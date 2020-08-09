Katalis EV.1000

TheArsenale Special Edition

This is not the first time we have showcased one of these independent builds marketed by TheArsenale, a company founded by Frenchman Patrice Meignan that market themselves as ‘the ultimate marketplace for the independent builders and the most innovative studios in the mobility sector and all its forms.’

Anyway, it basically seems as though TheArsenale is an on-line shopping marketplace for engineering oddities for people that have taken way too much acid but somehow still have a shitload of money to spend on some pretty random machinery. They have a significant footprint to the well-heeled Chinese market via an outlet in Macau.

Their partner this time around is an automotive brand and design studio based in Jakarta, Katalis Company, who in collaboration with the French automotive gallery have launched an electric motorcycle with a vintage inspired design. That’s their words but we reckon it has a somewhat steampunk sort of bent, that does have some appeal…

The motorcycle called Katalis EV.1000 TheArsenale special edition, is the newer edition of its predecessor, Katalis EV.500 which was released in April 2020.

According to the Head of Strategy of Katalis, Joseph Sinaga, “Initially, we were asked by TheArsenale to display the Katalis EV.500 in their gallery in the City of Dreams, Macau. However after some discussions, we both decided to collaborate in creating a new design, the one and only of its kind in the world.”

The EV.1000 is characterized by its dominantly black matte colour, wrapped with an orange striped ornament. “The colour is derived from TheArsenale’s brand guidelines, which we hold as reference in the visual design of the Katalis EV.1000,” explains Principal Designer of Katalis, Julian Palapa.

Julian, who has a background in architecture further explains, a motor with a capacity of 1000 watts is installed in the motorcycle, supported by a 48V 45Ah battery. This motorcycle is also supported by a controller with a power of 48-72 Volt.

“Basically, this motorcycle can be accelerated up to 70-80 kilometres per hour, and can travel around 90 kilometres with one battery charge,” adds Julian.

The performance is of a vintage that matches the old style styling then…

This studio produced the overall frame and swing-arm of the motorcycle from a new material made from aluminium series 6061. “With a design which combines the nostalgic military design of the past with electric technology of the future, we feel that an electric motorcycle with a metal body is quite rare,” explains Julian.

Joseph Sinaga adds, “Katalis EV.1000 is a blueprint of a vehicle of the future. From the visual and positioning of the product, we are trying to appeal to the younger generation to start a new habit of using electric vehicles which are more environmentally friendly.” He also hopes, through the EV.1000 Indonesia’s younger generation will be inspired to create more products which can enter the international market.”

Established in early 2020, Katalis currently focuses on the development of product design in mobility, technology and the creation of brand strategy and communication.

Located in Jakarta, Katalis currently owns a main studio in Fatmawati area, South Jakarta, fabrication and assembling partner with Garuda Motorsport in Cibubur and Frontwheel MC in Bogor.

