2022 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Images by RBMotoLens

Michael Kirkness has taken victory at the inaugural Aussie Flat Track Nationals, winning both rounds at Appin despite a hard charging Tom Drane, with other big names in contention including Jarred Brook and Daniel Wicks.

The event was held across two rounds in Appin, Saturday competing on the Flat Track layout for Round 1, before Sunday moved to the TT layout for Round 2 to wrap up the weekends competition.

It was an impressive start to the weekend from Tom Drane at round one on the flat track circuit, showing fans and competitors alike the sheer speed that has given him success overseas recently.

Topping the timesheets every session and taking Superpole in spectacular fashion as the last rider to hit the circuit, Drane (1-6-1-4-1) went on to take three from five race wins through the schedule.

However that wasn’t enough as Kirkness went 2-1-2-2-2 for the round win with consistency proving king, while Jarred Brook (3-3-4-1-3) came home in third on a changing and challenging surface.

Sunday was a fresh start for AFTN competitors as round two moved to Appin’s TT circuit where Wicks quickly established himself as a contender, heading out first in SuperPole, and keeping the number one position as each of the next five fastest riders tried, and failed, to beat his lap time.

It wasn’t to be for Wicks however, despite a 2-1-3-3-2 scoresheet for the day, as consistency from Kirkness (1-2-1-1-1) continued to shine through to relegate the KTM rider second overall ahead of Jarred Brook (3-5-4-4-3) once again in third, followed by Cyshan Weale (4-3-5-5-6) and Marty McNamara (7-8-7-8-4).

Mick Kirkness – AFTN Pro 450 Series Winner

“I knew the regular front runners would be a handful on the short track Saturday while there was plenty of grip, but also hoped that my experience in staying smooth and calm on a grooved track would come in to play. With the hot, windy day we had it took rubber a little quicker then expected and it all started to come together. Everyone had a bad race at some point over the weekend with a crash or a bad start or whatever the issue may have been, except me, I knew keeping my nose clean and being consistent was going to play a big part. 2nd was our worst finish all weekend. Sometimes things just go in your favour and this weekend for sure went the way of the Kirkness family, even my young fella won the raffle today!”

A visually sore Tom Drane (8-6-2-2-DNF) after an on-track incident early in the day, managed to salvage two second places, before a DNF in the final race of the day sealed sixth overall for round two.

Tom Drane – P4

“Qualifying on pole, starting in P1 for [Saturday’s] races. Coming away with second place overall. Winning 3/5 races and after a crash in race 2 I had to start at the back of the grid. Awesome to see so many supporting such a great event. [Sunday] was not my day. Crashing in qualifying yet making it to P4 starting on the front grid. Results from todays races – 8-6-2-2-DNF . Finishing fourth overall in the series over 2 days of racing. Felt like I spent more time in the sand than David Hasslehoff today. I just wanted to congratulate the organisers of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals for putting on such a great event and hope that there will be a series return next year. Well done to the boys who made the podium and big congrats to Kirkness on taking the overall win. Next stop for me is Phillip Island for ASBKwhere I am sitting 5th in the championship.”

Cyshan Weale – P5

“Super fun and good day for me starting the day off with qualifying P3 and being on the front row, didn’t quite get the best starts but was consistently top five all day. Super happy with my riding being my first time on this 19 setup and running right up there with the boys was a super cool feeling. Beyond stoked to get fifth overall for the series. Just wanna say a massive congrats to Flat Track Nats and all the organisers that made this year happen b far the best race in Aus at the moment and super keen to come back next year. Couldn’t do it without all my sponsors and people that support me.”

In the Clubman 250 cc class, it was Lee Hunter who took the Round 1 win ahead of Dane Griffin and Zachary Hofer, while Round 2 saw a reversal of fortunes.

Hofer taking the win, from Dane Griffin with Lee Hunter only completing the first two races. The final tally saw Dane Griffin the champion, with Hofer runner-up and Hunter third.

Marty McNamara took out the Clubman 450 cc Round 1 victory, ahead of Tyler O’Donnell and Ben Gordon.

Sunday saw Luke Johnson claim the win, sweeping all five races, ahead of Jason Griffin and Christoper Jarvis.

The final tally had a consistent Jason Griffin claiming the overall win, with Bradley Page runner up and Jarvis third.

It was a more clear-cut affair in the Junior 85 class where Sam Drane won both rounds and took the overall win. Brodie Paige and Jake Paige completed the top three for Round 1, while Riley Nauta and Jake Paige rounded out the top three for Round 2.

The final tally saw Nauta the runner up behind Drane and Jake Paige was third overall.

