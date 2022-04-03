Moto3 2022 – Round Three – Argentina
Argentina marked somewhat of a breakthrough weekend for Aussie youngster Joel Kelso. The Darwin based teenager led the majority of the final qualifying session but was pipped in the dying seconds of the session to qualify fifth.
Kelso then backed his impressive qualifying performance up in the race with a tenth place finish, after running as high as eighth through the middle stages of the race.
However, Kelso was one of only four riders to record a 1m48s lap during the race. Kelso’s fastest lap on lap seven, a 1m48.993s, was only 0.159s off the fastest lap of the race, which was a 1m48.834s recorded by Andrea Migno on lap five.
Sergio Garcia won the race ahead of Dennis Foggia and Ayumu Sasaki. Garcia now leads Foggia in the Moto3 World Championship by four-points, 58 plays 54.
Kelso scored six-points from his tenth place finish which adds to the point he picked up in the Qatar season opener to currently place him 18th in the championship.
Joel Kelso – P10
“This weekend was not so easy for us. We struggled in FP1 and FP2. We managed to find a way to make a good qualifying, which was really positive to be starting from fifth position for the race. Honestly, we had higher hopes. We thought we could do better in the race today, but that is racing in Moto3. We’ll keep working for the next one. Thanks to all the team and to all the sponsors for the support.”
Argentina Moto3 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|38m23.433
|2
|Dennis FOGGIA
|HONDA
|+0.146
|3
|Ayumu SASAKI
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.375
|4
|Riccardo ROSSI
|HONDA
|+0.507
|5
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|+0.484
|6
|Diogo MOREIRA
|KTM
|+0.587
|7
|Daniel HOLGADO
|KTM
|+0.715
|8
|Carlos TATAY
|CFMOTO
|+2.032
|9
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|+3.098
|10
|Joel KELSO
|KTM
|+3.397
|11
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|+7.649
|12
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|KTM
|+8.893
|13
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+9.032
|14
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|+9.202
|15
|Ivan ORTOLÁ
|KTM
|+9.449
|16
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|+22.745
|17
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|HONDA
|+23.423
|18
|Matteo BERTELLE
|KTM
|+23.667
|19
|Lorenzo FELLON
|HONDA
|+23.810
|20
|Alberto SURRA
|HONDA
|+24.041
|21
|Mario AJI
|HONDA
|+24.880
|22
|Gerard RIU MALE
|KTM
|+37.416
|23
|Joshua WHATLEY
|HONDA
|+1m02.131
|Not Classified
|DNF
|5 Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|5 laps
|DNF
|16 Andrea MIGNO
|HONDA
|7 laps
|DNF
|19 Scott OGDEN
|HONDA
|8 laps
|DNF
|28 Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|12 laps
|DNF
|43 Xavier ARTIGAS
|CFMOTO
|16 laps
|DNF
|22 Ana CARRASCO
|KTM
|17 laps
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|58
|2
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|54
|3
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|28
|4
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|27
|5
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|26
|6
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|25
|7
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|24
|8
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|20
|9
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|17
|10
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|17
|11
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|16
|12
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|16
|13
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|16
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|16
|15
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|13
|16
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|11
|17
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|9
|18
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|7
|19
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|6
|20
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|5
|21
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|3
|22
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|3