2022 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Images by RBMotoLens
Michael Kirkness has taken victory at the inaugural Aussie Flat Track Nationals, winning both rounds at Appin despite a hard charging Tom Drane, with other big names in contention including Jarred Brook and Daniel Wicks.
The event was held across two rounds in Appin, Saturday competing on the Flat Track layout for Round 1, before Sunday moved to the TT layout for Round 2 to wrap up the weekends competition.
It was an impressive start to the weekend from Tom Drane at round one on the flat track circuit, showing fans and competitors alike the sheer speed that has given him success overseas recently.
Topping the timesheets every session and taking Superpole in spectacular fashion as the last rider to hit the circuit, Drane (1-6-1-4-1) went on to take three from five race wins through the schedule.
However that wasn’t enough as Kirkness went 2-1-2-2-2 for the round win with consistency proving king, while Jarred Brook (3-3-4-1-3) came home in third on a changing and challenging surface.
Sunday was a fresh start for AFTN competitors as round two moved to Appin’s TT circuit where Wicks quickly established himself as a contender, heading out first in SuperPole, and keeping the number one position as each of the next five fastest riders tried, and failed, to beat his lap time.
It wasn’t to be for Wicks however, despite a 2-1-3-3-2 scoresheet for the day, as consistency from Kirkness (1-2-1-1-1) continued to shine through to relegate the KTM rider second overall ahead of Jarred Brook (3-5-4-4-3) once again in third, followed by Cyshan Weale (4-3-5-5-6) and Marty McNamara (7-8-7-8-4).
Mick Kirkness – AFTN Pro 450 Series Winner
“I knew the regular front runners would be a handful on the short track Saturday while there was plenty of grip, but also hoped that my experience in staying smooth and calm on a grooved track would come in to play. With the hot, windy day we had it took rubber a little quicker then expected and it all started to come together. Everyone had a bad race at some point over the weekend with a crash or a bad start or whatever the issue may have been, except me, I knew keeping my nose clean and being consistent was going to play a big part. 2nd was our worst finish all weekend. Sometimes things just go in your favour and this weekend for sure went the way of the Kirkness family, even my young fella won the raffle today!”
A visually sore Tom Drane (8-6-2-2-DNF) after an on-track incident early in the day, managed to salvage two second places, before a DNF in the final race of the day sealed sixth overall for round two.
Tom Drane – P4
“Qualifying on pole, starting in P1 for [Saturday’s] races. Coming away with second place overall. Winning 3/5 races and after a crash in race 2 I had to start at the back of the grid. Awesome to see so many supporting such a great event. [Sunday] was not my day. Crashing in qualifying yet making it to P4 starting on the front grid. Results from todays races – 8-6-2-2-DNF . Finishing fourth overall in the series over 2 days of racing. Felt like I spent more time in the sand than David Hasslehoff today. I just wanted to congratulate the organisers of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals for putting on such a great event and hope that there will be a series return next year. Well done to the boys who made the podium and big congrats to Kirkness on taking the overall win. Next stop for me is Phillip Island for ASBKwhere I am sitting 5th in the championship.”
Cyshan Weale – P5
“Super fun and good day for me starting the day off with qualifying P3 and being on the front row, didn’t quite get the best starts but was consistently top five all day. Super happy with my riding being my first time on this 19 setup and running right up there with the boys was a super cool feeling. Beyond stoked to get fifth overall for the series. Just wanna say a massive congrats to Flat Track Nats and all the organisers that made this year happen b far the best race in Aus at the moment and super keen to come back next year. Couldn’t do it without all my sponsors and people that support me.”
In the Clubman 250 cc class, it was Lee Hunter who took the Round 1 win ahead of Dane Griffin and Zachary Hofer, while Round 2 saw a reversal of fortunes.
Hofer taking the win, from Dane Griffin with Lee Hunter only completing the first two races. The final tally saw Dane Griffin the champion, with Hofer runner-up and Hunter third.
Marty McNamara took out the Clubman 450 cc Round 1 victory, ahead of Tyler O’Donnell and Ben Gordon.
