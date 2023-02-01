2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul
Superbike Thursday Session One
McMartin Racing’s Josh Waters was soon into the 1m29s this morning at Sydney Motorsport Park, a 1m29.907 on his third lap before a red flag came out to put a temporary halt to the session after Broc Pearson went down at turn four.
The bike problems that plagued Arthur Sissis yesterday got a bit more terminal in this session with the South Australian pulling into the pits with his Unitech Yamaha pumping oil smoke out of the exhaust early on in the session.
When the session got underway again Cru Halliday dropped in a 1m29.658, the fastest ever domestic Superbike lap here at Sydney Motorsports Park. Cru immediately followed that up with a 1m29.958 and 1m30.053.
Mike Jones then also joined the 1m29s club with a 1m29.997 on his eighth lap of the session.
Then with one minute left on the clock Josh Waters stole Halliday’s glory and headline with a 1m29.570 establishing a new benchmark around SMP for ASBK.
A shout out must also go to Lachlan Epis. After completing the opening three sessions yesterday on the Pirelli rubber he is accustomed to racing on in ASBK, he used Wednesday’s final session and today’s morning session to start getting his head around the Dunlops he will use in the Asian Road Racing Championship this year. Thus a 1m30.275 this morning from Epis on the unfamiliar rubber is quite some feat.
Superbike Thursday Session One Times
- Josh Waters 1m29.570
- Cru Halliday 1m29.658
- Mike Jones 1m29.997
- Lachlan Epis 1m30.275
- Troy Herfoss 1m30.499
- Max Stauffer 1m30.603
- Broc Pearson 1m30.884
- Senna Agius 1m30.985
- Ted Collins 1m31.383
- Arthur Sissis 1m33.422
- Paris Hardwick 1m35.298
- Josh Soderland 1m35.523
- Nick Marsh 1m36.075
- Michael Edwards 1m37.152
- Dominic De Leon 1m37.369
- Michael Kemp 1m40.389
Supersport Thursday Session One
Harrison Voight sneaked under Jamie Stauffer’s long-standing Supersport race lap record this morning at Sydney Motorsports Park. Harry’s 1m32.486 quicker than Stauffer’s 1m31.654 race lap record from 2008, but Voight still has to get a little quicker if he is to eclipse Jamie’s Supersport qualifying lap record which stands at 1m32.009, also from 2008.
- Voight 1m32.486
- Condon 1m33.184
- Lytras 1m33.335
- Farnsworth 1m34.073
- Nicholson 1m34.163
- Bramich 1m34.323
- Scarcella 1m34.512
- Dunker 1m34.612
- Passfield 1m34.712
- Lynch 1m34.844
- Skeer 1m34.901
- Nahlous 1m34.995
- Favelle 1m35.140
- Nelson 1m35.629
- Baker 1m35.929
- Durning 1m37.420
- Oughtred 1m37.520
- Mahon 1m38.366
Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Thursday Session One
Cam Dunker went down at turn two early on in the opening Supersport 300 session on Thursday morning which saw a red flag interruption to the session due to the position of his fallen bike presenting a danger to other riders.
- Cam Swain 1m45.148
- Brandon Demmery 1m45.272
- Brodie Gawith 1m45.413
- Steve Sforzin 1m45.713
- Henry Snell 1m46.371
- Luke Jhonston 1m46.470
- Sam Pezzetta 1m46.842
- Valentino Knezovic 1m46.907
- Josh Newman 1m46.947
- Lincoln Knight 1m47.272
Moto3 Session One
- Carter Thompson 1m38.967
- Marcus Hamod 1m41.579
- Marianos Nikolis 1m43.881
- Hudson Thompson 1m44.524
OJC Thursday Session One
- B Paige 2m00.674
- Drane 2m00.890
- Knezovic 2m01.382
- Henry 2m01.489
- Fyffe 2m01.946
- Corney 2m02.314
- Codey 2m02.561
- J Paige 2m02.600
- Pelgrave 2m03.173
- Lewis 2m03.193
- Frost 2m03.333
- Nauta 2m03.501
- Fordyce 203.630
- Charlett 2m04.280
- Johnson 2m04.618
- Schmidt 2m04.643
- McCausland 2m04.844
- Lazos 2m06.372
- Andrew 2m06.404
Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Official Schedule
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule
|Thursday, February 2
|8.30
|8.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|8.50
|9.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.20
|9.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.35
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|10.40
|11.05
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.10
|11.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.40
|12.05
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|12.05
|12.35
|Lunch
|30 mins
|12.35
|12.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|12.55
|13.20
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.25
|13.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.55
|14.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|14.25
|14.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|14.45
|15.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.15
|15.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.45
|16.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|16.10
|17.00
|All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm
|Pitlane
|50 mins
|All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Test
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|Feb 1-2
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3