullas 7 7 28 7 Garrett Marchbanks 6 10 26 8 Jason Anderson 14 4 25 9 Ty Masterpool 9 8 25 10 Fredrik Noren 13 9 20 11 Grant Harlan 15 11 16 12 Jeremy Hand 11 16 15 13 Phillip Nicoletti 8 38 13 14 Bryce Shelly 10 20 12 15 Jay Wilson 23 12 9 16 Kyle Chisholm 18 15 9 17 Derek Drake 12 34 9 18 Romain Pape 33 13 8 19 Justin Barcia 40 14 7 20 Jose Butron 17 19 6 21 Stephen Rubini 20 17 5 22 Anton Gole 16 21 5 23 Tanel Leok 22 18 3 24 Ryder Floyd 19 29 2 25 Luke Renzland 21 22 0 26 Jakub Teresak 25 23 0 27 Jace Kessler 24 25 0 28 Vincent Luhovey 26 26 0 29 Luca Marsalisi 29 24 0 30 Max Miller 28 27 0 31 John Adamson 27 31 0 32 Justin Rodbell 31 30 0 33 Zack Williams 30 33 0 34 Adrien Malaval 38 28 0 35 Cody Groves 35 32 0 36 Sebastian Balbuena 32 39 0 37 Jeremy Smith 37 35 0 38 Christopher Prebula 34 40 0 39 Crockett Myers 36 0 40 Rob Windt 39 37 0 41 Scott Meshey 36 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 450 2 Dylan Ferrandis 347 3 Aaron Plessinger 312 4 Adam Cianciarulo 269 5 Chase Sexton 260 6 Ty Masterpool 215 7 Garrett Marchbanks 200 8 Fredrik Noren 189 9 Cooper Webb 147 10 Grant Harlan 145 11 Jose Butron 138 12 Jason Anderson 133 13 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 14 Phillip Nicoletti 99 15 Derek Drake 94 16 Kyle Chisholm 91 17 Romain Pape 81 18 Jerry Robin 69 19 Jeremy Hand 55 20 Luca Marsalisi 43 21 Ken Roczen 36 22 Ryan Surratt 33 23 Marshal Weltin 32 24 Harri Kullas 28 25 Bryce Shelly 28 26 Chris Canning 27 27 Jace Kessler 24 28 Shane McElrath 23 29 Brandon Ray 23 30 Colt Nichols 22 31 Max Miller 22 32 Lars van Berkel 21 33 Gert Krestinov 18 34 Kaeden Amerine 18 35 Anton Gole 17 36 Dante Oliveira 15 37 Chandler Baker 15 38 Christopher Prebula 12 39 Tyler Stepek 11 40 Jay Wilson 9 41 Henry Miller 9 42 Jed Beaton 8 43 Justin Barcia 7 44 Brandon Scharer 7 45 RJ Wageman 5 46 Kevin Moranz 5 47 Stephen Rubini 5 48 Trevor Schmidt 4 49 Joshua Hill 4 50 Jacob Runkles 4 51 Luke Renzland 4 52 John Adamson 4 53 Carson Brown 3

SMX Combined Points