Ken Roczen to race WSX

The steady drip feed of would be contenders for the new 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), has continued overnight and gives a hint that perhaps SX Global, the Australian company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), could be saving some of the best for last.

Ken Roczen has officially committed to compete in the 2022 FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship, slated to begin in early October.

Roczen is currently in negotiations to finalise an agreement to compete for one of the 10 exclusively licenced teams, with details to be released by the team once an agreement is finalised.

It will be interesting to see how much pushback the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will bring to bear against this move as the heat from friction starts to build further between the two series.

“The WSX is a unique opportunity to compete on a truly global scale, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” said Roczen. “I haven’t raced overseas in a very long time so I’m looking forward to bringing supercross to die-hard fans at these international events in 2022, all while competing for an FIM-sanctioned world title. I’m thrilled for what will no doubt be an unbelievable experience and a fantastic springboard for a full assault on my 2023 Supercross and Motocross championship goals.”

One of the most successful and prominent riders in the sport, Roczen, a 28-year-old German native, comes to WSX boasting an impressive resume, including 48 combined professional 450cc and 250cc victories at events around the world. The 2022 WSX Global Championship will see Roczen bring his incredible talent and championship pedigree to thousands of die-hard fans in stadiums around the world throughout the three-round championship.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, with 2022 events from late October through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023 onwards, the FIM World Supercross Championship will expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.