Sunday saw Luke Johnson claim the win, sweeping all five races, ahead of Jason Griffin and Christoper Jarvis.
The final tally had a consistent Jason Griffin claiming the overall win, with Bradley Page runner up and Jarvis third.
It was a more clear-cut affair in the Junior 85 class where Sam Drane won both rounds and took the overall win. Brodie Paige and Jake Paige completed the top three for Round 1, while Riley Nauta and Jake Paige rounded out the top three for Round 2.
The final tally saw Nauta the runner up behind Drane and Jake Paige was third overall.
In the Junior Lites class it was Lachlan Russell taking pole on Sunday, and the overall win, ahead of Jhett Calderwood and Kristian O’Donnell.
However Sunday’s Round 2 saw Jhett Calderwood claim the win, Russell second and O’Donnell third. That was enough to hand Calderwood the overall win, 10-points clear of Russell, with O’Donnell third in the standings.
Dave Maddock – AFTN Promoter
“Congratulations to not only Mick on his win this weekend, but also Jhett Calderwood, Sam Drane, as well as Dane and Jason Griffin for winning their classes this weekend too. I’d also like to thank Greg and the Macarthur Motorcycle Club for being so incredibly supportive to allow this event to get off the ground, the flag marshalls and officials for giving up their time for the event and of course a huge thank you for all the competitors for entering and racing. The racing was action-packed and although for sure there were some mistakes, teething issues, and lessons learnt, I’m really proud of the product we produced on such a short timeline and I can’t wait to share all the elements with everyone of the coming weeks as we continue to celebrate the very first AFTN.”
Pro 450 Results – Round 1
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|50
|55
|50
|50
|50
|255
|2
|Tom DRANE
|55
|38
|55
|43
|55
|247
|3
|Jarred BROOK
|46
|46
|43
|55
|46
|236
|4
|Daniel WICKS
|36
|50
|46
|46
|38
|216
|5
|Cyshan WEALE
|43
|40
|38
|40
|43
|204
|6
|Thomas HERRICK
|34
|43
|40
|38
|40
|195
|7
|Jordan DALL
|40
|22
|32
|34
|34
|162
|8
|David SMITH
|38
|24
|34
|28
|32
|156
|9
|James SAWDY
|24
|36
|26
|30
|36
|152
|10
|Zane KINNA
|26
|28
|24
|26
|28
|132
|11
|Jack GRIFFIN
|20
|20
|28
|32
|30
|130
|12
|Ben MONTGOMERY
|32
|32
|30
|36
|130
|13
|Noah CARDINALE
|22
|34
|22
|22
|26
|126
|14
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|18
|30
|20
|24
|24
|116
|15
|Shane RICHARDS
|19
|26
|19
|20
|84
|16
|Thomas YARNOLD
|28
|36
|64
|17
|Casey HEATLEY
|17
|18
|19
|54
|18
|Reid BATTYE
|30
|30
Pro 450 Results – Round 2
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|55
|50
|55
|55
|55
|270
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|50
|55
|46
|46
|50
|248
|3
|Jarred BROOK
|46
|40
|43
|43
|46
|218
|4
|Cyshan WEALE
|43
|46
|40
|40
|38
|207
|5
|Marty MCNAMARA
|36
|34
|36
|34
|43
|183
|6
|Tom DRANE
|34
|38
|50
|50
|172
|7
|Thomas HERRICK
|30
|22
|38
|38
|40
|168
|8
|Michael BOOTH
|20
|32
|32
|36
|34
|154
|9
|Jordan DALL
|32
|24
|30
|32
|32
|150
|10
|Ben MONTGOMERY
|38
|43
|34
|30
|145
|11
