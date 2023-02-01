2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul

Superbike Thursday Session One

McMartin Racing’s Josh Waters was soon into the 1m29s this morning at Sydney Motorsport Park, a 1m29.907 on his third lap before a red flag came out to put a temporary halt to the session after Broc Pearson went down at turn four.

The bike problems that plagued Arthur Sissis yesterday got a bit more terminal in this session with the South Australian pulling into the pits with his Unitech Yamaha pumping oil smoke out of the exhaust early on in the session.

When the session got underway again Cru Halliday dropped in a 1m29.658, the fastest ever domestic Superbike lap here at Sydney Motorsports Park. Cru immediately followed that up with a 1m29.958 and 1m30.053.

Mike Jones then also joined the 1m29s club with a 1m29.997 on his eighth lap of the session.

Then with one minute left on the clock Josh Waters stole Halliday’s glory and headline with a 1m29.570 establishing a new benchmark around SMP for ASBK.

A shout out must also go to Lachlan Epis. After completing the opening three sessions yesterday on the Pirelli rubber he is accustomed to racing on in ASBK, he used Wednesday’s final session and today’s morning session to start getting his head around the Dunlops he will use in the Asian Road Racing Championship this year. Thus a 1m30.275 this morning from Epis on the unfamiliar rubber is quite some feat.

Superbike Thursday Session One Times

Josh Waters 1m29.570 Cru Halliday 1m29.658 Mike Jones 1m29.997 Lachlan Epis 1m30.275 Troy Herfoss 1m30.499 Max Stauffer 1m30.603 Broc Pearson 1m30.884 Senna Agius 1m30.985 Ted Collins 1m31.383 Arthur Sissis 1m33.422 Paris Hardwick 1m35.298 Josh Soderland 1m35.523 Nick Marsh 1m36.075 Michael Edwards 1m37.152 Dominic De Leon 1m37.369 Michael Kemp 1m40.389

Supersport Thursday Session One

Harrison Voight sneaked under Jamie Stauffer’s long-standing Supersport race lap record this morning at Sydney Motorsports Park. Harry’s 1m32.486 quicker than Stauffer’s 1m31.654 race lap record from 2008, but Voight still has to get a little quicker if he is to eclipse Jamie’s Supersport qualifying lap record which stands at 1m32.009, also from 2008.

Voight 1m32.486 Condon 1m33.184 Lytras 1m33.335 Farnsworth 1m34.073 Nicholson 1m34.163 Bramich 1m34.323 Scarcella 1m34.512 Dunker 1m34.612 Passfield 1m34.712 Lynch 1m34.844 Skeer 1m34.901 Nahlous 1m34.995 Favelle 1m35.140 Nelson 1m35.629 Baker 1m35.929 Durning 1m37.420 Oughtred 1m37.520 Mahon 1m38.366

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Thursday Session One

Cam Dunker went down at turn two early on in the opening Supersport 300 session on Thursday morning which saw a red flag interruption to the session due to the position of his fallen bike presenting a danger to other riders.

Cam Swain 1m45.148 Brandon Demmery 1m45.272 Brodie Gawith 1m45.413 Steve Sforzin 1m45.713 Henry Snell 1m46.371 Luke Jhonston 1m46.470 Sam Pezzetta 1m46.842 Valentino Knezovic 1m46.907 Josh Newman 1m46.947 Lincoln Knight 1m47.272

Moto3 Session One

Carter Thompson 1m38.967 Marcus Hamod 1m41.579 Marianos Nikolis 1m43.881 Hudson Thompson 1m44.524

OJC Thursday Session One

B Paige 2m00.674 Drane 2m00.890 Knezovic 2m01.382 Henry 2m01.489 Fyffe 2m01.946 Corney 2m02.314 Codey 2m02.561 J Paige 2m02.600 Pelgrave 2m03.173 Lewis 2m03.193 Frost 2m03.333 Nauta 2m03.501 Fordyce 203.630 Charlett 2m04.280 Johnson 2m04.618 Schmidt 2m04.643 McCausland 2m04.844 Lazos 2m06.372 Andrew 2m06.404

Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test

Official Schedule

Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule Thursday, February 2 8.30 8.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1 15 mins 8.50 9.15 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 1 25 mins 9.20 9.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 1 25 mins 9.50 10.15 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 1 25 mins 10.20 10.35 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 2 15 mins 10.40 11.05 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 2 25 mins 11.10 11.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 2 25 mins 11.40 12.05 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 2 25 mins 12.05 12.35 Lunch 30 mins 12.35 12.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 12.55 13.20 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 13.25 13.50 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 13.55 14.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 14.25 14.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 14.45 15.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 15.15 15.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 15.45 16.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins 16.10 17.00 All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm Pitlane 50 mins All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)

