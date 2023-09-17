Jorge Prado

2023 FIM Motocross World Champion

Images by Juan Pablo Acevedo

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado claimed the 2023 MXGP Championship with three motos to spare.

The championship was the first for the GASGAS’ MC 450F, and Jorge Prado clinched his world title via a brilliant victory in the first moto.

A minor fall in the second moto robbed him off the overall victory – he eventually finished sixth and lost the win via a tie-break – but the grand prize was already his.

10 pole positions, 219 laps led, 16 Grand Prix podiums and 14 moto wins underline the dominant campaign that resulted in him being crowned champion.

Jorge Prado

“I am so happy! It is a pity about that mistake in the second moto, but I am the new world champion. So much hard work has gone into this, from myself and the team, and I knew that I could make this happen. I have held the red plate since round one – I cannot ask for anything better. This is a dream.”

A single fixture is left on the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar – the Grand Prix of Great Britain, round nineteen, will be held on September 24.

2023 MXGP World Championship Standings