|Jack GRIFFIN
|19
|28
|26
|30
|36
|139
|12
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|18
|26
|28
|28
|28
|128
|13
|Noah CARDINALE
|24
|30
|24
|24
|24
|126
|14
|Zane KINNA
|22
|19
|22
|26
|26
|115
|15
|Lee HUNTER
|40
|36
|76
|16
|David SMITH
|26
|20
|46
|17
|James SAWDY
|28
|28
Pro 450 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|525
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|464
|3
|Jarred BROOK
|454
|4
|Tom DRANE
|419
|5
|Cyshan WEALE
|411
|6
|Thomas HERRICK
|363
|7
|Jordan DALL
|312
|8
|Ben MONTGOMERY
|275
|9
|Jack GRIFFIN
|269
|10
|Noah CARDINALE
|252
|11
|Zane KINNA
|247
|12
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|244
|13
|David SMITH
|202
|14
|Marty MCNAMARA
|183
|15
|James SAWDY
|180
|16
|Michael BOOTH
|154
|17
|Shane RICHARDS
|84
|18
|Lee HUNTER
|76
|19
|Thomas YARNOLD
|64
|20
|Casey HEATLEY
|54
|21
|Reid BATTYE
|30
Clubman 250 cc Results – Round 1
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Lee HUNTER
|55
|55
|55
|55
|55
|276
|2
|Dane GRIFFIN
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|250
|3
|Zachary HOFER
|46
|46
|46
|46
|184
Clubman 250 cc Results – Round 2
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Zachary HOFER
|46
|50
|50
|55
|55
|256
|2
|Dane GRIFFIN
|43
|46
|46
|50
|50
|235
|3
|Lee HUNTER
|55
|55
|111
|4
|Conor FRASER
|50
|55
|105
Clubman 250 cc Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Dane GRIFFIN
|485
|2
|Zachary HOFER
|440
|3
|Lee HUNTER
|387
|4
|Conor FRASER
|105
Clubman 450 cc Results – Round 1
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Marty MCNAMARA
|28
|50
|55
|55
|55
|243
|2
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|55
|43
|50
|50
|38
|236
|3
|Benjamin GORDON
|50
|46
|46
|43
|43
|229
|4
|Jason GRIFFIN
|36
|38
|43
|40
|46
|203
|5
|Michael BOOTH
|55
|38
|46
|50
|189
|6
|Bradley PAGE
|40
|36
|32
|38
|40
|186
|7
|Darren WEBB
|46
|40
|34
|30
|32
|182
|8
|Timothy HOLDUP
|32
|32
|28
|32
|34
|158
|9
|Nash DORRATT-MAVIN
|43
|36
|28
|36
|143
|10
|Dale PEARD
|30
|30
|26
|26
|30
|142
|11
|Christopher JARVIS
|38
|34
|30
|34
|136
|12
|Oscar SUTHERLAND
|34
|40
|36
|110
Clubman 450 cc Results – Round 2
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Luke JOHNSON
|55
|55
|55
|55
|55
|276
|2
|Jason GRIFFIN
|43
|50
|50
|50
|50
|243
|3
|Christopher JARVIS
|50
|46
|46
|46
|46
|234
|4
|Nash DORRATT-MAVIN
|46
|40
|40
|40
|43
|209
|5
|Bradley PAGE
|38
|36
|43
|43
|40
|200
|6
|Timothy HOLDUP
|40
|38
|38
|38
|38
|192
|7
|Dale PEARD
|36
|34
|36
|36
|36
|178
|8
|Oscar SUTHERLAND
|34
|43
|77
Clubman 450 cc Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jason GRIFFIN
|446
|2
|Bradley PAGE
|386
|3
|Christopher JARVIS
|370
|4
|Nash DORRATT-MAVIN
|352
|5
|Timothy HOLDUP
|350
|6
|Dale PEARD
|320
|7
|Luke JOHNSON
|276
|8
|Marty MCNAMARA
|243
|9
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|236
|10
|Benjamin GORDON
|229
|11
|Michael BOOTH
|189
|12
|Oscar SUTHERLAND
|187
|13
|Darren WEBB
|182
Junior 85 Results – Round 1
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Sam DRANE
|50
|55
|55
|55
|50
|265
