2025 BIMOTA Launch Event

TeamMoto Bowen Hills

For motorcycle enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best, TeamMoto Bowen Hills is proud to introduce BIMOTA, one of the most prestigious names in Italian motorcycle engineering.

As the only BIMOTA dealership in Brisbane, we invite you to be part of an exclusive launch event on Friday, 11 April 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM, where you’ll get an up-close look at these breathtaking machines.

BIMOTA – Where Performance Meets Perfection

With a legacy of hand-crafted precision and cutting-edge performance, BIMOTA motorcycles redefine what it means to ride in luxury. Known for their Italian design, elite performance, and innovative engineering, these bikes are built for those who seek the ultimate riding experience.

At TeamMoto Bowen Hills, we are not just a dealership; we are a destination for high-performance motorcycling. Our fully equipped workshop and factory-trained technicians ensure that your BIMOTA receives the highest level of service and maintenance, allowing you to enjoy the ride with complete confidence.

Unveiling the Future of Motorcycling

During this VIP event, guests will get an exclusive first look at some of the most exhilarating BIMOTA models, including:

TESI H2 – Featuring a supercharged Kawasaki H2 engine with hub-centre steering, this engineering marvel delivers unrivalled power and handling.

TESI H2 TERA – A bold new hyper-naked machine that offers aggressive performance with advanced aerodynamics.

KB4 – A stunning blend of retro styling and modern performance, powered by a 998cc inline-four engine.

KB998 Rimini – The epitome of Italian craftsmanship, combining race-inspired precision with high-end luxury.

What to Expect at the Launch Event

This VIP event is designed to provide an immersive experience into the world of BIMOTA, featuring:

Live Model Showcase – See these incredible motorcycles up close and learn what makes them so unique.

Industry Expert Insights – Get in-depth knowledge on BIMOTA’s engineering, technology, and heritage.

Gourmet Refreshments & Networking – Enjoy a selection of food and beverages while mingling with fellow enthusiasts.

Professional MC & Special Guests – A highly engaging presentation to guide you through the evening.

Exclusive Photo Opportunity – Have your photograph taken with these world-class motorcycles until 7:30 PM.

Personalized Service – The dedicated sales team will be on hand to discuss ownership opportunities and answer any questions.

How to Be Part of This Exclusive Event

Due to the exclusivity of BIMOTA motorcycles, this event has limited spots available. If you are interested in attending, please complete the RSVP form by clicking the link below:

https://www.teammoto.com.au/blog/teammoto-bimota-bowen-hills-exclusive-launch-event/6978/

Once submitted, the sales team will be in contact with you to discuss the event further. You will then receive an official invitation to join the evening.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive evening at TeamMoto Bowen Hills.

Spots are limited, so register your interest today!