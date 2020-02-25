WSBK Phillip Island Test Day Two

The weather held out for the start of the final two-hour WorldSBK pre-season practice session at Phillip Island this afternoon. The ambient temperature was 21.5-degrees and the track temperature 27.5-degrees.

When pit-lane opened at 1340 the pits emptied quickly and the track was suddenly very busy indeed.

Jonathan Rea was quickly back in the 1m30s and Scott Redding also dipped into that bracket for the first time this week on his fifth lap out this afternoon before then crashing on the following lap at turn ten. The Briton looked to be limping a little and favouring his hip when he returned to the pits, his V4 R was a little more worse for wear.

Nothing to do with the earlier Redding incident, but the red flag came out half-an-hour into the session for a brief interlude when Cape Barren Geese invaded the circuit. Riders returned to pit-lane but the track was live again only minutes later.

On his first lap back out Rea improved to 1m30.526, a smidgen off his morning best of 1m30.448. Loris Baz then dropped in a 1m30.781 to further underline his consistent pace.

The top of the time-sheets then remained static for quite some time as riders worked on testing various things for their teams.

It was not until there was only 30-minutes remaining in the session that riders started pushing for times once again. Tom Sykes recorded a 1m30.995 before returning to pit-lane. Witnesses reported a smell reminiscent of burning electrics emanating from the Factory BMW.

The final dying minutes of the session though brought little excitement. The track temperature had risen to 32.7-degrees as the afternoon had wore on and it seemed as though few riders were bothering with a last-minute time attack.

That was apart from Loris Baz. The 27-year-old Frenchman improved his afternoon marker to 1m30.758, still slower than his 1m30.524 set this morning. He then cruised for a lap before putting another fast one, 1m31.005.

Jonathan Rea left pit-lane with only just enough time to make it across the stripe for a final flying lap before the chequered flag came out. He was immediately under at the first split by -0.125, under again at the second but ultimately his 1m30.523 was not quite good enough to beat his morning benchmark of 1m30.448.

Leon Haslam was also a late improver and put his one and only 1m30s lap in during the final stages of the session. A 1m30.882 to the Honda man good enough to push Redding back to fourth for the session. On combined times though Haslam was fifth and Redding sixth, as both Sykes and Razgatlioglu had gone quicker in the morning session.

The Honda of Bautista didn’t beat the 322.4 km/h speed he recorded in the morning session, but the new Fireblade was still quickest through the speed traps this afternoon at 317.6 km/h. For comparative purposes, Bautista was the fastest through the speed trap at the Phillip Island WorldSBK race event last year with 322.4 km/h on the Ducati V4 R in practice. Chaz Davies set the fastest speed here last year in a race at 321.4 km/h on the Ducati.

324.6 km/h is the outright fastest speed recorded by a World Superbike here at Phillip Island. That benchmark was set by Max Biaggi in 2012 when there was no engine RPM restrictions in WorldSBK, and no limit on the amount of engines a rider could use in a season. Biaggi is rumoured to have gone through 35 engines that season in the Aprilia RSV4. Restrictions on the number of engines allowed to be used were then introduced to counter this situation and last year only seven engines were allowed to be used by each rider over the course of the season.

Top speeds are recorded near the 200 metre board heading towards turn one. There are two timing loops set 30 metres apart, the time taken to cross that 30 metres is what is used to calculate the official speed trap figures.

Wayne Maxwell’s time on his ASBK specification Ducati Panigale V4 R at the test here a few weeks ago was 1m31.7. Pirelli shod ASBK runners use the exact same tyre specification as what the WorldSBK riders are using here today but ASBK bikes are very much standard, unlike the heavily modified World Superbike machines. Over the course of a Phillip Island race weekend ASBK riders are permitted three rear tyres, while the much busier WorldSBK riders can use 13 rear tyres over their race weekend.

Alvaro Bautista put in the most laps of any rider this week at 126, 50 of those were recorded in that final two-hour session this afternoon. Alex Lowes was the next hardest worker at 124 and Van der Mark put in 123 laps.

Pace-setter Rea recorded 95 laps over the two days, and examining the lap times he put in across the test he looks to have the competition covered. It would be a brave man to bet against the Northern Irishman here this weekend at the 2020 WorldSBK season opener.

Phillip Island WorldSBK Testing

Final Session

Rea 1m30.523 Baz 1m30.758 Haslam 1m30.882 Redding 1m30.885 Sykes 1m30.995 Van der Mark 1m31.087 Razgatlioglu 1m31.299 Rinaldi 1m31.407 Cortese 1m31.565 Fores 1m31.653 Laverty 1m31.670 Scheib 1m31.810 Davies 1m31.837 Lowes 1m31.863 Gerloff 1m31.941 Caricasulo 1m31.981 Bautista 1m32.005 Camier 1m32.764 Takahashi 1m36.314

Phillip Island WorldSBK Testing

Final Combined Times

Rea 1m30.448 Baz 1m30.524 Sykes 1m30.568 Razgatlioglu 1m30.740 Haslam 1m30.822 Redding 1m30.885 Van der Mark 1m31.077 Rinaldi 1m31.407 Laverty 1m31.436 Bautista 1m31.453 Davies 1m31.533 Lowes 1m31.560 Cortese 1m31.565 Fores 1m31.653 Scheib 1m31.810 Gerloff 1m31.941 Caricasulo 1m31.944 Camier 1m32.676 Takahashi 1m36.314

Phillip Island WorldSBK Testing

Tuesday Afternoon Top Speeds

Bautista 317.6 Davies 314.9 Haslam 312.1 Rea 310.3 Redding 310.3 Rinaldi 310.3 Razgatlioglu 309.5 Laverty 309.5 Lowes 308.6 Gerloff 306.8 Caricasulo 305.9 Camier 305.9 Scheib 305.9 Baz 305.9 Sykes 305.9 Van der Mark 305.9 Fores 305.1 Cortese 300.8 Takahashi 290.3

WorldSBK Rev Limits

If you want the best explanation of how the WorldSBK rpm based parity system works then take some time to digest this interview with Scott Smart we published last year (Link).

2020 Starting Rev Limits WorldSBK Ducati V4 16,100 rpm Honda (2020 SC82) 15,600 rpm Honda (2019 SC77) 15,050 rpm MV Agusta 14,950 rpm Yamaha 14,950 rpm Suzuki 14,900 rpm BMW (2020) 14,950 rpm BMW (2019) 14,900 rpm Aprilia 14,700 rpm Kawasaki 14,600 rpm Ducati V2 12,400 rpm