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|43
|50
|50
|50
|46
|239
|3
|Jake PAIGE
|55
|40
|40
|43
|55
|234
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|46
|46
|46
|38
|43
|219
|5
|Taylen HOWARD
|40
|43
|43
|46
|38
|210
|6
|Jed FYFFE
|36
|38
|38
|40
|40
|192
|7
|Thomas GOTTS
|34
|34
|36
|36
|36
|176
|8
|Lenny DUGGAN
|32
|32
|34
|34
|34
|166
|9
|Charlie NICHOLS
|30
|30
|32
|32
|32
|156
|10
|Oscar MIDDLEBROOK
|28
|24
|26
|30
|30
|138
|11
|Levi LAYTON
|26
|28
|30
|26
|28
|138
|12
|Lockie DUGGAN
|24
|26
|28
|28
|26
|132
|13
|Jed LOUIS
|22
|22
|22
|24
|22
|112
|14
|William GOTTS
|20
|24
|22
|24
|90
|15
|Cooper ANTONE
|38
|36
|74
Junior 85 Results – Round 2
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Sam DRANE
|50
|50
|55
|55
|55
|265
|2
|Riley NAUTA
|55
|55
|50
|50
|40
|251
|3
|Jake PAIGE
|40
|43
|38
|46
|50
|217
|4
|Thomas GOTTS
|46
|40
|40
|40
|43
|209
|5
|Taylen HOWARD
|30
|38
|43
|43
|46
|200
|6
|Levi LAYTON
|38
|34
|36
|38
|34
|180
|7
|Bodie PAIGE
|36
|46
|46
|38
|166
|8
|Oscar MIDDLEBROOK
|32
|30
|32
|34
|32
|160
|9
|Jed FYFFE
|43
|36
|34
|36
|149
|10
|Jed LOUIS
|26
|24
|28
|30
|28
|136
|11
|William GOTTS
|26
|30
|32
|30
|118
|12
|Lockie DUGGAN
|28
|28
|26
|36
|118
|13
|Lenny DUGGAN
|34
|32
|66
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Sam DRANE
|530
|2
|Riley NAUTA
|470
|3
|Jake PAIGE
|451
|4
|Taylen HOWARD
|410
|5
|Bodie PAIGE
|405
|6
|Thomas GOTTS
|385
|7
|Jed FYFFE
|341
|8
|Levi LAYTON
|318
|9
|Oscar MIDDLEBROOK
|298
|10
|Lockie DUGGAN
|250
|11
|Jed LOUIS
|248
|12
|Lenny DUGGAN
|232
|13
|William GOTTS
|208
|14
|Charlie NICHOLS
|156
|15
|Cooper ANTONE
|74
Junior Lites Results – Round 1
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|55
|55
|55
|46
|55
|267
|2
|Jhett CALDERWOOD
|46
|40
|43
|55
|46
|230
|3
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|43
|36
|46
|43
|50
|218
|4
|Clay CLEGG
|34
|50
|40
|50
|38
|212
|5
|Michael PRICE
|40
|43
|38
|38
|43
|202
|6
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|38
|38
|36
|40
|40
|192
|7
|Talon CARDINALE
|36
|34
|34
|36
|36
|176
|8
|Molly FAIREY
|32
|32
|32
|34
|34
|164
|9
|Blake FAIREY
|50
|46
|50
|146
Junior Lites Results – Round 2
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Jhett CALDERWOOD
|55
|55
|55
|55
|55
|276
|2
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|50
|40
|43
|46
|50
|229
|3
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|40
|50
|50
|43
|43
|226
|4
|Clay CLEGG
|43
|38
|36
|50
|46
|213
|5
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|46
|43
|40
|38
|40
|207
|6
|Talon CARDINALE
|34
|46
|46
|36
|36
|198
|7
|Blake FAIREY
|38
|36
|38
|40
|38
|190
|8
|Molly FAIREY
|32
|34
|34
|34
|34
|168
|9
|Michael PRICE
|36
|36
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jhett CALDERWOOD
|506
|2
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|496
|3
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|444
|4
|Clay CLEGG
|425
|5
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|399
|6
|Talon CARDINALE
|374
|7
|Blake FAIREY
|336
|8
|Molly FAIREY
|332
|9
|Michael PRICE
|238