Motorcycle Recall Notices

Honda XL750 Transalp Recall Notice

PRA Number – 2024/20081

Original published date – 27 February 2024

Supplier details – Honda Australia Motorcycles

Honda XL750 Transalp

Dates Available

21 APR 2023 – 15 NOV 2023

Product description

Main centre stand to fit Honda XL750 motorcycles, 2023 year model.

Stand is sold as a Genuine Honda accessory.

Reasons the product is recalled?

Due to a welding defect, the spring hook on the main centre stand may break. This may cause the stand to fail whilst riding or standing the motorcycle.

The hazards to consumers?

There is a risk of serious injury or death to the rider or other road users if the spring hook comes loose and the stand fails whilst riding or when standing the motorcycle.

What consumers should do?

Consumers should contact their nearest Authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer and arrange for the main centre stand to be inspected and replaced if required, free of charge.

Consumers with motorcycles who have not had the main centre stand fitted should contact Honda to have their vehicle removed from the list.

For more information or for further assistance, consumers can contact the Honda on 1300 559 846 or [email protected]