In the Junior Lites class it was Lachlan Russell taking pole on Sunday, and the overall win, ahead of Jhett Calderwood and Kristian O’Donnell.

However Sunday’s Round 2 saw Jhett Calderwood claim the win, Russell second and O’Donnell third. That was enough to hand Calderwood the overall win, 10-points clear of Russell, with O’Donnell third in the standings.

Dave Maddock – AFTN Promoter

“Congratulations to not only Mick on his win this weekend, but also Jhett Calderwood, Sam Drane, as well as Dane and Jason Griffin for winning their classes this weekend too. I’d also like to thank Greg and the Macarthur Motorcycle Club for being so incredibly supportive to allow this event to get off the ground, the flag marshalls and officials for giving up their time for the event and of course a huge thank you for all the competitors for entering and racing. The racing was action-packed and although for sure there were some mistakes, teething issues, and lessons learnt, I’m really proud of the product we produced on such a short timeline and I can’t wait to share all the elements with everyone of the coming weeks as we continue to celebrate the very first AFTN.”

Pro 450 Results – Round 1

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 50 55 50 50 50 255 2 Tom DRANE 55 38 55 43 55 247 3 Jarred BROOK 46 46 43 55 46 236 4 Daniel WICKS 36 50 46 46 38 216 5 Cyshan WEALE 43 40 38 40 43 204 6 Thomas HERRICK 34 43 40 38 40 195 7 Jordan DALL 40 22 32 34 34 162 8 David SMITH 38 24 34 28 32 156 9 James SAWDY 24 36 26 30 36 152 10 Zane KINNA 26 28 24 26 28 132 11 Jack GRIFFIN 20 20 28 32 30 130 12 Ben MONTGOMERY 32 32 30 36 130 13 Noah CARDINALE 22 34 22 22 26 126 14 Mackenzie BOOTH 18 30 20 24 24 116 15 Shane RICHARDS 19 26 19 20 84 16 Thomas YARNOLD 28 36 64 17 Casey HEATLEY 17 18 19 54 18 Reid BATTYE 30 30

Pro 450 Results – Round 2

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 55 50 55 55 55 270 2 Daniel WICKS 50 55 46 46 50 248 3 Jarred BROOK 46 40 43 43 46 218 4 Cyshan WEALE 43 46 40 40 38 207 5 Marty MCNAMARA 36 34 36 34 43 183 6 Tom DRANE 34 38 50 50 172 7 Thomas HERRICK 30 22 38 38 40 168 8 Michael BOOTH 20 32 32 36 34 154 9 Jordan DALL 32 24 30 32 32 150 10 Ben MONTGOMERY 38 43 34 30 145 11 Jack GRIFFIN 19 28 26 30 36 139 12 Mackenzie BOOTH 18 26 28 28 28 128 13 Noah CARDINALE 24 30 24 24 24 126 14 Zane KINNA 22 19 22 26 26 115 15 Lee HUNTER 40 36 76 16 David SMITH 26 20 46 17 James SAWDY 28 28

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 525 2 Daniel WICKS 464 3 Jarred BROOK 454 4 Tom DRANE 419 5 Cyshan WEALE 411 6 Thomas HERRICK 363 7 Jordan DALL 312 8 Ben MONTGOMERY 275 9 Jack GRIFFIN 269 10 Noah CARDINALE 252 11 Zane KINNA 247 12 Mackenzie BOOTH 244 13 David SMITH 202 14 Marty MCNAMARA 183 15 James SAWDY 180 16 Michael BOOTH 154 17 Shane RICHARDS 84 18 Lee HUNTER 76 19 Thomas YARNOLD 64 20 Casey HEATLEY 54 21 Reid BATTYE 30

Clubman 250 cc Results – Round 1

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Lee HUNTER 55 55 55 55 55 276 2 Dane GRIFFIN 50 50 50 50 50 250 3 Zachary HOFER 46 46 46 46 184

Clubman 250 cc Results – Round 2

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Zachary HOFER 46 50 50 55 55 256 2 Dane GRIFFIN 43 46 46 50 50 235 3 Lee HUNTER 55 55 111 4 Conor FRASER 50 55 105

Clubman 250 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Dane GRIFFIN 485 2 Zachary HOFER 440 3 Lee HUNTER 387 4 Conor FRASER 105

Clubman 450 cc Results – Round 1

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Marty MCNAMARA 28 50 55 55 55 243 2 Tyler O’DONNELL 55 43 50 50 38 236 3 Benjamin GORDON 50 46 46 43 43 229 4 Jason GRIFFIN 36 38 43 40 46 203 5 Michael BOOTH 55 38 46 50 189 6 Bradley PAGE 40 36 32 38 40 186 7 Darren WEBB 46 40 34 30 32 182 8 Timothy HOLDUP 32 32 28 32 34 158 9 Nash DORRATT-MAVIN 43 36 28 36 143 10 Dale PEARD 30 30 26 26 30 142 11 Christopher JARVIS 38 34 30 34 136 12 Oscar SUTHERLAND 34 40 36 110

