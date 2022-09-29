Waters on Ducati for MotoGP Supports

Boost Mobile Ducati are testing today at Phillip Island with three-time Aussie Superbike Champion Josh Waters.

Josh first rode the bike yesterday with some familiarisation laps to start getting comfortable.

Overnight the crew has fine tuned a few things ahead of today, where in Team Owner Craig McMartin’s words, ‘we will now start trying to work out what we need to do in order to go fast‘.

Boost Mobile Ducati never planned to do the MotoGP Supports, but sponsors recently suggested that they would like the team to participate.

Defending champion Wayne Maxwell had little inclination to ride at MotoGP, and had already committed to helping out some riders that were going to compete at the event. Wayne also has some commitments around his involvement in the FIM MiniGP series and saw no point in racing the event.

Thus Josh Waters will throw a leg over the bike to compete for Boost Mobile Ducati at the MotoGP Support Races.

The MotoGP Support Races are not part of the Australian Superbike Championship, and thus no points are awarded.

Wayne Maxwell won both races at the most recent round of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Championship held at Morgan Park, and in the process reduced Mike Jones’ championship lead by 11-points. Mike Jones still enjoys a considerable 29-points lead with two rounds remaining. However, there are still 127-points up for grabs which means that DesmoSport Ducati’s Bryan Staring is not out of the picture should the cards fall his way…

The next battle in the ASBK war will be contested at Phillip Island on the weekend of November 20, in conjunction with the final round of FIM Superbike World Championship.

Thus while there are no ASBK points up for grabs at the MotoGP event, there are plenty up for grabs at the WorldSBK event on the weekend of November 20. At the WorldSBK event there will be three points-scoring races for Australian Superbike, which along with a point for pole position, means there will be a possible 76-points on the table at Phillip Island.

The following weekend, November 27, ASBK travels to South Australia for the finale, where MotoGP star Jack Miller also joins the ASBK ranks, putting his CAT amongst the pigeons.

There are two Australian Superbike races scheduled for the Sunday at The Bend, and with the point for pole that means 51-points will be up for grabs at the finale.

Also appearing at The Bend and racing in the Superbike category will be FIM Endurance World Champion Josh Hook and Moto2 rider Marcel Schrötter. Red Bull Rookie Harrison Voight will contest the Supersport races at The Bend, also under Jack’s Thriller Motorsport Team banner.

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Mike JONES 20 20 242 2 Wayne MAXWELL 1 25 25 213 3 Bryan STARING 16 18 189 4 Troy HERFOSS 18 16 170 5 Cru HALLIDAY 10 15 161 6 Glenn ALLERTON 15 14 160 7 Arthur SISSIS 13 12 156 8 Josh WATERS 136 9 Anthony WEST 13 117 10 Daniel FALZON 111 11 Max STAUFFER 11 9 76 12 Lachlan EPIS 14 10 66 13 Broc PEARSON 17 17 65 14 Jed METCHER 12 11 62 15 Michael EDWARDS 8 7 59 16 Mark CHIODO 58 17 Aiden WAGNER 47 18 Matt WALTERS 32 19 Beau BEATON 27 20 Ben STRONACH 25 21 Nathan SPITERI 7 6 22 22 Chandler COOPER 21 23 Paul LALLY 20 24 Sloan FROST 9 8 17 25 Benjamin LOWE 6 5 11 26 Luke MACDONALD 10 27 Luke JHONSTON 7 28 Corey FORDE 3

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar