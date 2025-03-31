YMESG

Yamaha Motor eBike Systems

Yamaha has acquired the German automotive parts manufacturer Brose’s bicycle drive subsidiary, which produces eKit units, alongside the formation of the Yamaha Motor eBike Systems to expand the company’s green mobility efforts.

The formalisation of the operation is scheduled to be completed by June 2025, premised on the obtainment of clearances, permits, etc., required by competition laws and applicable regulations.

Alongside with this acquisition, a new Yamaha subsidiary has been established in Germany, named Yamaha Motor eBike Systems (hereinafter “YMESG”), the new facility will begin operating in June.

Brose is specialised in door systems, electric motors, and other devices, and has been manufacturing and selling bicycle drive units since 2014.

Yamaha will leverage Brose’s eKit development capabilities to further strengthen the planning and development of new products.

Simultaneously, by having an additional production base in Europe, Yamaha will build an operation that can respond swiftly to local customer demands, giving it the capability to quickly grasp market needs, acquire new customers, and improve procurement competencies within the European market.

Additionally, the acquisition will enable Yamaha Motor to enhance its after-sales service expertise, ensuring customers local reliable support and satisfaction.

While directly linked to Yamaha in Japan, the new Yamaha company, YMESG, will work closely with its sister company, Yamaha Motor Europe, to serve the European market’s needs in a swift and adequate manner.

The electrically power-assisted bicycle business, which is expected to see long-term growth, is a strategic line in Yamaha’s new Medium-Term Management Plan (2025–2027) announced in February 2025.

This acquisition is part of its efforts to establish a unique position for competitiveness and to achieve business growth outlined in the new Medium-Term Management Plan.