Clubman 450 cc Results – Round 2

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Luke JOHNSON 55 55 55 55 55 276 2 Jason GRIFFIN 43 50 50 50 50 243 3 Christopher JARVIS 50 46 46 46 46 234 4 Nash DORRATT-MAVIN 46 40 40 40 43 209 5 Bradley PAGE 38 36 43 43 40 200 6 Timothy HOLDUP 40 38 38 38 38 192 7 Dale PEARD 36 34 36 36 36 178 8 Oscar SUTHERLAND 34 43 77

Clubman 450 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jason GRIFFIN 446 2 Bradley PAGE 386 3 Christopher JARVIS 370 4 Nash DORRATT-MAVIN 352 5 Timothy HOLDUP 350 6 Dale PEARD 320 7 Luke JOHNSON 276 8 Marty MCNAMARA 243 9 Tyler O’DONNELL 236 10 Benjamin GORDON 229 11 Michael BOOTH 189 12 Oscar SUTHERLAND 187 13 Darren WEBB 182

Junior 85 Results – Round 1

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Sam DRANE 50 55 55 55 50 265 2 Bodie PAIGE 43 50 50 50 46 239 3 Jake PAIGE 55 40 40 43 55 234 4 Riley NAUTA 46 46 46 38 43 219 5 Taylen HOWARD 40 43 43 46 38 210 6 Jed FYFFE 36 38 38 40 40 192 7 Thomas GOTTS 34 34 36 36 36 176 8 Lenny DUGGAN 32 32 34 34 34 166 9 Charlie NICHOLS 30 30 32 32 32 156 10 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 28 24 26 30 30 138 11 Levi LAYTON 26 28 30 26 28 138 12 Lockie DUGGAN 24 26 28 28 26 132 13 Jed LOUIS 22 22 22 24 22 112 14 William GOTTS 20 24 22 24 90 15 Cooper ANTONE 38 36 74

Junior 85 Results – Round 2

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Sam DRANE 50 50 55 55 55 265 2 Riley NAUTA 55 55 50 50 40 251 3 Jake PAIGE 40 43 38 46 50 217 4 Thomas GOTTS 46 40 40 40 43 209 5 Taylen HOWARD 30 38 43 43 46 200 6 Levi LAYTON 38 34 36 38 34 180 7 Bodie PAIGE 36 46 46 38 166 8 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 32 30 32 34 32 160 9 Jed FYFFE 43 36 34 36 149 10 Jed LOUIS 26 24 28 30 28 136 11 William GOTTS 26 30 32 30 118 12 Lockie DUGGAN 28 28 26 36 118 13 Lenny DUGGAN 34 32 66

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Sam DRANE 530 2 Riley NAUTA 470 3 Jake PAIGE 451 4 Taylen HOWARD 410 5 Bodie PAIGE 405 6 Thomas GOTTS 385 7 Jed FYFFE 341 8 Levi LAYTON 318 9 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 298 10 Lockie DUGGAN 250 11 Jed LOUIS 248 12 Lenny DUGGAN 232 13 William GOTTS 208 14 Charlie NICHOLS 156 15 Cooper ANTONE 74

Junior Lites Results – Round 1

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Lachlan RUSSELL 55 55 55 46 55 267 2 Jhett CALDERWOOD 46 40 43 55 46 230 3 Kristian O’DONNELL 43 36 46 43 50 218 4 Clay CLEGG 34 50 40 50 38 212 5 Michael PRICE 40 43 38 38 43 202 6 Thoren OPENSHAW 38 38 36 40 40 192 7 Talon CARDINALE 36 34 34 36 36 176 8 Molly FAIREY 32 32 32 34 34 164 9 Blake FAIREY 50 46 50 146

Junior Lites Results – Round 2

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1 Jhett CALDERWOOD 55 55 55 55 55 276 2 Lachlan RUSSELL 50 40 43 46 50 229 3 Kristian O’DONNELL 40 50 50 43 43 226 4 Clay CLEGG 43 38 36 50 46 213 5 Thoren OPENSHAW 46 43 40 38 40 207 6 Talon CARDINALE 34 46 46 36 36 198 7 Blake FAIREY 38 36 38 40 38 190 8 Molly FAIREY 32 34 34 34 34 168 9 Michael PRICE 36 36

Junior Lites Standings