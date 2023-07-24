Kawasaki News

Kawasaki Motors Limited (Japan) will take over the distribution of Kawasaki products directly to the New Zealand market as part of Kawasaki’s global strategy.

Kawasaki Products have been distributed by Lyntec Holdings, for seven years, under Verhoeven Group, and they will continue distributing to the New Zealand market until the 31st of March 2024.

Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd (Australia) will begin distributing Kawasaki products in New Zealand from the 1st of April 2024.

Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd will work with Lyntec Holdings for the smooth transition and ensure necessary support to the New Zealand dealership to serve Kawasaki customers.

Lyntec Holdings has been an excellent partner for Kawasaki Motors Limited and provided a good service to the dealerships.

Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd look forward to building positive, lasting relationships with dealerships and customers in New Zealand.