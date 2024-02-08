MotoGP 2024

MotoAmerica will put on an additional round of the 2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Championship with the thundering V-twins set to do battle as a support race to the third round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, April 12-13.

The COTA round will mark the first time that an international audience will see the King Of The Baggers up close and personal as people converge on Austin from around the globe to attend the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas.

And of course for us Aussies the King of the Baggers this year will hold special significance as our own Troy Herfoss will be riding the big baggers throughout the 2024 season.

The two Mission King Of The Baggers Presented By Drag Specialties races at COTA will pay full championship points and will be the second round of what is now an 18-race 2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Championship. In addition to the two points-paying races on Saturday, there will also be a three-lap Mission Challenge on Friday afternoon with the six fastest qualifiers battling for a $5000 winner-take-all purse.

MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey

“This is a great opportunity for MotoAmerica and our King Of The Baggers series. Having our teams and riders compete at a MotoGP event is groundbreaking and I know the MotoGP fans are going to be surprised and excited about what they see at COTA. I want to thank those at MotoGP who assisted in putting this together, as well as our sponsors Mission Foods and Parts Unlimited and the manufacturers. I can’t wait to see the reaction of the MotoGP paddock and fans when they see the Baggers in action.”

The Mission King Of The Baggers Presented By Drag Specialties races will air live on MotoGP’s YouTube Channel, MotoAmerica Live+, MAVTV and MotoAmerica’s YouTube channels.

Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)

Rnd Date Location 1 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 2 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 3 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 5 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 12 May France Le Mans 7 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 9 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 10 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 07 July Germany Sachsenring 12 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 16 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 17 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 18 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 19 20 October Australia Phillip Island 20 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 21 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 22 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit.

Portugal & India remain subject to contract.

Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.