Moto3 2022 – Round Three – Argentina

Argentina marked somewhat of a breakthrough weekend for Aussie youngster Joel Kelso. The Darwin based teenager led the majority of the final qualifying session but was pipped in the dying seconds of the session to qualify fifth.

Kelso then backed his impressive qualifying performance up in the race with a tenth place finish, after running as high as eighth through the middle stages of the race.

However, Kelso was one of only four riders to record a 1m48s lap during the race. Kelso’s fastest lap on lap seven, a 1m48.993s, was only 0.159s off the fastest lap of the race, which was a 1m48.834s recorded by Andrea Migno on lap five.

Sergio Garcia won the race ahead of Dennis Foggia and Ayumu Sasaki. Garcia now leads Foggia in the Moto3 World Championship by four-points, 58 plays 54.

Kelso scored six-points from his tenth place finish which adds to the point he picked up in the Qatar season opener to currently place him 18th in the championship.

Joel Kelso – P10

“This weekend was not so easy for us. We struggled in FP1 and FP2. We managed to find a way to make a good qualifying, which was really positive to be starting from fifth position for the race. Honestly, we had higher hopes. We thought we could do better in the race today, but that is racing in Moto3. We’ll keep working for the next one. Thanks to all the team and to all the sponsors for the support.”

Argentina Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS 38m23.433 2 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +0.146 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.375 4 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +0.507 5 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.484 6 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +0.587 7 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +0.715 8 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +2.032 9 Kaito TOBA KTM +3.098 10 Joel KELSO KTM +3.397 11 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +7.649 12 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +8.893 13 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +9.032 14 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +9.202 15 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +9.449 16 Stefano NEPA KTM +22.745 17 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +23.423 18 Matteo BERTELLE KTM +23.667 19 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +23.810 20 Alberto SURRA HONDA +24.041 21 Mario AJI HONDA +24.880 22 Gerard RIU MALE KTM +37.416 23 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +1m02.131 Not Classified DNF 5 Jaume MASIA KTM 5 laps DNF 16 Andrea MIGNO HONDA 7 laps DNF 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA 8 laps DNF 28 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 12 laps DNF 43 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO 16 laps DNF 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM 17 laps

Moto3 Championship Points Standings