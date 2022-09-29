Waters on Ducati for MotoGP Supports
Boost Mobile Ducati are testing today at Phillip Island with three-time Aussie Superbike Champion Josh Waters.
Josh first rode the bike yesterday with some familiarisation laps to start getting comfortable.
Overnight the crew has fine tuned a few things ahead of today, where in Team Owner Craig McMartin’s words, ‘we will now start trying to work out what we need to do in order to go fast‘.
Boost Mobile Ducati never planned to do the MotoGP Supports, but sponsors recently suggested that they would like the team to participate.
Defending champion Wayne Maxwell had little inclination to ride at MotoGP, and had already committed to helping out some riders that were going to compete at the event. Wayne also has some commitments around his involvement in the FIM MiniGP series and saw no point in racing the event.
Thus Josh Waters will throw a leg over the bike to compete for Boost Mobile Ducati at the MotoGP Support Races.
The MotoGP Support Races are not part of the Australian Superbike Championship, and thus no points are awarded.
Wayne Maxwell won both races at the most recent round of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship held at Morgan Park, and in the process reduced Mike Jones’ championship lead by 11-points. Mike Jones still enjoys a considerable 29-points lead with two rounds remaining. However, there are still 127-points up for grabs which means that DesmoSport Ducati’s Bryan Staring is not out of the picture should the cards fall his way…
The next battle in the ASBK war will be contested at Phillip Island on the weekend of November 20, in conjunction with the final round of FIM Superbike World Championship.
Thus while there are no ASBK points up for grabs at the MotoGP event, there are plenty up for grabs at the WorldSBK event on the weekend of November 20. At the WorldSBK event there will be three points-scoring races for Australian Superbike, which along with a point for pole position, means there will be a possible 76-points on the table at Phillip Island.
The following weekend, November 27, ASBK travels to South Australia for the finale, where MotoGP star Jack Miller also joins the ASBK ranks, putting his CAT amongst the pigeons.
There are two Australian Superbike races scheduled for the Sunday at The Bend, and with the point for pole that means 51-points will be up for grabs at the finale.
Also appearing at The Bend and racing in the Superbike category will be FIM Endurance World Champion Josh Hook and Moto2 rider Marcel Schrötter. Red Bull Rookie Harrison Voight will contest the Supersport races at The Bend, also under Jack’s Thriller Motorsport Team banner.
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|20
|20
|242
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|1
|25
|25
|213
|3
|Bryan STARING
|16
|18
|189
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|18
|16
|170
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|10
|15
|161
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|15
|14
|160
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|13
|12
|156
|8
|Josh WATERS
|136
|9
|Anthony WEST
|13
|117
|10
|Daniel FALZON
|111
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|11
|9
|76
|12
|Lachlan EPIS
|14
|10
|66
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|17
|17
|65
|14
|Jed METCHER
|12
|11
|62
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|8
|7
|59
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|58
|17
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|18
|Matt WALTERS
|32
|19
|Beau BEATON
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|25
|21
|Nathan SPITERI
|7
|6
|22
|22
|Chandler COOPER
|21
|23
|Paul LALLY
|20
|24
|Sloan FROST
|9
|8
|17
|25
|Benjamin LOWE
|6
|5
|11
|26
|Luke MACDONALD
|10
|27
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|28
|Corey FORDE
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November